Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: September 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country

NATIONAL

Visitors take the honours at Grange / Kooyonga

Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) again showed his class in winning the Grange/ Kooyonga two day event.

Starting off on day 1, Rhodes led by 4 shots and forged ahead in round 2 to hold a 7 shot lead over the field with rounds of 73-77.

Players found scoring difficult with only a handful of players breaking 80 on both days.

Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) was runner-up with rounds of 78-79. Two shots behind Bruce was Kiwi international Stuart Duff, who is holidaying in Australia for 3 months. Stuart finished on 159 with rounds of 78-81. Paul Gregory (The Vines Golf Club, SA) and Michael Lucas rounded out the top 5, after both players finished on 161.

In the men’s nett event, Bruce Lindner was a clear winner finishing 5 shots ahead of runner-up Brian Welsh (Glenelg). Brain finished on 151. Third place went to Lindsay Elliot (Kooyonga) on 152. In the super seniors, Glenn Marr (Coomealla) recorded a win with gross score of 163, three shots ahead of Lindsay Elliot.

In the women’s gross event, a new name finished on top of the leaderboard with Nadene Gole (Victoria GC). Nadene has a strong pedigree coming from a professional golf background and will challenge in many women’s events. Nadene showed her class after rounds of 72-78 to blitz the field by 27 shots. Runner-up to Nadene was Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) on 177 with Angela Masters (Blackwood), a further 3 shots behind Pascoe on 180.

In the women’s nett event, Nadene Gole finished on 151, 3 shots ahead of Rosemary Fowler (Lake Karrinyup) on 154. Third place went to Sharon Honner (Royal Adelaide) on 158.

Locals and visitors battle at Royal Adelaide Golf Club

On Monday 30 August 2022, the SASOOM moved to the second of the sand-belt venues with the opportunity to play Royal Adelaide attracting a quality field including some strong interstate contenders. Royal Adelaide is also an Australian ranking event.

Not the best of days with a rain band passing through and adding to the challenge that “Royal” always presents and the scores confirm a tough day for many.

The women’s field featured 5 interstate entrants, Lyn Banks (Scone), Nadene Gole (Victoria GC), Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) and Rosemary Fowler & Trish Hoile (Lake Karrinyup) whilst the men’s field included Stuart Duff, a +3 handicapper all the way from Hasting, New Zealand, Stephen Valentine (Kew), Ross Banks (Scone) and a return from regular visitor, Peter Moyle (Ocean Shores).

Nadene is a former successful Professional (won the Danish Women’s’ Open in 1996) on the European and Japanese Tours and was making her senior amateur debut and duly won the women’s senior section with (84) from Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (90) and Annabel Blanch (91), leading the local’s efforts.

Annabel’s score was, however, good enough to win the Women’s Senior Nett (76) on a countback from Amanda with fellow Vines member, Kathryn Hender (79) third.

Leading Victorian SOOM player, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) took out both the Women’s Super Seniors Gross and Nett (84/79). Angela Masters (Blackwood) was yet again in the “money” with 94 for second in the Gross and Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) (99) came third.

Rosemary’s efforts were rewarded with second in the Nett (82) our visitor from Lake Karrinyup, Rosemary Fowler came third.

Men’s Senior Gross saw a first time winner in Willunga’s David Pateyjohns (76) from SASOOM contender, Mark Potter (The Vines) (78) and Stuart Duff (80). Pateyjohns first season as a new 55 year old has seen this low marker from the wine areas, south of Adelaide, record good placings to-date, so his win was not a surprise. The Men’s Senior Nett went to Ashley Norton (Mt Osmond) on a count back from Royal Adelaide’s Peter Maddern and Pateyjohns, highly commendable 73’s.

Ken Brewer returns to the top of the Australian SOOM rankings with his win in the Newcastle Hunter Classic

Ken Brewer has won another Australian ranking event finishing two 2 shots ahead of runner-up Peter Beard and Shane Floyd in the Newcastle Hunter Senior Classic. This win for Brewer returns him to the top of the 2022 Australian SOOM.

Day 1 was played at Newcastle Golf Club which most of the field found challenging with few breaking 80. As expected, the local favourite and Australian representative Ken Brewer, would be hard to beat around his own course. The scores on Day 1 were Ken Brewer 74, Peter Beard 75, Shane Floyd 78, Bruce Edwards and David Mc Clelland 79. John Osborn and Gary Stubbs 80.

On Day 2, players moved to Horizons Golf Club for the final round of this new Australian ranking event. The talk was all about could the challengers chase down Brewer with only Peter Beard and Shane Floyd a realistic chance of upsetting Ken. As it turned out Shane Floyd who we all know can go low (he shot 58 at Cromer in 2021) shot 73 to challenge both Ken and Peter Beard. As it turned out Ken won by 2 shots from Peter Beard and Shane Floyd with Shane taking out day 2 with his score of 73.

Ken finished on 149 (75-74) while Peter Beard (75-76) and Shane Floyd (78-73) finished on 151. Shane fired the low round of the day at Horizons, a 73 to gain shots on both Ken and Peter Beard. Other scores were David Gannon 156, Steve Bicknell and John Osborn on 157 and David Mc Clelland on 158.

This is the first year that this 2-day Australian ranking event has been run and the event should attract bigger numbers next year.

South Australian Senior Amateur Championship determines the Order of Merit

Other than the South Australian South East locals, virtually none of the 107 players assembled (including 32 women with 7 from interstate) for the SA Senior Championship (5-7 September 2022), had ever been to Kingston SE and what of a gem of a golf course they found.

Sand-based; fully grassed rolling fairways with some brilliant design (by ex-long term Tea Tree Gully Pro Allan Telford) featuring some very nice (and difficult) dog-legs. The superb greens were of absolute championship quality (one greenkeeper only – Mark Angel + club volunteers) and were both, quick, firm and had distinct contours and subtle breaks.

The work to completely redevelop the course in this small country town began in 2004 and is a huge testament to the efforts of local farmers, fishermen, contractors and volunteers mainly working at weekends.

Post Covid restrictions so many interstaters, including several “old” friends plus our NZ guest, Stuart Duff, greeting the Monday morning start. An excellent field of 107 – GA/SA extended the acceptances after strong demand from members of the South East clubs. Weather was a little cold but not too breezy for the three days. Kingston SE (there’s another “Kingston” elsewhere in SA) is a coastal port and one suspects that light breezes are not the norm.

Greg Rhodes (Coomealla), Colin George (Thirteenth Beach) and Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) (74’s) led after Day One from Stuart Duff and Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) (75’s) – great scoring as many hadn’t played much of a practice round.

Howard Slater (Yarra Yarra) (81) headed the Super Seniors from Craig Morrison (Tea Tree Gully) (82) and SASOOM leader Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) and the evergreen Jim Richards (Tea Tree Gully) both with 83’s.

Competition for the Womn’s-Gross trophies was fierce with Helen Pascoe (Buninyong GC) (76) leading by one shot to Nadine Gole (Victoria GC) (77) and third was Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) (82) with Angela Masters (Blackwood) (83) sitting in fourth positon – Angela needing to finish third to win the Order of Merit.

In the race for the Women’s nett, Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender (The Vines of Reynella) were also playing to retain their SOOM lead with Sharon Honnor from Royal Adelaide hot on their heels.

Day 2 saw Duff return the week’s best round with a 2-under 70, moving one-ahead of Rhodes (72). Colin George returned another 75 and two well-credentialled players in Ian Frost (Lakelands) (75) and Ken Brewer (Newcastle) (76) moved into contention. Bolton hung in with 76 but Cordina unfortunately dropped away. Top SE player Mark Pretty (Millicent) (74) recovered from a slow start on Day one.

Craig Morrison shot a superb 75 to lead the Super Seniors; Slater shot another 81 and Elliott (79) also broke 80.

Nadene and Helen fared less well on Day 2 with 81 and 83 but were still the only contenders.

