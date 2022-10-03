A “best ever” Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship

HICKORY GOLF is gaining in popularity and this year’s Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship was no exception with players traveling from across the country to compete at three top Brisbane golf courses.

It was the first time the event has been run over 36 holes and players were quick to vote the 2022 edition as the “best ever” staging.

The championship is organised by The Australian Golf Heritage Society, with the 2022 event hosted by The Hickory Golfers Queensland and played at Nudgee, Royal Queensland and Brisbane golf courses.

Forty two players came from all over Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia to play in the prestigious event.

After the terrible weather on the east coast Queensland lived up to its slogan, beautiful one day perfect the next, for the three competition days.

Day one was the foursomes at the recently reconstructed Nudgee Golf Club.

Foursomes test the compatibility of players and with perfect weather and the excellent course set up there were some pleasing scores.

The winners were Kaleb Hamilton and Jason Noris with a fine 76 a shot ahead of Craig Bernhart/Darron Watt.

Last year’s winners Phil Baird/Dave Saunders were three off the pace. Although Scott Hendry/Chris Webber ran third they won the handicap section with 68.8. Handicap runners up were Bruce Collins/Greg Mellifont on 71.5.

The second day saw the first round of the individual championship at the top rated Royal Queensland. Golfing icon Charlie Earp was on hand to give advice to those struggling.

The course was perfectly set up for hickory play and the scores reflected the conditions. Scratch marker Ilija Soldan led the field with 75 followed by Alex Sutherland and Darron Watt on 78. Best net was Alan Grieve with 70.

The second round individual was at Brisbane’s oldest club Brisbane GC, founded in 1896.

Fortunately, the layout had fully recovered from the catastrophic floods earlier in the year but the course still proved to be a real test with only one player breaking 80 and that was local member Ilija Soldan

Soldan’s 77 enabled him to win the overall Championship with 152. Runner up was Darron Watt on 158 and third on 162 Alex Sutherland and David Mansfield.

Bruce Collins won the days Net and overall Nett with 140, which was no surprise as he is one of a hardy band at Brisbane who play with hickories in all club competitions.

Media personality Andrew Daddo, who is a keen hickory player, interviewed some of the players and his podcast can be heard here

Hickory golf is on the rise with hickory groups now in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart. If you are interested in playing in any of the regular events visit The Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS) website or contact lesnkate@bigpond.net.au

Original information: The Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS)