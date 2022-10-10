Vale Margie Masters: the first Australian woman to play and win on the LPGA

Margie Masters, the first Australian woman to play and win on the LPGA and a figure described by the WPGA Tour as “a true legend of Australian Golf” has passed away.

Australian golf writer Karen Harding reported the passing in a tweet on Sunday, saying in part: “Margie was Rookie of the Year 1965 & to a large extent responsible for introduction of the Green Card. A remarkable woman & part of the history of Australian women’s golf. Vale, friend.”

In a separate tweet the WPGA of Australasia said:

“A very sad day for us all. Margie was a pioneer, a champion, a role model, and a true legend of Australian Golf. Our sincerest condolences go out to Margie’s loved ones. May she Rest In Peace.

Karen Harding had previously written a fascinating interview story on Master’s career and life in golf which she kindly allowed ASG to republish in February 2021.

See: The Matter of Margie Masters

