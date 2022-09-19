Vale Ian Vidler: President NSW Veteran Golfers Association

WE were saddened to hear of the passing over the weekend of Ian Vidler, President of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA).

Ian, a former teacher, began playing golf as a 13 year old in Lismore and was still going strong in his late 70’s at his beloved Nambucca Heads Golf Club on the NSW mid north coast.

But while the one-time 2 handicapper had an impressive and interesting career as a player in amateur golf, it was his work off the course in many volunteer roles that earned him respect and admiration.

We visited Ian at his Nambucca Heads ‘second-home’ for an interview and story in 2018 and detailed his efforts over the years in service of local, district and finally veteran golf.

Ian became a NSWVGA committee member in 2009, a vice president in 2014, then took over the presidency when the long-time incumbent Richard Farrant retired in 2016.

As we noted in the story, Ian “reckons he’s got a lot out of golf in more than 60 years involvement with the sport, but fortunately for many is one of the ones who doesn’t mind putting a bit back in.”

That story is here:

Ian’s wife Lyn Vidler issued the following statement on Saturday, 17th September 2022, advising that Ian had passed away early in the morning. (And if you note the funeral arrangements, the ‘Vids Happy Hour’ plan is typical of the man.

“I wish to advise that Ian passed away early this morning.

We will be having a private family cremation followed by ‘Vids Happy Hour’ on Monday 26th September from 2.30pm at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club (as per Ian’s wishes). If you are attending it was Ian’s wish you wear bright colours.

I and the family would like to thank all of you who made Ian’s last months enjoyable by visiting, phoning, texting and praying. The love and respect shown to him by such large numbers has been humbling.

As he would say, keep golfing, keep meeting new friends and enjoy their company on and off the courses. Please raise a glass to Ian at your next happy hour wherever you may be.

I hope to see lots of you at our Nambucca week of golf in July.

Lyn”