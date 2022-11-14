Bagust, Wooster crowned NSW Senior Amateur champions

By David Tease.

David Bagust of Port Macquarie and Victorian Sue Wooster have been Crowned the 2022 NSW Senior Amateur Champions after an enthralling final day at Tuncurry Golf Club.

Bagust, the 2020 Champion, added his name for a second time to the men’s Trophy, while Wooster, arguably one of Australian Golf’s best-ever senior female competitors, it was a first time collecting of the nation’s most coveted senior golf titles.

The pair, however, charted different paths to victory. Wooster cruising to a six-shot win from Wyong’s Louise Mullard, while Bagust, who had fought his way to the lead earlier in the day, was forced to hole a three-foot nail-biter on the last to hold on by a shot from Queenslander Ian Frost.

Bagust began his day three shots in arrears of the overnight leader, Queensland’s Stephen Deane, who appeared to be battling more than his fair share of final-round nerves, which was no more evident than his opening hole bogey on the tight par-four 10th.

With Dean stumbling early, and Lakeland’s Ian Frost struggling with the testing layout, It didn’t take long for Bagust to grab a share of the lead with a string of pars his playing partners in the final group found hard to match.

Frost, though, wasn’t giving up easily, and the Queenslander found his stride as the pair headed for home on the front half of the course.

Bagust helped his opponent’s cause with an ill-timed bogey on the short par-four third to give Frost a chance at just one shot back.

The Port Macquarie gun grabbed a vital birdie on the tough par-four 7th to send the lead out to two. Frost, however, had other ideas and, in a grandstand finish on the final hole, rolled in a clutch birdie, forcing Bagust to make a clutch up and down to seal a one-shot win.

“One birdie, one bogey, 16 pars,” a relieved Bagust said post-round. “I just happened to roll a birdie putt in at the right time.”

“I played with Ian up in Queensland a few years ago. We had a tight tussle then and another one today.”

Bagust said there would be little time for celebration, with the more pressing need of his wife’s birthday to celebrate upon his return to nearby Port Macquarie.

“It’s my wife’s birthday tomorrow, but I’ve also got to head to Shoalhaven heads for the Country Championships.”

Sue Wooster’s maiden victory in the NSW Senior Amateur added to her already illustrious playing record in the Women’s Senior ranks.

After starting the final round with a three-shot lead, Wooster looked like she was in auto-pilot for much of the day, adding an even par 73 to her opening rounds of 71 and 75 to cruise to a six-shot win.

Louise Mullard, the 2020 NSW Senior Championaddeda bit of interest during the final day, at one getting to within four shots of the lead. However, a pair of bogey on the 17th and 18th ensured that the win would always be Wooster’s.

“It’s great. I haven’t won this event before, so it is a thrill.”

Wooster added that the victory would give her confidence as she heads to Malaysia for next week’s Asia Pacific Senior Amateur Championship.

“It gives me some confidence. The last two events I’ve played I’ve won, so I’m feeling good about my game.”

Story Source: David Tease, GolfNSW