Merry Christmas and have a joyous golfing holiday season

WE’RE wishing all our readers, partners, supporters and all those who have had any involvement with ASG throughout the year – and in fact golfers everywhere – a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and relaxing holiday season. Many thanks for all your interest and support.

It’s been a tough and challenging couple of years for many communities and individuals and we can only hope for a bright new year where we can all relax and savour the many benefits and joys of golf… and life.

At this time of year we traditionally contact our good friend Santa for a favourite golfing tip and despite his hectic schedule the Big Fella has always come forth with something special. But this year we’ll give him a break and allow him to concentrate on his main mission.

Not to put words in his mouth – heaven forbid – but Santa’s golf tips usually boil down to something like… get out on a golf course, take a deep breath, relax, and have as much fun and enjoyment as possible.

You don’t even need to count.

Best wishes for a happy Christmas and New Year, a great 2023, and stay safe.