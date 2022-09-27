AS golfers age it is almost inevitable that they will begin losing distance off the tee – so having a reliable short game becomes more and more important.

In this recent golf tips video, labelled The Complete Chipping Guide, English golf pro Danny Maude has a special guest – his 77 year old dad – who is in need of some guidance with his shots around the green.

We’ve said before, we are a fan of Maude’s simple and straightforward brand of golf instruction and having his older golfer dad there as the chief focus of his advice makes this an engaging and informative lesson.