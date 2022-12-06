Veteran golfers from across NSW compete in 2022 Seaside & Valley Veterans Week of Golf

Veteran golfers from some 30 golf clubs across NSW competed in the recent Seaside & Valley Veterans Tournament at Jamberoo and Kiama golf clubs in the Illawarra region south of Sydney. Dick Farrant, President of the Illawarra Veteran Golfers Association, reports on a very successful Week of Golf event. Photo by Noel Rowsell

The 2022 Seaside & Valley Veterans Week of Golf, which began at Jamberoo Golf Club on Monday, November 21, followed by Day 2 and Day 3 at Kiama Golf Club on the Tuesday and Thursday, and finished with a 4BBB at Jamberoo on Friday to complete the tournament.

A total of 121 players, from 30 clubs, participated in clear conditions, affected however by gale force winds on the Monday and strong winds on the Tuesday. Thankfully, the winds eased so the last two days were held in great conditions.

The feature event of course was the battle for the NSWVGA prizes over 36 holes on the first two days.

NSW Veteran Golfers Association Medal Winners:

Men: Winner: Wayne Pottenger (Kiama) 64c/b

Runner Up: Barry Reid (Port Kembla) 64

Women: Winner: Pam Middlebrook (Jamberoo) 66

Runner Up: Michelle Reid (Port Kembla) 65

Following NSWVGA policy only one voucher could be won by each player in the single events apart from the four NSWVGA winners. The value of the vouchers determined the final placings over 54 holes and each daily 18 holes event.

54 Holes result across the whole field

Men: Winner: Brendan McCann (Fox Hills) 95

Runner Up: Henry Kubacki (Tully Park) 94

Third: Stephen Craven (Ballina) 91c/b

Women: Winner: Trish Laird (Kiama) 97

Runner Up: Michelle Reid (Port Kembla) 95

Third: Gloria Drain (Maitland) 89

Special Memorial events on Tuesday across the field with the winners receiving a mini shield and no voucher

For the men the Alf Harvey Memorial Shield was won by Bruce Michie (Links Shell Cove), with 40 points, and the Bernice Evans Memorial shield was won by Pam Middlebrook (Jamberoo), also with 40c/b

Monday – 98 starters

Men: A Grade Winner: Barry Reid (Port Kembla) 32

R/u: Wayne Pottenger (Kiama) 31

Third: Mark Thompson (Fox Hills) 29

B Grade: Winner: Paul Miller (Forster-Tuncurry) 30

R/up: Michael Sykes (Manilla) 29

Third: Ian Warby (Maitland) 28

Women: A Grade: Winner: Barbara Foy (Woolooware) 29c/b

R/u: Christine Osborne (Yanilba Bay) 29

Third: Kelley Greaves (Jamberoo) 22

B Grade: Winner: Helen Fagan (Bathurst) 29

R/u: Caroline Norrie (Maitland) 27

Third: Christine McNall (Ballina) 25

Tuesday – 114 starters

Men: A Grade: Winner: Michael Jackman (Kiama) 39

R/u: Rick Channells (Kiama) 38

Third: Francis Zammit (Links Shell Cove) /b36

B Grade: Winner: Bruce Michie (Links Shell Cove) 40

R/u: Brian Robertson (Kiama) 35

Third: Geoff Heinecke (Kiama) 34

Women: A Grade: Winner: Pam Middlebrook (Jamberoo) 40

R/u: Laura Cragg (Bathurst) 32

Third: Suzanne Brown (Manly) 28

B Grade: Winner: Liz Jackman (Kiama) 36

R/u: Margaret Johnson (Kiama) 34

Third: Yong Kim (North Ryde) 32

Thursday 99 starters

Men: A Grade: Winner: Alan Bransdon (The Vale) 38

R/u: Brian Aboozaid (Jamberoo) 37

Third: Barry Forrester (Kiama) 35c/b

B Grade: Winner: Eric Karbon (Fox Hills) 36

R/u: James Vickers (Bathurst) 34

Third: Ken Edmunds (Fox Hills) 33

Women: A Grade: Winner: Wendy Middlebrook (Dungog) 36

R/u: Gail Pottenger (Kiama) 34c/b

Third: Jo Warby (Maitland) 34c/b

B Grade: Winner: Trace O’Meara (Breakers CC) 35

R/u: Jan Moss (Kiama) 32

Third: Cristina Wasilewicz (Nelson Bay) 30

Nearest the pins during the week were won by Brian Hamilton, Caroline Norrie, Pam Middlebrook, Margaret Johnson, Henry Kubacki, Patrick Emmett, Dale Robbs, Kerrie Bickle, Vaughan Schneider, Marin Meredith, Wendy Middlebrook and Gail Pottenger.

Friday 4BBB 68 starters

Mixed Pairs: 46 starters:

Winners: Ron and Gloris Drain (Maitland) 46

R/ups: Ross and Vivian Jones (Waratah) 43

Third: Allen Davies (Richmond) & Kelley Greaves (Jamb) 41

Mens Pairs: 18 Starters

Winners: Brian Aboozaid (Jamb) & Ian Warby (Maitland) 42

R/ups: Alan Bransdon (The Vale) & Michael Sykes (Manilla) 41

Womens Pairs: 4 starters:

Winners: Pam Middlebrook (Jamb) & Helen Wainwright (Jamb) 43

Two special IGA prizes for nearest the pins were won by Allen Davies (Richmond) and Cheryl Bramley (Hervey Bay).

The Presentation evening was held at Kiama GC on Thursday and it featured the last official task of retiring Executive Councillor Lance Fredericks as the NSWVGA rep at the tournament. Lance is not seeking re-election at the forthcoming AGM and so completes six years of dedication to the State Association.

Friday’s fourball event used a shot gun start, with a BBQ presentation by tournament director Bob Smith.

Participants are already looking forward to the corresponding event towards the end of 2023.

Story: Richard Farrant

Photos: Noel Rowsell