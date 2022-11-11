Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: November 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country,

NATIONAL

Australian team named for Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur

The Australian team to contest the Asia Pacific Senior Amateur has been selected, with the event to include women for the first time as it returns from a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sue Wooster (Vic), Nadene Gole (Vic), Jacqui Morgan (NSW), Mark Allen (Vic), Greg Rhodes (Vic), Ken Brewer (NSW) and Ian Frost (Qld) will compete for the individual and team trophies over 54-holes, at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Selangor, Malaysia from 22-24 November.

Players were selected based on their performances at the recently completed Australian Senior Amateur held at Launceston Golf Club, and results from the national senior Order of Merit.

Story and photos by Dane Heverin Golf Australia

Wooster’s hat-trick as Lavender gets first Australian Senior Amateur

Sue Wooster won an historic third consecutive Australian Senior Amateur while another Victorian James Lavender, took out his first at Launceston Golf Club. Wooster’s hat-trick followed wins in 2018 and 2019 and was interrupted by two-years of pandemic-related absence of the national senior championship.

She was rock solid in a closing 1-under-par 72 to first catch the 36-hole leader, Victorian Nadene Gole, then surged ahead to win by three shots.

Gole, who defeated Wooster in the Victorian Senior Amateur and also won the South Australian Senior Amateur this year, led by two shots entering the final day but shot a closing 77 to finish runner-up.

Wooster, three times runner-up in the US Senior Amateur and a prolific winner at all levels, shot rounds of 75-78-72 to post 6-over par overall.

She becomes just the third woman in the Senior Amateur’s history to win three times in succession.

“After travelling around the world throughout the winter, it is really special to come home and win my national title”, Wooster said.

“I have a lot of friends in the senior ranks so it’s great to be able to share this with them”.

Lavender’s elevation to national senior champion comes after a storied career at Northern Golf Club where he has been club champion more than 20 times.

The Melburnian had to survive a four-hole playoff against Drouin’s Mark Allen after the pair were locked together at 4-over through the three rounds, but Lavender came out on top. He had also bogeyed two of the last three holes to lose an opportunity to close it out, finishing up at 4-over par with rounds of 67-77-76.

“It’s an honour to win this event,” Lavender said.

“I am truly shocked, it was a great battle with Mark, he could easily be up here.”

Kiwis Brent Paterson and Tony Chettelburgh were next best at 5-over, just a shot out of the playoff.

The Victorian team of Lavender, Gole, Greg Rhodes and Helen Pascoe took out the senior teams event by an impressive 33 shots from Tasmania.

The event was also the conclusion to the 2022 National Senior Order of Merit with Sue Wooster and Greg Rhodes crowned champions.

Final Scores- Men

220 James Lavender (67-77-76), Mark Allen (75-69-76)

221 Brent Paterson (76-72-73), Tony Chettleburgh (75-73-73)

222 Greg Rhodes (74-76-72)

223 Michael Lucas (76-71-76)

226 Michael Barltrop (75-75-76)

Final Scores- Women

225 Sue Wooster (75-78-72)

228 Nadene Gole (76-75-77)

234 Jacquelin Morgan (79-78-77)

236 Gemma Dooley (75-81-80)

238 Tammy Hall (78-80-80)



Aussie women claim Trans-Tasman title

The Women’s Senior Trans-Tasman Cup is in Australian hands for a third successive time with a 9-3 victory, while the New Zealand men claimed a resounding 10-2 win at the Senior Trans-Tasman Team Matches at Tasmania Golf Club.

Australia’s women wrestled back the momentum following a Kiwi fightback in the Monday afternoon foursomes matches to prevail in five of Tuesday’s six singles contests with team captain Sue Wooster and Carmen Palframan maintaining their undefeated records for the event.

Two-time Australian Senior Amateur champion Jacqui Morgan was impressive in claiming a nail-biting one-up win against Diana Syer in matchup of the number one seeds, while Helen Pascoe and Gemma Dooley also triumphed in the singles.

Wooster, who won her third consecutive Australian Senior Amateur title at Launceston Golf Club last week, was delighted to lead the team to more glory.

“To get the hat-trick is incredibly exciting and I’m very proud to be the captain of the team,” Wooster said.

“It’s my first time as captain so I was really excited and really honoured. I’m really proud to have led these girls to a win this week. They probably would have done it without me anyway, but it’s a real honour to be the captain of an Australian team.

“The girls did an amazing job. We were down in two matches this morning but they all fought back. The week has been fantastic. Playing at the same time as the men has been great, unfortunately they just ran into a stronger opponent, but we’ve all had a great time.”

The New Zealand men were absolutely dominant in only losing one match across both days which came in the Monday afternoon foursomes.

Ian Frost and Brad Dowling earned two half points in the singles for Australia, but the Kiwis were simply too strong.

New Zealand captain Brent Paterson was delighted to capture the Sanctuary Cove Cup and he was full of praise for the positive atmosphere his team had created throughout the tournament.