In the tight Women’s competitions, Nadene (81) turned in the best score by two strokes over Helen (83) and Angela moved ahead of Shirley. In the nett, Sharon Honner continued to challenge the leaders with Angela Masters also improving her position in the hunt.

It all came down to the final day of completion with the weather cool and breezy at the start but turning into a nice sunny day. A shot-gun start was used and saw the field placed in order of their scores so Rhodes, Duff, George and Bolton comprised the group off the first tee. Some early bogeys suggested the pressure even for these players with some difficult pin positions keeping them on their toes. Big-hitting Bolton dropped away on a couple of holes later on the front nine and with George dropping shots on holes 8 through to12, so it was down to Rhodes vs Duff. Both doubled hole 10 but birdies from Stuart on holes 11 and 12 gave him a 2-stroke advantage that he held to the finish. Ian Frost shot the day’s low score (75) with Brewer returning his second 76.

Although Morrison shot 85 in the Super Seniors it was still enough to hold off the consistent Howard Slater (82) by 2 shots with Elliott (86) struggling late in his round for third.

Nadene Gole (76) saved her best for last while Helen Pascoe was unable to make up ground. Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) moved into third and Sharon Honner further improved her position in the Nett.

In the Nett competitions, Peter Shaw (Grange) finished one stroke up on Craig Morrison, Colin George and Mark Bolton. Fifth place was a popular result for Paterson River’s, Brian Gray, who has been a visitor to SA for this event for many years.

Mt Gambier’s Janina Morrison upheld the honour of the South-East in the Women’s nett with a comfortable win.

Final scores were:

Senior Men- Gross: Stuart Duff (222), Greg Rhodes (224), Ian Frost (230), Ken Brewer and Colin George (230)

Super Senior Men – Gross: Craig Morrison (242), Howard Slater (244), Lindsay Elliott (248), Jim Richards (249), John McInnes (250)

Senior Women – Gross: Nadene Gole (234), Helen Pascoe (248), Shirley Dean (251), Angela Masters (255), June Ticknell (259)

Combined Men-Nett: Peter Shaw (220), Craig Morrison (221), Colin George (221), Mark Bolton (221), Brian Gray (223)

Combined Women-Nett: Janina Morrison (221), June Ticknell (226), Shirley Dean (227), Sharon Honner (231), Joan Tiver (231)

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

John Fearnley wins on a count back from Adam Cornell in the Cabramatta seniors

There were 53 starters with the course in excellent condition. Cabramatta is a great course to play with a nice variety of holes and is always in good condition and set up perfectly for senior golfers. Chris Collings and Greg Farrar are very proud of their course and put on a great event. Their hospitality is always welcomed.

John Fearnley (Dunheved) won on a count back from Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) after both players returned 73’s. David Gannon was third on 74.

In the men’s nett event, Stephen Sparrow won with 70. Runner-up was Serg Hilarney 71 on a count back from Darren Payne. An interesting fact from this event is that John previously won the Cabramatta Cup Vardon Event in 2005 and has now added the Cabramatta Senior Cup in 2022. This may be a unique double.

In the over 65’s Scratch, Peter Beard won with 78 while the over 65 Nett, went to local Greg Farrar on 72.

Many thanks to Greg Farrar and Chris Collings for the photos and scores and for all the efforts they put into this event. If you have not played Cabramatta for a while or have never played it, you must play in this event as it is a fine course and is set up for senior golf and has recently been tweaked by Craig Parry.

Michael Musgrave decimates the field in the Wyong Seniors

Michael Musgrave (Kogarah) started like a rocket racing to 3 under par after three holes and left his 4th birdie putt sitting over the hole for 4 in a row.

But a double on 6 and bogey on 7 threatened to derail his round. Michael steadied his round with a birdie on 17 which meant he carded a round of 2 under par 69 which included 6 birdies and 26 putts. What also made this round more special was that this outing at Wyong was the first time with a new set of iron shafts. Michael has changed from stiff steel shafts to regular graphite shafts.

