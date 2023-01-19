Australia’s Top 100 Public Access Golf Courses for 2023

Golf Australia Magazine has released it’s latest ranking for Australia’s Top 100 Public Access Golf Courses – and there have been some big changes over previous years.
Magazine editor Brendan James has also pointed out at the outset that with a surge in participation rates and club memberships since the pandemic non-club members have been finding it increasingly difficult to get tee times at non-public courses.
“So, if you’re looking for a course to play where you don’t need to know a member to get a game, or a place where the golf is interesting and fun … a place that will hopefully provide you with a memorable golfing experience. You’ve come to the right place,” James says.
Significant changes in the rankings this year have been due to a number of factors.
Several highly-acclaimed layouts do not appear in the new list with some new courses making their mark and a host of improving layouts forcing their way into the top grade.
Courses qualifying for the ranking must offer public access tee times at least five and a half days a week. Due to that guideline seven courses that appeared in the 2021 Public Access Courses ranking – Barwon Heads, Newcastle, Bonville, Ranfurlie, Indooroopilly, Sanctuary Cove’s Palms Course and Settlers Run – were not considered for this ranking as they have reduced their public access tee times.
Also not considered for this ranking was Links Kennedy Bay and Pelican Waters, with both undergoing major redesign construction work for most of the voting period since January 2021.
Heavy flooding in many areas in the eastern states also had an effect on this ranking, with Riverside Oaks’ Bungool Course closed for significant periods due to flood damage and not considered. Other courses, particularly those along the Murray River, throughout Victoria and in northern NSW, that have been affected by recent floods still appear in the list having been judged prior to these events.
There is also a host of courses – 16 in all – that didn’t appear in this ranking in 2021 but make their mark here including the acclaimed Lonsdale Links, Barnbougle’s 14-hole short course Bougle Run, Melbourne’s Sandy Golf Links and the northern NSW nine-holer, Teven Valley. Teven Valley becomes the first nine-hole course ever to make this national ranking.
We reveal the top 50 courses in the ranking below. For the full list and more judging and other details there is a link to the original story at the bottom of this article.
2023 Top 50 Public Access Courses Countdown
50. TWIN WATERS GC
Twin Waters, Queensland
UP 6
49. ALBANY GC
Albany, Western Australia
UP 24
48. EASTLAKE GC
Daceyville, New South Wales
UP 4
Mornington, Victoria
UP 17
Mulwala, New South Wales
UP 4
45. BELMONT G&BC
Belmont, New South Wales
UP 3
44. RACV CAPE SCHANCK RESORT
Cape Schanck, Victoria
UP 5
Red Hill, ACT
UP 2
42. MAROOCHY RIVER GC
Bli Bli, Queensland
UP 12
Cambridge, Tasmania
UP 3
40. PACIFIC DUNES GC
Medowie, New South Wales
DOWN 2
Murray Downs, New South Wales
UP 4
Mt Compass, South Australia
UP 4
37. SUN CITY CC
Yanchep, Western Australia
DOWN 1
Warrnambool, Victoria
UP 4
Merrimac, Queensland
DOWN 1
Banksia Beach, Queensland
DOWN 6
33. JOONDALUP RESORT – Quarry/Lake Course
Connolly, Western Australia
UP 6
Colebee, New South Wales
UP 1
Normanville, South Australia
UP 20
30. THE VINTAGE GC
Pokolbin, New South Wales
DOWN 3
Sandringham, Victoria
NOT RANKED
Collaroy, New South Wales
UP 3
Rosebud, Victoria
UP 34
26. THE GLADES GC
Robina, Queensland
DOWN 2
25. SANCTUARY LAKES GC
Point Cook, Victoria
UP 5
Karlkurla, Western Australia
UP 8
23. THIRTEENTH BEACH GL – Creek Course
Barwon Heads, Victoria
UP 3
22. MEADOW SPRINGS G&CC
Meadow Springs, Western Australia
DOWN 1
Curlewis, Victoria
UP 4
20. LINKS HOPE ISLAND
Hope Island, Queensland
UP 2
Dawesville, Western Australia
DOWN 2
Bridport, Tasmania
NOT RANKED
17. ST. MICHAEL’S GC
Little Bay, New South Wales
UP 6
16. MOONAH LINKS – Open Course
Fingal, Victoria
UP 4
Narooma, New South Wales
UP 3
14. MOONAH LINKS – Legends Course
Fingal, Victoria
UP 2
13. HAMILTON ISLAND GC
Dent Island, Queensland
UP 2
Portsea, Victoria
UP 7
11. JOONDALUP RESORT – Quarry/Dune Course
Connolly, Western Australia
UP 2
Brookwater, Queensland
UP 2
Port Fairy, Victoria
UP 5
8. LONSDALE LINKS
Port Lonsdale, Victoria
NOT RANKED
Rye, Victoria
UP 1
6. THIRTEENTH BEACH GL – Beach Course
Barwon Heads, Victoria
UP 1
5. OCEAN DUNES
King Island, Tasmania
UP 1
Fingal, Victoria
NO CHANGE
Bridport, Tasmania
NO CHANGE
Bridport, Tasmania
NO CHANGE
King Island, Tasmania
NO CHANGE