2023 South Australian Senior Order of Merit season underway

The 2023 South Australian Senior Order of Merit season is underway with record fields at the first event at Blackwood Golf Club and another successful senior amateur event at South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa. John Anderson contributed the following reports:

Record Fields at Blackwood

The South Australian Senior Order of Merit commenced at Blackwood GC on the 6th of February with a record field even surpassing the great numbers that participated last year. 73 women in the morning field and 97 men out in the afternoon. As always the event was excellently run; the course superbly presented plus perfect weather with sunshine and 29 degrees.

A number of country and interstaters played this year and were most welcome additions.

Senior Women

Scores suggested a bit of a struggle for the Senior Women in the Gross competition with local pennant player Gale McPherson returning 91 to win over Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) by one stroke with Teresa Batley (Grange), Kathryn Hender (The Vines of Reynella) and Glenda Whitby (Narrandera) mixing it with Blackwood’s Julie Wheeler, Kaye Wallace and Jane Conn with scores into the higher 90’s.

Nett scores were better with Carol Warne (North Adelaide) best with 73; Glenda Whitby (74) and Soozie Bice (Blackwood) also 74.

Super Senior Women

Somewhat of a Blackwood benefit in the Gross with locals filling the first five places – the experienced Sally Graham (87) leading the way from regular SOOM contenders Paula White (89), Rosemary Underwood (91), Angela Masters (91) and Bronie Buckley (92).

Nett scores saw four players recording 76’s. In countback order – Wendy Northey (Mt Osmond) from Nicky Govan, Paula White and Sylvia Falconer (all Blackwood).

Senior Men

Mark Potter (The Vines of Reynella) got his Order of Merit campaign off to a great start with a 75 off the stick to just head two time defending event champion Nick Wake (Glenelg) (76) with Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) back into contention in an SA event equal with Glen McGough (Blackwood) with 78’s.



An interesting newcomer was James Coulson (Thaxted Park) (80). James is a very well credentialled and experienced player who, if he plays a full season, could be a threat to the regular contenders.

Big winner in the Nett was Phil Donaldson (73) – Phil regularly perseveres in SASOOM events but took the opportunity on his home course to turn in a good one ! Potter (73) took second from Lindner and Sunny Ho (Westward Ho).

Super Senior Men

No surprise here as Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (80) was the man but only on a countback from Yarra Yarra’s Howard Slater. Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and John Keogh (both 81) filled the placings.

Gross saw another perennial aspirant in George Cleland makes it a good day for The Vines. George’s 72 kept out a Blackwood contingent of Patrick Monteagle, Phil Lewis, Alan Green and Iain Wells.

For full scores and details go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events…

Wake, Lane and Crafter Winners at South Lakes 83 starters for the second round of the SA SOOM at South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa. The event was (appropriately) sponsored by Lakeside Retirement Village and we thank them for this. The course was superbly presented with new tee signage noticeable as this progressive club continues to improve its product. A mild day with some of the normal South Lakes breeze but from a different direction to normal to add to the challenge. Senior Men Leading contender, Nick Wake (Glenelg) was in top form shooting a one-over 72 well ahead of all the other strong players. Shane Amor (Grange) played his steady golf for 76, equalled by David Pateyjohns (Willunga) and Richard Payne (Kooyonga). The quality of Shane’s round was confirmed with his Nett 68 from Roger Pridmore up from Naracoorte, Wakes and Phil Donaldson (Blackwood) all with 71’s. Super Senior Men Eric Lane (Grange) returning to playing a full season of SOOOM events, showed his class with the day’s second best score with a 75 from another stalwart, John Keogh (Glenelg) (77) equalled by Geoff Ashby, all the way from Hamley Bridge in SA’s mid-north. Senior/Super Senior Women Local Julie Crafter’s 73 won comfortably from the 88’s of Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) and Angela Masters (Blackwood). Nett saw Trish White (Blackwood)(71) pip Crafter on a countback with another local in Andrea Jack (73) in third. One anecdote from the day was a certain player who hit one OOB on the 14th only to have it returned by the local postman giving a whole new meaning to hitting it into another postcode !! For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/3694392/results/3503104