Eight shots behind was Wyong Club President, Dave Mc Clelland, along with David Gannon, both on 77. Ross Ollenshaw and Terry Small were next on 78. What also makes this score so special is a number of our best seniors like Peter Beard, Steve Puskaric, Shane “58” Floyd and Geoff Cranfield did not break 80.

In the nett event, Michael Musgrave had 65 but as in seniors you can only win 1 trophy, so Wayne Cambourn won with nett 71 from Trevor Tynan on 72.

Many thanks to Dave McLelland for the photo and scores.

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=7649387053007813240’

VICTORIA

Ianu and Gyzen win the Huntingdale Senior Amateur

Day 3 of the Sand belt challenge moved to the Huntingdale course and judging by the scores all players found the going difficult with no players playing to their handicap.

Livi Ianu (Rosebud) topped the leaderboard in both nett and scratch events. In the men’s scratch, Livi won on a count-back from Rodney Ware (Taralgon), after both players finished with 79. Kevin Naismith (Southern) and Ian Watkins (Toowomba) were next on 81. Rounding out the top 5 was Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) and Sam Quagiata (Liverpool) on 82.

In the nett event, Livi lead with a nett 74 to finish 3 shots ahead of four players all on 77. These were Greg Toma (Mildura), Gary House (Sanctuary Lakes), Peter Phillips (Hartfield) and Rodney Ware.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Linda Gyzen (Oatlands) continued her domination of the scratch stableford events with win number 3, (3 in a row now). Linda won with 22 points from Carolyn Robinson (Kiama) on 18 points. Third place went to Linda Vincent (Latrobe) with 17 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Prue Gifford-Ellis (Latrobe) won with 35 points from Linda Vincent (Latrobe) on 31. In third place was Carolyn Robinson and Kate Arnold (Kooringal), both on 30 points.

Naismith and Gyzen take out the Victoria GC Senior Amateur

Day 4 of the Sand belt challenge moved to one of my favourite sandbelt courses, Victoria Golf Club. Some great scoring in the men’s scratch event occurred with 2 players breaking par. Linda Gyzen (Oatlands) racked up win number 4 in another scratch stableford win to make it four in a row.

In the men’s scratch event, Kevin Naismith (Southern) cruised around the Victoria GC layout with a superb round of 4 under par, 68. Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) was unlucky to finish runner-up after also beating par which wins most events. Richard’s round of 1 under was also a great round. John Simic (Sale) and Simon Bracegirdle (The National) were third, with rounds of 76. Rounding out the five was five players all on 77 which were Gary Wells (Liverpool), Kim Johnson (The National), Steve Valentine (Kew), Sam Quagliata (Liverpool) and Ian Watkins (Toowoomba).

In the men’s nett event, Steve Mc Donald (Sale) won on a count-back from Kevin Naismith after both players finished on 70 nett. Richard Cahill was third on 71 with three players next all on 72. These were Alistair Howell (Horsham), John Simic, and John Wilson (Yarrawonga Mulwala).

In the women’s scratch stableford, Linda Gyzen (Oatlands) made it four in a row with another scratch stableford win which is an outstanding achievement. Linda carded 27 points from Melinda Crawford (Cranbourne) on 23 points. Heather Harley (Kooringal) was next on 21 scratch stableford points.

In the women’s stableford event, Melinda Crawford won with a great score of 38 points to finish one point ahead of Gai Simpson (Kings Cove) on 37 points. Third place went to Linda Gyzen and Suzanne Ferguson (Rossdale) both on 34 points.

Wilson and Crawford win the Senior Metropolitan Plate

Day 5 of the Sand belt challenge moved to Metropolitan golf Club.

Greg Wilson (Rosebud) scored his third win of the season with an even par round of 72. Five shots back on 77 was runner-up Colin George (St. Andrews Beach). Third place was Kevin Naismith (Southern) on 79, one shot ahead of Simon Bracegirdle (The National), on 80. Greg Gillard (Hawks Nest) and Silvano Loreggia (Bexley) rounded out the top 5 with 81.

