This Christmas give yourself… the Rory McIlroy release magic move

We’re only a week or so away from Christmas so why not give your golf swing a real gift this year… and just copy the best swing on the planet.

Aussie PGA golf instructor Craig Hanson says it is doable and there is a surprisingly simple move in Roy McIlroy’s release motion that can make all the difference.

Hanson is a former touring professional and top rated coach so this isn’t just poppycock about a supposed McIlroy “Magic Move”.

We don’t want to ruin the party with spoilers but Hanson says it is all about “Front End Therapy” (?) and where the Northern Irishman has his right eye moving into impact.

[As is usual with these Youtube swing videos there are all sorts of entreaties to sign up for more… whether you do or not is all up to you]