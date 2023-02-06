2023 Australian Mid-Amateur Championship set for Perth

The 2023 Australian Mid-Amateur Championship – traditionally for golfers aged 30 to 54 – is set to join forces with the West Australian Mid-Amateur with players to compete for both titles at Hartfield Country Club in Perth from November 15-17.

The national championship will once again have men and women competing on the same course at the same time, but the first time in the event’s history, they will be playing for dual titles.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events & Operations, Therese Magdulski said it was an exciting initiative to combine the national title and state title.

“With this age group typically having work and family commitments, taking copious time away to contest national and state events is challenging, so to combine the national title and the state title just makes sense,” she said.

“I am sure it will add to the state title, and potentially enable more people to contest the national title.”

The WA Mid-Amateur is a new event on the Australian Golf calendar and Golf WA’s Golf Operations Manager, Neil Goddard is excited to see the tournament come to life and looks forward to growing it into the future.

“Launching the Mid-Amateur Championship of WA in conjunction with the Australian title hopefully will be the catalyst to run a successful state title and attract more golfers to compete across this age group each year,” he said.

The Australian Mid-Amateur Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event for players aged 30-54 years, with age categories for both male and female players. The championship is played over 54-holes (no cut)

More information will be available closer to the event with entries set to open in July.