In the men’s nett event, Ian Winter (SGA) won on a count back from Silvano Loreggia after both players recorded 72. Third place went to Greg Wilson on 73 whilst three players were next, all on 74. These were Randall Bacon (Stanwell), Colin George and John Noy (The Metropolitan).

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Melinda Crawford (Cranbourne) won with 22 points from Vanessa Elder (Rosebud) on 18 points. Jenny Bolger (Devilbend) was third with 17 whilst Karan Smith (Yarra Yarra) and Kerry Peterson were on 16 points. In the stableford event, Shao Zheng (Eastern) won with a super score of 40 points. Runner-up was Melinda Crawford on 33 with Jenn Bolger and Laraine Cunningham (Rossdale) next with 29.

Fredman and Crawford win the Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic

One hundred senior players arrived at Royal Melbourne GC eager to pit their skills around the challenging Royal Melbourne East layout. As much as this is a rare treat for many players to play at Royal Melbourne, you have to wonder how many will come back to play a course which has not been set up for a senior amateur field.

Playing senior golf is about friendship and enjoyment and when low markers are shooting mid to high 80’s and women having scratch stableford scores of 14 to zero, how much enjoyment is being had. Some clubs need to realise we are not pros and the average age is 60 plus and that a course should be set up appropriate for the field. What’s wrong with shooting under par and getting players excited about coming back or do you want players to walk away dejected and frustrated.

Onto the high scores now. In the men’s scratch stableford event, Neil Fredman (The National) was the only player to break 80, carding a 79 to finish 5 shots ahead of two players who were Ross Sheehy (Kingston Heath) and Simon Bracegirdle (The National) on 84. David Wilkinson (Naples) was fourth with 85 and fifth place was Timothy Kirtley (Thirteenth Beach) with 86.

In the men’s nett, Ross Sheehy won with nett 75 from Neil Fredman on 77. Third place went to Chris Burt (Box Hill) and Peter Leech (Rosebud) on 79 nett.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Melinda Crawford (Cranbourne) won with 14 points from Mimi Burrows (Heidelberg) on 12 points. Third place went to Kay Lee (Churchill Park) on 10 and fourth place was Shao Zheng (Eastern) on 7 points. Rounding out the five was four players all on 3 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Shao Zheng won with 30 points from Kay Lee on 24 points. Third place went to Robyn Charnley (Rossdale) and Melinda Crawford with 23 points.

Naismith and Naoumidis winners at the Bendigo Seniors

Kevin Naismith (Southern) won the Bendigo Seniors after he survived a count-back from Graham Rentsch (Hamilton), both players finished on 149 with rounds of 75-74. Close behind on 150 was local Greg Holmes. One shot behind Holmes was the sweet swinging, James Lavender (Northern) on 151.

In the men’s nett event, Graham Rentsch won with 143 from Mark Wilson (Keysborough) on 144. Local player Bruce Duncan was third on 145 with two players Mark Whitfield (Box Hill) and Terry Thompson (Southern), tied on 146.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) won with 41 scratch stableford points over the two rounds. Christine Riley (Southern) was close behind on 39 points from Maria Clarke (Huntingdale) on 38 points. In the women’s stableford event Helen Drake (Dorset) won with 65 points from Susan Pappas (Tocumwal) on 64. Third place went to Christine Riley on 63 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10669

QUEENSLAND

Brad Dowling breaks par in winning the 2022 Gailes QSOOM event

On Monday 22nd August 2022, the Gailes QSOOM event was held, which was the second event of the 2022-23 QSOOM year. We had a smaller than average field of 45 players compete comprising of 35 men and 10 women.

The best women’s nett score came from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had 35 points. She was closely followed by Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) and Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley) who both had 34 points. A further point away was Jacki Kilner (Emerald Lakes) with 33 points.

The best women’s scratch event was carded by Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley) and Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who both had an 82. Next came Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) with an 87 and Collette Byrne (McLeod) with an 89.

The men’s nett event was won by Col Hallam (Redcliffe) with 39 points. Following him on 38 points were Craig Mills (The Brisbane), Mark Blake (Helensvale) and Peter Lansome (The Brisbane). Then came Dave Harvey (Gailes), Gerald Healy (Wantima) and Jim Stone (Southport) on 37 points.

