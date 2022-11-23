Australian PGA Championship: TV Times

A big fortnight in Aussie golf tees off this week with the Australian PGA Championship beginning Thursday at Royal Queensland with the Australian Open following next week on the Melbourne sandbelt.

For those who can’t attend either event in person there will be plenty of free to air and pay TV coverage of both with the Nine Network, FoxSports and Kayo broadcasting all four days.

Co-sanctioned by both the Australasian and DP World Tour, the Brisbane event features a strong field that includes current Open champion Cameron Smith, 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Davis, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na and defending champion Jed Morgan.

Starting at 12pm on Thursday (AEDT) Channel 9 and FoxSports/Kayo will broadcast through to 5pm each day.

Australian PGA Championship Live Coverage – Channel 9, Fox Sports 505. Kayo Sports (AEDT)

Thursday 12 – 5pm

Friday 12 – 5pm

Saturday 12 – 5pm

Sunday 12 – 5pm

For more tournament and ticketing information check out the official Australian PGA Championship website and the Australian Open website.