“It’s a lot more enjoyable being in a team and we’ve got a really good bunch of guys,” he said.

“They can all play, no matter where we put them in the order and they’re all gritty. They grind away and the Australians were similar.

“There’s a lot of friendship and camaraderie on and off the course. This event is like no other in that sense and that’s really special. Bringing the women along was fantastic too.”



NEW SOUTH WALES

Farnham wins at Links Shell Cove

Local player Craig Farnham won the Links Shell Cove seniors with an impressive one over par 72 to lead the field by four shots. Runner up was John Murray (Roseville) on 76 with Darren Payne (Highlands) next of 78. Michael Brown (Bingara Gorge) and Grahame Leake (Links Shell Cove) were next on 79.

In the nett event, John Murray won with 71 from Michael Brown and Michael Fuller (Gerringong) on 73. In the over 65’s, Grahame Leake won with 78 from Michael Bassingthwaighte (Wollongong) on 83.

Local player Russel Kellam cruises to a victory at Dunheved

Russel Kellam continued his good form with a superb one under par round at Dunheved. Four shots behind were David Mc Clelland (Wyong) and John Fearnley (Dunheved), both on 75. Geoff Shute (Dunheved) was next with 76 with two players rounding out the top five on 77, these were John Osborn (Mudgee) and Oscar Coletto (Dunheved).

In the nett event, John Wachowicz (Fox Hills) won with a fine score of 69 from Kellam on 70. Geoff Shute, John Osborn and Steve Jones (Dunheved) were next on 71. In the over 65’s, Geoff Shute won with 76 from Stephen Ball (Pymble) on 83.

David Gannon’s maiden win at Magenta Shores

David Gannon (NSW) won his first senior event with a fine score of 74 around the demanding Magenta course. One shot behind on 75 were David Mc Clelland (Wyong), Warren Gorton (Hawks Nest) and Michael Musgrave (Kogarah). Steven Green (Bayview) rounded out the five with 77.

In the nett event, Phuchai Pham (Cromer) won with a great score of 68 to only win by a shot from Michael Musgrave on 69. Dave Mc Clelland was next on 71. In the over 65’s, Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) won with 79 from Ian Jeffrey (Maitland) and John Mills (Glenmore Heritage), both on 81.

Walker and Wilder Men’s Senior Foursome champions again

Some combinations just gel together whilst others just don’t match at all in foursomes. Geoff Walker (Young) and Alan Wilder (Bermagui) are a perfectly matched pair as they added another seniors foursome championship to their names. Geoff and Alan fired a one over par score of 73 to win by one shot over three pairs. These pairs were Simon Dunstone (Gold Creek) and David Mc Clelland (Wyong), Steven Bicknell (Goulburn) and Colin Lamb (Eden) and Doug Cullam (Monash) and Ian Frost (Lakelands).

In the men’s nett event, the leading groups were Walker/Wilder and Dunstone/Mc Clelland) both on 69. Third was Bicknell/Lamb and fourth went to Padge Singh (Carbrook) and Phil Towle (Coolangatta Tweed) on 72. The over 65’s went to local players Greg Ellis and Paul Matthews on a score of 78 from four groups on 79.

In the women’s foursome championship, it was a tie after the pairs of Sue Wooster (The National) and Nadene Gole (Victoria) recorded the same score as Lyn Horswood (Pacific Dunes) and Louise Mullard (Wyong). Both groups finished on 75 to be two shots ahead of two other pairs on 77, these were Kim Burke (Shelly Beach) and Jacqui Morgan (Monash) and Wendy Harrington and Alison Gatland both from Monash GC.

In the women’s nett event, four pairs finished on 73. These were Susan Harrison (Murrumbidgee) and Pat Woodbury (Belconnen), Patsy Fielding and Jenny Thompson (both from Newcastle), Harrington/Gatland and Horswood/Mullard.

In the over 65’s, the pair of Jill Blenkey (Queanbeyan) and Pauline Jeffrey (Newcastle) won with a score of 83.

VICTORIA

Wilson and Naoumidis win the Trentham Senior Amateur

Greg Wilson (Keysborough) continued his good form of 2022 in winning another Doug Bachli event.

Greg won by 7 shots after two fine under par rounds at Trentham. His rounds of 69 and 68 gave him a three under par total of 137. Another Keysborough member Shayne Pettitt was runner up on 144 along with Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) after both players finished on 144. Fourth place went to the evergreen veteran Chris Tatt (Buninyong) on 146.

In the men’s nett event, some very hot scoring took place. Peter Davies (Hill Top) won with a two round total of 132, eight shots better than his handicap. Runner up was Adam Pearson (Spring Valley) on 134 with Paul Treloar (Gisborne) taking third on 135.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) won with 49 points from Christine Riley (Southern) on 43 points. Third place went to Sue Byrne (Trentham) on 43 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Christine Riley won with 69 points from Tania Cullinane (Hamilton) on 67 points. Third place went to Sue Byrne on 65 points.

