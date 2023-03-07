2023 South Australian Senior Order of Merit season underway

The 2023 South Australian Senior Order of Merit season is underway with record fields at the first event at Blackwood Golf Club and another successful senior amateur event at South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa. John Anderson contributed the following reports:
Record Fields at Blackwood
Wake, Lane and Crafter Winners at South Lakes
83 starters for the second round of the SA SOOM at South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa. The event was (appropriately) sponsored by Lakeside Retirement Village and we thank them for this.
The course was superbly presented with new tee signage noticeable as this progressive club continues to improve its product. A mild day with some of the normal South Lakes breeze but from a different direction to normal to add to the challenge.
Senior Men
Leading contender, Nick Wake (Glenelg) was in top form shooting a one-over 72 well ahead of all the other strong players. Shane Amor (Grange) played his steady golf for 76, equalled by David Pateyjohns (Willunga) and Richard Payne (Kooyonga).
The quality of Shane’s round was confirmed with his Nett 68 from Roger Pridmore up from Naracoorte, Wakes and Phil Donaldson (Blackwood) all with 71’s.
Super Senior Men
Eric Lane (Grange) returning to playing a full season of SOOOM events, showed his class with the day’s second best score with a 75 from another stalwart, John Keogh (Glenelg) (77) equalled by Geoff Ashby, all the way from Hamley Bridge in SA’s mid-north.
Senior/Super Senior Women
Local Julie Crafter’s 73 won comfortably from the 88’s of Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) and Angela Masters (Blackwood). Nett saw Trish White (Blackwood)(71) pip Crafter on a countback with another local in Andrea Jack (73) in third.
One anecdote from the day was a certain player who hit one OOB on the 14th only to have it returned by the local postman giving a whole new meaning to hitting it into another postcode !!
For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/3694392/results/3503104
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross
|
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
72
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
75
|
Julie Crafter
|
South Lakes
|
83
|
|
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
76
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
88
|
|
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
76
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Hamley Bridge
|
77
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
88
|
|
|
Richard Payne
|
Kooyonga
|
76
|
Colin Godsmark
|
South Lakes
|
79
|
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
89
|
|
David Smelt
|
South Lakes
|
77
|
Howard Slater
|
Yarra Yarra
|
79
|
Sue Bastian
|
Victor Harbor
|
90
|
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
78
|
Wayne Humphries
|
Glenelg
|
80
|
Sian Ruis
|
South Lakes
|
90
|
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
79
|
James Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
80
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
90
|
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
79
|
Ken Parker
|
Kooyonga
|
84
|
Chris Harrison
|
South Lakes
|
91
|
|
Peter Shaw
|
Grange
|
80
|
John Zantvoort
|
Aston Hills
|
84
|
Julie Wheeler
|
Blackwood
|
92
|
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett
|
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
68
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
68
|
Trish White
|
Blackwood
|
71
|
|
Roger Pridmore
|
Naracoorte
|
71
|
Colin Godsmark
|
South Lakes
|
69
|
Julie Crafter
|
South Lakes
|
71
|
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
71
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
71
|
Andrea Jack
|
South Lakes
|
72
|
|
Philip Donaldson
|
Blackwood
|
71
|
Alan Bartram
|
Mt Osmond
|
71
|
Sue Bastian
|
Victor Harbor
|
73
|
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
72
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Hamley Bridge
|
71
|
Sian Ruis
|
South Lakes
|
74
|
|
Richard Payne
|
Kooyonga
|
72
|
Geoff Powell
|
Grange
|
72
|
Chris Harrison
|
South Lakes
|
74
|
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
73
|
Tony Van Wyk
|
The Vines
|
72
|
Heather Grace
|
South Lakes
|
74
|
|
Andrew Munn
|
|
73
|
Malcolm Sangster
|
West Lakes
|
74
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
76
|
|
David Smelt
|
South Lakes
|
73
|
Howard Slater
|
Yarra Yarra
|
74
|
Marianne Schmidt
|
South Lakes
|
76
|