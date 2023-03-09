Mark Boulton’s thrilling maiden win at Portsea Legends Pro-Am

Mark Boulton’s maiden win in his debut season on the SParms PGA Legends Tour will be one he treasures forever following a thrilling finish to the $30,000 Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am.

Hailing from Phillip Island, Boulton only turned professional after finishing seventh at Legends Tour Qualifying School in January.

After the first round at Portsea Golf Club on Sunday it appeared Boulton would have a longer wait for a breakthrough win.

Six strokes back of Terry Price, Boulton delivered the round of the day on Monday, a three-under 68 to finish one clear of Queenslander Simon Tooman.

Strong, cool winds made the course play significantly tougher on Monday and it was the rookie who handled things best, surging to the top of the leaderboard with birdies at each of his final two holes for a two-round total of three-under.

Tooman (67-73) was followed by Price (65-76) and Jason Norris (68-73) who shared third place, Boulton thrilled to become a first-time winner at such a prestigious club as Portsea.

“I played really solid,” Boulton said post-round.

“Kept it in play off the tee which allowed me to hit plenty of greens.

“Really excited to have my first win so early and on such a great course.”

Price was nothing short of superb on Sunday.

He had three birdies and an eagle in a front nine of 31, making two birdies and a lone bogey on the back nine to take a three-shot lead into day two.

Next stop on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is The White Glove Mover Legends Pro-Am at Albert Park Golf Course on Wednesday.

Original Story: Tony Webeck| PGA of Australia