The winning men’s scratch score was a 1 under par 72, scored by Brad Dowling (Southport). Then came Stephen Deane (The Brisbane) on 74, Darren Craig (Burleigh) on 75 and Mark Blake (Helensvale) and Jim Stone (Southport) on 76.

Winners and runners up for the 2021-22 QSOOM Annual QSOOM prize giving ceremony

Above is a photo of the winners and runners up for the 2021-22 QSOOM taken at the Annual QSOOM prize giving ceremony held at the Oxley Golf Club after the Oxley QSOOM on the 12th August.

The players in the photo are as follows from left to right:

Padge Singh from Carbrook Golf Club – Runner Up Men’s Super Seniors

Eugene Nix from Royal Pines – Winner Men’s Super Seniors

Peter Martin from The Brisbane – Runner Up Men’s Nett

Ian Frost from Lakelands – Runner Up Men’s Scratch

Col Hallam from Redcliffe – Winner Men’s Nett

Brad Dowling from Southport – Winner Men’s Scratch

Karen Collings from Nudgee – Winner Women’s Super Seniors

Shirley Dean from Sanctuary Cove – Winner Women’s Nett

Lee-Anne Barnes from Mt Warren Park – Runner Up Women’s Nett

Di Paez from McLeod – Runner Up Women’s Super Seniors

Joanne Collins from Wynnum – Runner Up Women’s Scratch

Missing from the photo is Claire Jackson from Redcliffe – Winner Women’s Scratch.

Bradley Ward “2 in a row” at Maroochy River and a win to Steve Bennie at Palmer Gold Coast

At Maroochy River, there were 50 men and 6 women while at Palmer Gold Coast, we had 19 men and 4 women competing.

In the men’s scratch event Brad Ward won with 71 and Richard Zizek was runner-up with 75 on a count back. Col Halam (Redcliffe) won the nett with 41 points from Mark Jackson on 37 points. In the women’s nett, Colette Pascoe won with 37 points.

At the Palmer Gold Coast event, Steve Bennie won the men’s scratch event with 77 while Peter Martin won the nett with 35 points on a count back. In the women’s nett Cheryl Sternberg won with 32 points.

Ward and Belonogoff win the Beerwah Senior Open

On Friday 2nd September 2022, the Beerwah QSOOM event was held, with a field of 66 players competing comprising of 55 men and 11 women.

A great day weather-wise as it was overcast but no rain fell on the day at all. The course was in excellent condition with the greens living up to their reputation of being one of the best on the Sunshine Coast. They were fast and true.

The best women’s nett score of the day came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) and Jacki Kilner (Emerald Lakes), who both had 36 points. They were followed by Karen Collings (Nudgee) and Collette Byrne (McLeod), who both had 34 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day was also carded by Alex Belonogoff who had a 79. She was followed by Natalie Turnbull (Redcliffe) and Collette Byrne on 83 and then Karen Collings on 84.

The men’s nett event was won by Peter Martin (The Brisbane GC), with a score of 40 points. Following him on 39 points was Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows) and Colin Sloan (Pacific) on 38 points. Then came Mike Aspland (Pacific), Geoff Skinner (Toowoomba) and Brad Ward (Nudgee) who all had 37 points.

The best men’s scratch score was carded by Brad Ward who had 74 strokes. He was followed by Peter Martin on 76 and then came Colin Sloan and Nicholas Stewart (Royal Sydney), who both had a 77.

QLD Reports by John Jayo

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10643

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top Performances from SA’s Best Seniors Highlight a Wet Day at Glenelg

The SA Senior Order of Merit continued in August with the first of the sand-belt rounds and, given that it rained all day, it was probably a good job that we were at a sand based course with good drainage to enable play to be completed for the strong field of 74 players.

The series of events at the sand-belt clubs always attract good numbers as players from the “other” clubs take the opportunity to test their games. Given the trying conditions, the scoring was of a very high standard.

