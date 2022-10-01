Adam Scott back for big 2022 Aussie summer golf events

ADAM SCOTT will be teeing it up at the big summer Aussie events after a three year absence and will be taking on both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

Fresh from another inspiring Presidents Cup performance, the 42 year old former Masters champion said it would be an emotional homecoming.

Scott, ranked in the top 30 players in the world, will begin his iconic Aussie golfing trophy quest at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 24-27, an event that will also mark the opening tournament of the DP World Tour 2022-23 season.

The following week, December, he travels to the Melbourne sandbelt where the innovative ISPS HANDA Australian Open, also co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will play out at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Scott’s impressive 2022 has seen him play in the final 30 at the FedEx Cup, in every major for the season, as well as his senior role in the Presidents Cup.

The Queenslander’s will be making his first PGA Tour of Australasia appearances since 2019. He has previously won the Open (at New South Wales in 2009) and the PGA twice (in 2013 and 2019) and is regarded as one of Australia’s all-time great players, immortalised for his historic win at Augusta National in the 2013 Masters tournament – the first and only win in that event by an Australian.

He has played in the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open virtually every year since turning professional in 2000.

“As a player it’s always an honour to come back and play before your home crowds. For me, that’s especially so in Queensland,” Scott said.

“I also love playing on the magnificent courses of the Melbourne sandbelt, so I can’t wait to get back down there for both events and hopefully, get a win or two.”

“I’m rapt to be coming back to play for the first time in three years. It’s been way too long, but the pandemic and the travel restrictions have made it tough on everybody and obviously we’ve had a couple of events put on hold during that time.

Gavin Kirkman, Chief Executive Officer of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, said: “Adam’s a legend of our sport in this country, and we always welcome him with open arms. It’s not just his playing ability; he’s been a superb ambassador for golf and at a time when the sport is really building, to have a drawcard such as Adam back at Royal Queensland and in Melbourne to play is a big shot in the arm for us.”

James Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer of Golf Australia, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Adam committed to the bigger events. It’s great to be bringing the Australian Open back to Melbourne and with a new look featuring men, women and All Abilities players competing on the same stages at the same time, and who better to be coming home to join that party than Adam Scott?

“He’s been a great supporter of Australian golf and our events for a long time, and we look forward to big crowds following him around.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Australian PGA Championship in November will be a world-class event.

“Locking in Queensland legend Adam Scott is a win for Brisbane sports fans, who will get to see his talent on display at the beautiful Royal Queensland Golf Club,” said Cr Schrinner

“This event is set to attract 40,000 spectators to watch some of the greatest golfers in the world, and deliver a $16 million economic dividend to Brisbane businesses, including hotels, restaurants and retailers.”

Father-of-three Scott has won 14 times on the US PGA Tour and has career earnings on that tour of more than $US 58 million, and 11 times on the DP World Tour.

His most recent tournament win was the Genesis Invitational in 2020 in Los Angeles.

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship has a $2 million prize pool in 2022, the biggest on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, having resumed from the pandemic break earlier this year when local hero Jed Morgan produced a record-breaking 11-shot win at Royal Queensland.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences are on sale via Ticketek now

ISPS HANDA Australian Open

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is roaring back into action after two missing years, resuming in Melbourne with a new look – where men and women along with All Abilities players contesting the national championship will all play on the same venues at the same time. The prize pool for the men’s and women’s Opens is $1.7 million each.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open from 1-4 December is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.

Tickets, Hospitality and VIP Experiences are on sale via Ticketek