Cahill and Pascoe triumph

Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) won with a score of 78 from Robert Wallace (Midlands) on 79 in the Sanctuary Lakes Senior amateur. Francois Butterworth (Sanctuary Lakes) was third on 80. In the men’s nett event, Gary House (Sanctuary Lakes) won with 71 from Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) and Robert Wallace who both finished on 74.

Helen Pascoe returned to a familiar position for her, on top of the leaderboard after finishing with 26 scratch stableford points. Runner up to Pascoe was Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) finishing with 24 points. Third place went to Heather Harley (Kooringal) with 19 points. In the women’s stableford event, Kathy Naoumidis won with 33 points from Meryle Findlay (Latrobe) one point behind on 32 points. Helen Drake was equal third with Helen Pascoe on 31 points.

QUEENSLAND

Jackson and Brown take out the Virginia QSOOM

Perfect weather greeted a small field of 40 senior golfers for the Virginia seniors. Lindsay Brown (Keperra) lead the field home in the men’s scratch event with a score of 74.

One shot back from Brown was Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) with 75. Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) was third with 76 while four players finished equal fourth, all on 77. These players were Ian Broom (Caloundra), Paul Murray (Oxley), Richard Ziek (Windaroo) and Peter Martin (The Brisbane).

In the men’s nett event, Ian Broom won on a count back from Paul Murray after both finished on 38 points. Lindsay Brown was next with 37 while Peter Martin, Glenn Wilson (The SGA), Paul Strooper (Indooroopilly) and John Drew (Gailes) all finished with 36 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) won with 87 from Joanne Collins (Wynnum) on 92. In the women’s stableford event, Narelle Fraser (Virginia) had a great score of 40 points from Amanda Murray (Oxley) on 37 points.

Frost and Belonogoff too good at Warwick

Ian Frost (Lakelands) played to par in winning the Warwick QSOOM event. Runner up to Frosty was David Stephen (Toowoomba) who won on a count back from Gary Hislop (Nudgee) after both players finished at three over par 72. Brett Ritchie (Nudgee) was placed fourth on 73. In the men’s stableford event, four players all finished with 37 points. These players were David Stephen, Ian Frost, Kevin Zielke and Tony Wilson (Lismore Workers). In the super seniors Kevin Zielke won with 37 points from Tony Wilson and Garry Layton (The Glades).

In the women’s scratch event, Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) won with 79 from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) on 81. Karen Collings (Nudgee) was placed third with 83. In the women’s stableford event, Kerrie Leary (Oxley) won on a three way count back from Mary Young (Warwick) and Laurence Bargibant (Lakelands), after they all finished on 35 points. A count back was needed to decide the super senior winner after Kerrie Leary and Mary Young finished on 35 points.

Two in a row for Belonogoff at Toowoomba

David Stephen (Toowoomba) continued his good form from Warwick onto his home track of Toowoomba, firing a slick one under par round of 67 to win. Two shots behind Stephen was Gary Hislop (Nudgee) with a fine one over par score of 69. Third place went to Brad Ward (Nudgee) with 71. Three players all on 75 were next, these were Kim Johansen (Nudgee), Brett Ritchie (Nudgee) and Brad Dowling (Southport).

Gary Hislop won the stableford event on a count back with 38 points from Clayton Hall (Nudgee). Third place went to Brad Ward on 37 points. Fourth place was Col Halam (Redcliffe) with 36 points. Col Halam took out the super seniors with 36 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) continued her great form from Warwick, winning at Toowoomba with 80. Second place on a count back was Robyn Robinson (Toowoomba) from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) after both players finished on 82. In the women’s stableford event, some great scores sat on top of the leaderboard. Susan Matheson (Sancturay Cove) won with a super score of 41 points from Robyn Robinson (Toowoomba) on 39 points. Tied for third were Jacki Arnott (Keperra) and Susan Painter (Nudgee), both with 37 points. Jacki Arnott won the super seniors on a count back from Susan Painter with 37 points.



COMING SENIOR EVENTS

November 10 – 11 Nudgee QSOOM (QLD)

November 10 – 11 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 14 – 17 ACT Senior Amateur Championships (ACT)**

November 14 Keperra QSOOM (QLD)

November 15 – 16 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 17 – 18 Moyne Senior Classic (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 21 Sanctuary Cove (The Palms) QSOOM (QLD)

November 21 Long Reef Seniors (NSW)

November 22 Cromer Seniors & SOOM Presentation (NSW)

November 22 – 24 Asia Pacific Senior Championship in Malaysia (M&W)

November 28 – 29 Mornington Peninsula Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

December 01 Sorrento Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

December 02 McLeod QSOOM (QLD)

December 06 Melville Glades (WA)

December 12 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM (QLD)

December 19 Brookwater QSOOM (QLD)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields

** * events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2023

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields