Australian Golf signs BMW Australia as first joint major partner is history making moment

In a history making moment Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia have signed BMW Australia in a multi-year deal as the first joint major partner of Australian Golf.

The multi-year deal with BMW is the first partnership to span the breadth of the Australian Golf ecosystem and will see BMW become the official car partner of the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, WPGA Tour of Australasia, Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, ISPS HANDA Australian Open, WPGA Championship and several Webex Players Series & State Open Tournaments. BMW will also have access to a range of year-round benefits across Australian Golf including digital, broadcast and brand alignment.

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn emphasised the importance of the partnership for sending a strong message both in Australia and across the globe.

“The partnership between Australian Golf and BMW Australia sends a strong message across not just in Australia but all over the world. As a collective, Australian Golf is taking innovative and bold steps forward and gathering support from like-minded organisations such as BMW Australia is a significant endorsement of our approach to changing perceptions and growing the game for everyone,” said Lunn.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman emphasised this sentiment and said the partnership was reflective of shared values.

“By working together under the banner of Australian Golf we are able to harness the enormous potential of our sport and align with a partner such as BMW Australia across our tour and organisations. Together, with the support of our partners like BMW Australia, we’re building an exciting and sustainable future for our game for everyone, from those who play to those of us who work in the industry whether they be volunteers, PGA professionals, club managers or staff,” said Kirkman.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland highlighted the significance of the partnership and its alignment to the Australian Golf Strategy.

“The partnership between our three organisations under the banner of Australian Golf and BMW Australia is a history making moment for our sport,” said Sutherland.

“The Australian Golf Strategy clearly outlines our collective intention to work together to create a robust and sustainable future for golf in Australia. The strong sense of direction provided by the strategy opened to door to realising a partnership like the one we are announcing today.”

Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia, said the new partnership marked a significant step in the company’s commitment to golf both in Australia and on a global level.

“I am delighted that with this new partnership we can add Australia as a headline act in our global golf partnership portfolio alongside our activities in Europe, the USA and Asia,” Mr Buechel said.

“Working with trusted partners in Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia will see us create opportunities for players of all levels – from those who enjoy a casual round on the weekend to those who compete at the highest level – while also supporting the many people who work in the industry.”

Story original source: Megan McIntosh | Australian Golf Media Team