Jason Norris tops star-studded Legends Tour finale

Household Australian golfing names such as Peter Senior, John Senden, Peter Fowler, Andre Stolz, Peter Lonard, Paul Gow and Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley teed it up in the 2022 season’s final event on the PGA Legends Tour but it was a rookie who stole the show.
South Australian Jason Norris closed out his first senior season in style, taking out the Living Choice Australian Legends Tour Championship at Headland Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast by three strokes from joint runners-up Fowler and Lonard.
Senior was a stroke further back, while looking on (pictured right) was another well known Aussie golfer in 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. Scott has some eight years to go before he becomes eligible for the over 50’s tour so Norris has plenty of time to make his mark without that particular obstacle in his way.
Norris hit a six under 66 in the first round to set up his win and came home with a 2-under 70 for an 8-under total.
His first round low round of the tournament gave him a two-stroke buffer from Peter Fowler, Richard Backwell, Adam Le Vesconte and David McKenzie, fresh from his successful mission at Champions Tour Q School.
When Wednesday’s second round began it was Fowler and Senden who came out firing.
Fowler got to eight-under for the tournament early in his round and Senden seven-under through 10 holes to apply some early leaderboard pressure.
Both faded over the closing holes however with Fowler signing for a one-under 71 and five-under total while Senden’s three-under 69 saw him finish the tournament in a tie for seventh at two-under.
Fowler and Lonard shared second with Senior (68) claiming outright fourth.
In just 11 starts Norris has accumulated $44,250 in prize money to finish sixth on the Order of Merit, the 50-year-old leaving no doubt that he will be one of the leading contenders when season 2023 kicks off.
For the second straight year it was Andre Stolz who claimed Legends Tour Order of Merit honours, almost $30,000 clear of Peter Senior in second with Chris Taylor rounding out the top three.
Click here for the final leaderboard and prize money.
Click here for the final Order of Merit standings.
Original Story Source: Tony Webeck, PGA of Australia