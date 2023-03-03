$10,000 on offer for Australian golf’s ‘Visionary of the Year’

The search has begun for Australian golf’s 2023 Visionary of the Year – a concept that celebrates and rewards golf clubs doing terrific work to achieve gender equality and equity in golf.

Since its inception in 2021, year-on-year the award has uncovered some of the best stories of how Australian golf clubs are changing the game by getting more women and girls into golf, creating a bright future for our sport.

Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement, Tiffany Cherry highlighted the importance of sharing stories like those of Visionary of the Year.

“There is so much good stuff happening out there in the golf industry, especially in golf clubs. All over Australia, major metropolitan clubs to much smaller volunteer run clubs, like Mount Macedon – our 2022 winners, are changing the face of our game in an effort to make it easier for women and girls to start playing and potentially pursue a career in golf.

“These efforts need to be recognised and celebrated. Ultimately, these golf clubs will inspire others to do the same. We’re already seeing this happen, and we can’t wait to see the nominations that will come through in 2023!”

Nominations highlight a variety of ways to engage women and girls in the game, from culture and leadership to grassroots participation, marketing and positioning, high performance programs and coaching – and everyone is invited to submit their entries.

Throughout 2023, eight nominations will be recognised as Visionary of the Month from March to October, with great prizes up for grabs, along with having their story told by Golf Australia in a case study format on golf.org.au.

The 2023 Visionary of the Year will win up to $10,000 worth of products from the latest Callaway REVA product range – designed specifically for women’s golf.

Visit golf.org.au/vision2025 to learn more about Visionary of the Year and read existing case studies, or head straight to the nomination form here.

Story: Megan McIntosh | Australian Golf Media Team