Golf continues push for inclusion in the Queensland Paralympic Games for 2032

Golf Australia and the All Abilities community are doubling down in their bid to have golf included in the Paralympics for 2032 in Queensland.

On Tuesday the International Paralympic Committee announced that 22 sports would be on the schedule for the 2028 Paralympic Games, and turned down an application by golf.

There were a record 33 applications for inclusion in the Paralympic Games in 2028, including golf, which submitted a strong application under the guidance of the International Golf Federation.

The IPC praised the standard of submissions. “International Federations who submitted applications should be congratulated on the quality of their submissions as they underline that all Para sports are getting stronger,” the Committee said.

Golf Australia’s Senior Manager-Programs and Inclusion, Christian Hamilton, said that while the announcement was disappointing, the golf community would move on quickly.

“It’s disappointing for the athletes, there is no doubt, but it doesn’t change our resolve one bit in this space,” said Hamilton.

“In developing this application to the IPC, the sport has moved quickly to support the sustainable growth of disabled golf in a relatively short amount of time. Golf Australia remains committed in working with partners to grow All Abilities golf and be a sport of choice for people with disability. We look forward and welcome further applications to the IPC for golf’s inclusion into the Paralympics … hopefully in Brisbane 2032.”

Hamilton said there had been a string of achievements in the All Abilities space for golf in recent years, including:

-The development of a PGA All Abilities coaching accreditation program, an industry-based accreditation in inclusive coaching which has been picked up by more than 240 PGA professionals around the country.

-Building of volunteer capacity through the Community Instructor All Abilities Accreditation program, linked to the delivery of My Golf and Get Into Golf All Abilities programs.

-The introduction of world ranking State championships for people with disability and integration into State Opens and amateur championships.

-The introduction of All Abilities events in the Webex Players Series run by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour Australasia.

-The hugely-successful Australian All Abilities Championship, run in conjunction with the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne last December, where golfers with disability competed on the same stage and at the same time as some of the world’s top professionals.

Hamilton said much work had been done and there were exciting times ahead. “We’ll put our heads down and continue to work at developing the sport within our own control. We believe that golf is a global sport which has an opportunity to tell a great story about inclusion and sport for people with disability.”

Story Source: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team