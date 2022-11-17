Veterans challenge young guns at Queensland PGA Championship: TV Times

US PGA TOUR winner Greg Chalmers has challenged the next wave of Australian young guns to step up and prove themselves as winners, starting with this week’s $250,000 Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club.

A two-time winner of both the Australian PGA and Australian Open championships, Chalmers and fellow veterans Scott Hend, Stephen Allan and Mathew Goggin add decades of international experience to the 2022 Queensland PGA Championship field.

But it is the young players on their way up who stand to gain most if they raise the Charles Bonham Trophy on the 18th green on Sunday.

This week’s winner earns automatic entry into both the Australian PGA and Australian Open tournaments over the coming two weeks and the top three on the current ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit not otherwise exempt will also be granted spots.

Given both are co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, Chalmers has urged those in the formative stages of their careers to grab the opportunity with both hands.

“I was lucky, I started out very well early,” said Chalmers, who won twice in Australia shortly after turning professional in 1995.

“It was about learning how to travel and play. Learning the new routines of booking things for yourself, getting organised and dealing with that and then seeing if you can beat people.

“If you can’t beat them here, you’re highly unlikely to beat them elsewhere.

“I really wanted to see if I could do that and once you can prove yourself that you can do that then Asia was my first step, then off to Europe and things like that.”

Returning to Australia for the first time since he finished tied for 15th at the 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Chalmers likes the look of the opportunities offered by the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Not only have tournaments seen significant increases in prize money over the past 12 months but avenues have opened for Aussies to play their way onto tours in Europe and the US.

“I think the Australasian Tour is trending in the right direction,” said Chalmers, who will tee off at 7.04am on Thursday with Matthew Griffin and Elvis Smylie.

“They’ve got some nice announcements they’ve made with the Vic PGA doubling in prize money from last year to this year, we’re playing for $250,000 this week so there’s some nice opportunities there.

“It’s a nice platform for guys to build their career and then move on to major tours around the world. It’s a cool opportunity and I think it’s going in the right direction.”

With something of a Chalmers family reunion planned across the following two weeks, the 49-year-old was quick to indulge in an Aussie staple upon his arrival from Dallas on Tuesday.

While his “gas station” reference indicates just how long he has called the US home, there is no denying his fondness for one of Australia’s most synonymous culinary delights.

“I landed yesterday at lunchtime, I went straight to the gas station and picked up a sausage roll,” said Chalmers.

“I was pretty happy with that, that’s a good start to the trip.

“We have Australia Day at my house in Dallas and my wife orders a bunch in but they’re not as good as the servo sausage roll.

“You can’t beat it.”

The first round of the Queensland PGA Championship tees off on the Kurrai Course at Nudgee Golf Club at 6.15am AEST with the afternoon groups to start from 10.45am.



The Queensland PGA Championship will be played at Nudgee Golf Club from Thursday, November 17 until Sunday, November 20. The final two rounds will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo from 2.30pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

