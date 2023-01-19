Australia’s Top 100 Public Access Golf Courses for 2023

Friday, January 20, 2023
Brian O'Hare
Mount Compass Golf Course
Mount Compass Golf Course, South Australia… on the way up. Photo: Brian O’Hare

Golf Australia Magazine has released it’s latest ranking for Australia’s Top 100 Public Access Golf Courses – and there have been some big changes over previous years.

Magazine editor Brendan James has also pointed out at the outset that with a surge in participation rates and club memberships since the pandemic non-club members have been finding it increasingly difficult to get tee times at non-public courses.

“So, if you’re looking for a course to play where you don’t need to know a member to get a game, or a place where the golf is interesting and fun … a place that will hopefully provide you with a memorable golfing experience. You’ve come to the right place,” James says.

Significant changes in the rankings this year have been due to a number of factors.

Several highly-acclaimed layouts do not appear in the new list with some new courses making their mark and a host of improving layouts forcing their way into the top grade.

Courses qualifying for the ranking must offer public access tee times at least five and a half days a week. Due to that guideline seven courses that appeared in the 2021 Public Access Courses ranking – Barwon Heads, Newcastle, Bonville, Ranfurlie, Indooroopilly, Sanctuary Cove’s Palms Course and Settlers Run – were not considered for this ranking as they have reduced their public access tee times. 

Also not considered for this ranking was Links Kennedy Bay and Pelican Waters, with both undergoing major redesign construction work for most of the voting period since January 2021.

Heavy flooding in many areas in the eastern states also had an effect on this ranking, with Riverside Oaks’ Bungool Course closed for significant periods due to flood damage and not considered. Other courses, particularly those along the Murray River, throughout Victoria and in northern NSW, that have been affected by recent floods still appear in the list having been judged prior to these events.

There is also a host of courses – 16 in all – that didn’t appear in this ranking in 2021 but make their mark here including the acclaimed Lonsdale Links, Barnbougle’s 14-hole short course Bougle Run, Melbourne’s Sandy Golf Links and the northern NSW nine-holer, Teven Valley. Teven Valley becomes the first nine-hole course ever to make this national ranking.

We reveal the top 50 courses in the ranking below. For the full list and more judging and other details there is a link to the original story at the bottom of this article.

 

2023 Top 50 Public Access Courses Countdown

50. TWIN WATERS GC

Twin Waters, Queensland

 UP 6 

49. ALBANY GC

Albany, Western Australia

 UP 24 

48. EASTLAKE GC

Daceyville, New South Wales

 UP 4 

47. MORNINGTON GC

Mornington, Victoria

 UP 17

46. YARRAWONGA MULWALA RESORT GC – Murray Course

Mulwala, New South Wales

 UP 4 

45. BELMONT G&BC

Belmont, New South Wales

 UP 3 

44. RACV CAPE SCHANCK RESORT

Cape Schanck, Victoria

 UP 5 

43. FEDERAL GC

Red Hill, ACT

 UP 2 

42. MAROOCHY RIVER GC

Bli Bli, Queensland

 UP 12 

41. TASMANIA GC

Cambridge, Tasmania

 UP 3

40. PACIFIC DUNES GC

Medowie, New South Wales

 DOWN 2

39. MURRAY DOWNS G&CC

Murray Downs, New South Wales

 UP 4 

38. MT COMPASS

Mt Compass, South Australia

 UP 4 

37. SUN CITY CC

Yanchep, Western Australia

 DOWN 1 

36. WARRNAMBOOL GC

Warrnambool, Victoria

 UP 4 

35. LAKELANDS GC

Merrimac, Queensland

 DOWN 1

34. PACIFIC HARBOUR G&CC

Banksia Beach, Queensland

 DOWN 6

33. JOONDALUP RESORT – Quarry/Lake Course

Connolly, Western Australia

 UP 6 

32. STONECUTTERS RIDGE GC

Colebee, New South Wales

 UP 1 

31. LINKS LADY BAY

Normanville, South Australia

 UP 20 

30. THE VINTAGE GC

Pokolbin, New South Wales

 DOWN 3 

29. SANDRINGHAM GL

Sandringham, Victoria

 NOT RANKED 

28. LONG REEF GC

Collaroy, New South Wales

 UP 3 

27. ROSEBUD CC – North Course

Rosebud, Victoria

 UP 34 

26. THE GLADES GC

Robina, Queensland

 DOWN 2 

25. SANCTUARY LAKES GC

Point Cook, Victoria

 UP 5 

24. KALGOORLIE GC

Karlkurla, Western Australia

 UP 8 

23. THIRTEENTH BEACH GL – Creek Course

Barwon Heads, Victoria

 UP 3 

 

22. MEADOW SPRINGS G&CC

Meadow Springs, Western Australia

 DOWN 1 

21. CURLEWIS GC

Curlewis, Victoria

 UP 4 

20. LINKS HOPE ISLAND

Hope Island, Queensland

 UP 2 

19. THE CUT

Dawesville, Western Australia

 DOWN 2

18. BOUGLE RUN

Bridport, Tasmania

 NOT RANKED 

17. ST. MICHAEL’S GC

Little Bay, New South Wales

 UP 6 

16. MOONAH LINKS – Open Course

Fingal, Victoria

 UP 4 

15. NAROOMA GC

Narooma, New South Wales

 UP 3 

14. MOONAH LINKS – Legends Course

Fingal, Victoria

 UP 2 

13. HAMILTON ISLAND GC

Dent Island, Queensland

 UP 2 

12. PORTSEA GC

Portsea, Victoria

 UP 7 

11. JOONDALUP RESORT – Quarry/Dune Course

Connolly, Western Australia

 UP 2

10. BROOKWATER G&CC

Brookwater, Queensland

 UP 2 

9. PORT FAIRY GL

Port Fairy, Victoria

 UP 5 

8. LONSDALE LINKS

Port Lonsdale, Victoria

 NOT RANKED

7. THE DUNES GL

Rye, Victoria

 UP 1 

6. THIRTEENTH BEACH GL – Beach Course

Barwon Heads, Victoria

 UP 1

5. OCEAN DUNES

King Island, Tasmania

 UP 1 

4. ST ANDREWS BEACH

Fingal, Victoria

 NO CHANGE 

3. BARNBOUGLE LOST FARM

Bridport, Tasmania

 NO CHANGE 

2. BARNBOUGLE DUNES

Bridport, Tasmania

 NO CHANGE 

1. CAPE WICKHAM LINKS

King Island, Tasmania

 NO CHANGE 

Golf Australia Magazine Top 100 Public Access Courses 2023 original article
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.

