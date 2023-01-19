Australia’s Top 100 Public Access Golf Courses for 2023

Magazine editor Brendan James has also pointed out at the outset that with a surge in participation rates and club memberships since the pandemic non-club members have been finding it increasingly difficult to get tee times at non-public courses.

“So, if you’re looking for a course to play where you don’t need to know a member to get a game, or a place where the golf is interesting and fun … a place that will hopefully provide you with a memorable golfing experience. You’ve come to the right place,” James says.

Significant changes in the rankings this year have been due to a number of factors.

Several highly-acclaimed layouts do not appear in the new list with some new courses making their mark and a host of improving layouts forcing their way into the top grade.

Courses qualifying for the ranking must offer public access tee times at least five and a half days a week. Due to that guideline seven courses that appeared in the 2021 Public Access Courses ranking – Barwon Heads, Newcastle, Bonville, Ranfurlie, Indooroopilly, Sanctuary Cove’s Palms Course and Settlers Run – were not considered for this ranking as they have reduced their public access tee times.

Also not considered for this ranking was Links Kennedy Bay and Pelican Waters, with both undergoing major redesign construction work for most of the voting period since January 2021.

Heavy flooding in many areas in the eastern states also had an effect on this ranking, with Riverside Oaks’ Bungool Course closed for significant periods due to flood damage and not considered. Other courses, particularly those along the Murray River, throughout Victoria and in northern NSW, that have been affected by recent floods still appear in the list having been judged prior to these events.

There is also a host of courses – 16 in all – that didn’t appear in this ranking in 2021 but make their mark here including the acclaimed Lonsdale Links, Barnbougle’s 14-hole short course Bougle Run, Melbourne’s Sandy Golf Links and the northern NSW nine-holer, Teven Valley. Teven Valley becomes the first nine-hole course ever to make this national ranking.