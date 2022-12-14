Jason Norris tops star-studded Legends Tour finale

Household Australian golfing names such as Peter Senior, John Senden, Peter Fowler, Andre Stolz, Peter Lonard, Paul Gow and Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley teed it up in the 2022 season’s final event on the PGA Legends Tour but it was a rookie who stole the show.

South Australian Jason Norris closed out his first senior season in style, taking out the Living Choice Australian Legends Tour Championship at Headland Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast by three strokes from joint runners-up Fowler and Lonard.

Senior was a stroke further back, while looking on (pictured right) was another well known Aussie golfer in 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. Scott has some eight years to go before he becomes eligible for the over 50’s tour so Norris has plenty of time to make his mark without that particular obstacle in his way.