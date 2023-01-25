Entries open for 2023 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship in the ACT

The ever popular Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships are scheduled for Canberra and the ACT region in November with entries now open.

The annual championship for men and women older golfers rotates around the states and territories and has become a golfing highlight of the year for many with its mix of fun but competitive golf, socialising and travel.

The 2023 edition of an event that has been conducted since 1990 will take place from Sunday 12 November to Friday November 17.

The five top courses involved are Gungahlin Lakes Golf Club, Gold Creek Golf Club, Fairbairn Golf Club, Queanbeyan Golf Club and Murrumbidgee Country Club.

Registration for the championship will be on Sunday at Gungahlin Lakes with the golf commencing with a 4BBB Medley on Monday at Fairbairn and Murrumbidgee golf clubs.

This will be followed by the 54 hole Championship rounds for Men and Women rotated through Queanbeyan, Gungahlin Lakes and Gold Creek courses on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The men’s championship is usually conducted in three equal grades with stroke, nett and stableford elements. Structure of the women’s champs usually depends on participant numbers.

Non-playing partners are catered for with a package of tours to local attractions on playing days.

Wednesday is a free day, with the option of participating in an organised tour to the Murrumbateman wine district.

A Welcome Function will be held at the Tradies Club, Dickson (a principal sponsor) and the fully catered Presentation Dinner at the Hellenic Club, Woden. Daily social functions at the Tradies Club have also been arranged.

Tournament Costs

There is a Golfers Package of $390 that includes the Welcome Function, four rounds of golf and the Presentation Dinner. Carts and polo shirts are an optional extra. An early bird special saving up to $40 is available till January 31,

The Non-Playing Partner Package is $190, including Welcome Function, tours on playing days and Presentation Dinner.

Entries close on 31 July 2023.

For more information visit the tournament website https://avguchampionship2023.com.au/

Or email: admin@avguchampionship2023.com.au