How to watch the 2023 Vic Open

The innovative Vic Open – the tournament that spawned the now popular mixed-gender golfing event format – celebrates its 10th year at 13th Beach this week, with men and women once again playing together but in two separate tournaments, each worth $420,000.

Both the men’s and women’s fields boast loads of talent and there are various options for those who want to follow the action at the 13th Beach Golf Links on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

LPGA Tour players Grace Kim and Su Oh added their considerable star power to the women’s Vic Open field only on Monday, joining a field that also includes recent Webex Players Series victors Min A Yoon (TPS Victoria) and Sarah Jane Smith (TPS Murray River) – who both triumphed over the men.

Seven-time major champion Karrie Webb will have taken confidence from her top-20 finish at TPS Victoria while LPGA players Sarah Kemp and Karis Davidson, Epson Tour regular Robyn Choi, Melbourne International champion Cassie Porter and former world No.1 Jiyai Shin create exceptional depth in the women’s field.

The men’s field is also stacked as the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit race heats up.

The champion at 13th Beach in 2014 and third last year, Matthew Griffin is a perennial Vic Open contender.

A regular on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ryan Ruffels will tee it up in his home state for the first time since the 2018 Vic Open while tour winners this season in David Micheluzzi (WA PGA), Andrew Martin (Vic PGA), Deyen Lawson (WA Open), Aaron Wilkin (Qld PGA) and Tom Power Horan (Gippsland Super 6) will be out to add to their Order of Merit points tally.

Adding to the intrigue of a Vic Open built upon inclusivity, the world’s No.1-ranked player with a disability and Australian All Abilities Championship winner, England’s Kipp Popert, will tee it up in the men’s field.

Fans can walk the fairways with pooches and players throughout the course of the four days or watch the enthralling action unfold each and every round on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Live coverage is from 1.30pm-5.30pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday with third round coverage on Saturday to run from 3pm-7pm AEDT.

How to follow:

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.vicopengolf.com. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia social media channels.

How to watch:

You’ll be able to catch the action of all four rounds from Thursday-Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505) and Kayo.

VIC, NSW, TAS & ACT viewers (AEDT)

Thu 9 Feb | 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Fri 10 Feb | 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Sat 11 Feb | 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Sun 12 Feb | 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Event overview:

The Vic Open is a world-leading event, with the format setting the tone for inclusive golf tournaments around the world, most notably the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in December.

The men’s, women’s, the Australian Wheelchair Championship and Victorian Inclusive championships take place at the same time on the same courses, with the prize pool for men and women equal at $420,000 each.

The Vic Open continues to be a ground breaker, providing great experiences for players and intimate viewing for fans. Free entry and a ‘no ropes’ policy allows fans to walk the fairways alongside the professionals and some of the best amateurs in the country, the best seat in the house for all.

The Vic Open is a dog-friendly tournament and patrons are welcome to bring along their furry friends to enjoy a day out at the golf together.

Players to watch:

Karrie Webb: Seven-time major champion, World Hall of Famer

Jiyai Shin: Former world No.1 and two-time major winner

Grace Kim: Winner on Epson Tour in 2022, LPGA Tour card for 2023

Cassie Porter: Recent winner of Melbourne International

Sarah Jane Smith: Veteran LPGA Tour player, TPS Murray River winner

Sarah Kemp: Long-time LPGA Tour player

Su Oh: LPGA Tour player

David Micheluzzi: WA PGA champion, currently 2nd on Order of Merit

Andrew Martin: Vic PGA winner, currently 3rd on Order of Merit

Matthew Griffin: 2014 champion, 3rd in 2022

Ryan Ruffels: Making first start in Australia since 2018 Vic Open

Mathew Goggin: Five-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour

Kipp Popert: World’s No.1-ranked player with a disability, Australian All Abilities champion

How to attend:

Entry to spectators is free all four days.

Spectator guide:

Check out the tournament village with food trucks, animal farm and mini golf… discover what everyone is talking about – the excitement that is the Vic Open! Four days of watching brilliant golfers take to the stage with no ropes! All info via the spectator guide here.

Social Media

Instagram: @VicOpenGolf

Twitter: @VicOpenGolf

Facebook: @GolfAust

Official hashtag: #VicOpenGolf

Original story info: Australian Golf Media