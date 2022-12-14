A dream come true as Richard Green tops US Champions Tour qualifying

Aussie golfer Richard Green has realised a long-held ambition with a winning performance at the US Champions Tour qualifying tournament to see him spending 2023 on tour in the states.

The 51 year old has won three times on the DP World Tour and has ranked as high as No.29 in the world, but there was just one thing missing from his resume – he had never played a full season in the United States.

Green carded a four-round total of 18-under at TPC Scottsdale (Champions) to finish four clear of the completion and qualify in first place at the the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament.

Fellow Aussie David McKenzie, who has already had some impressive performances on the lucrative over 50’s US senior tour, grabbed one of the remaining four cards available.

“It means everything,” Green said of earning PGA Tour Champions membership. “I’ve had a long career playing overseas in Europe and I’ve wanted to always play in America. I tried my best to get a card on the PGA Tour in the 2000s and just fell short all the time. It’s like a goal achieved, so that’s a big deal.”

Green geared up for Q-School by competing on the European Senior Tour this summer, winning twice at the Jersey Legends and WINSTONgolf Senior Open. He cruised through his First Stage site in Mesquite, Nevada, with a 21-under total, a whopping 12 strokes clear of the field. He continued on at the Phoenix metroplex, not missing a beat to card rounds of 68-65-68-65.

Green and McKenzie will join fellow qualifiers Wes Short Jr, Tim O’Neal and Brian Cooper with full access into all open, full-field Champions Tour events next season.