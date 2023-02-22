“This is great for older golfers”: Golf Swing Video

This is not one of those ‘quick golf swing tips’ that implores it’s going to change your golfing life in an instant, but instead offers some reasoned and sound advice – particularly for older golfers – on why not concentrating on turning your shoulders can lead to some dramatic improvements in your driver shots.

Golf coach Alex Fortey from The Art of Simple Golf believes too much obsessing over golf swing positions will ruin your game.

Instead, he provides some advice and drills here he says are “great for older golfers”.

According to The Art of Simple Golf website:

Our goal is to get golfers to –

  • play more consistent golf
  • hit longer drives
  • shoot lower scores
  • feel better
  • play better
  • and enjoy golf once more