Defending SASOOM champion, Bruce Lindner, has played a limited schedule in 2022 and his club form has been ordinary by his high standards but, as champions do, he produced his best with a superb score of 75. Even this was only just enough to pip this season’s Order of Merit leader, Paul Gregory (The Vines) by one shot.

Now Glenelg member and winner of an earlier round at The Vines, Nick Wake shot 78. Three of the other low handicap contenders, Andy Edwards (Mt Osmond), Glen McGough (Blackwood) and Mark Potter (The Vines), all recorded 80’s. Senior Nett also went to Lindner (68) from Thaxted Park’s Stephen Cilento and Mark Crocker (Grange) both with 69’s.

Super Seniors also saw the best rise to the top with Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) returning a 78 playing in the same group as Bruce. This slightly closed the OOM gap between Michael and Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) who both shot an 80 for second place. Local member, Howard Slater (83) came in third. Super Seniors Nett saw a newcomer in Tony Van Wyk (The Vines) the winner with 71 from Elliott and Richards, both with nett 72’s.

Women’s Gross went to Blackwood’s Gail McPherson with 83 from last year’s winner Jill Hodge (Glenelg) 85 with another local in Jo Ricourt third with 88. The Nett saw Gail (75) match Lindner’s wins in both the Gross and Nett; Jo Ricourt (76) was second and the consistent Amanda Heapy (The Vines) third with 78.

South Australia Senior Order of Merit final standings

The additional points available for the last three events, significantly affected the standings in the SASOOM for both the Senior Men and Senior Women. Stuart Duff (Hastings N.Z.), was the winner in Men’s, from David Pateyjohns (Willunga) having a fine first season, Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) and two players from The Vines of Reynella, Paul Gregory and Mark Potter.

Nadene Gole (Victoria GC) won the Women’s from Angela Masters (Blackwood), Helen Pascoe (Buninyong), Amanda Heapy (the Vines) and Sharon Honner (Royal Adelaide). Angela was unfortunate, having dominated the season with six wins and was ultimaterly pipped by Nadene by 11 points.

In the Men’s Super Seniors-Gross, Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) won but only by 4 points from 3-time defending champion, Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) – these two waged an epic battle all season. Jim Richards (Tea Tree Gully) was his normal competitive self in third place.

The combined Men’s-Nett went to David Pateyjohns from Lindsay Elliott, Peter Shaw (Grange), Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) and Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge).

The combined Women’s-Nett went to Sharon Honner from Angela Masters, Amanda Heapy, Kathryn Hender (The Vines) and Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood).

SA Reports by John Anderson

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/3189372/results

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

September 13 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 16-18 NT Classic (M&W-SOOM) (NT)

September 17 – 18 Gunghalin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 18 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 18-20 Bribie Ladies Classic (W) (QLD)

September 20 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

September 22 Monash Seniors (NSW)

September 26 Brisbane QSOOM (QLD)

October 03 BDGA Seniors and Vets Championship (QLD)

October 03 Spring Valley Seniors Amateur (M&W Senior OOM)

October 03 Rockingham Senior Open (WA)

October 10 Windsor Foundation Shield Seniors (NSW)

October 10 – 12 Bargara Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

October 10 – 11 Victorian Women’s Spring Tournament (W SOOM)

October 17 Links Shell Cove Seniors (NSW)

October 17 – 18 Trentham Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM) (VIC)

October 18 Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 18 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 19 – 21 Australian Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM)*

October 23 -25 Senior Trans Tasman Teams Matches (M&W)

October 25 Mt Lawley Senior Open (M&W) (WA)

October 26 City GC QSOOM (QLD)

October 27 Warwick QSOOM (QLD)

October 28 Toowoomba (Middle Ridge) QSOOM (QLD)

October 24 Castle Hills Seniors (NSW)

October 29 – 30 Moruya Seniors (NSW)

October 31 Chequers Silver/Bronze (W SOOM) (WA)

October 31 – 2 Nov NSW VGA Strokeplay Championship (NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields