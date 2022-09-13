Aussie golfing legends ready to fire

By David Tease

Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the 54-hole $120,000 NSW Senior Open returns to Albury City for the first time in three years with the Championship set to tee off next month.

With border closures and the COVID pandemic forcing the postponement of the 2020 and 2021 championships, Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia SParms Legends Tour are thrilled to announce the tournament is returning to the calendar for the upcoming summer of golf and will be played over three days from the 28th to 30th October, 2022.

“We are elated to be bringing one of our most popular tournaments back to the Thurgoona Country Club Resort,” Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW said.

“The sporting public of the Albury region have supported this event from the beginning, and it is a pleasure to bring it back to a place where everyone from the players, our officials and staff have been so warmly received.”

The entry list reads like a who’s who of Australian golf. No less than four Australian Open Champions, Australian Masters Champions, and multiple Australian PGA Champions from the 1990’s and 2000’s have already entered. And with an increase of $20,000 to the purse for the 2019 event, making it one of the richest events on the SParms PGA Legends Tour competition will be fierce.

2019 Champion Brad Burns returns to defend his crown, however, he will face plenty of opposition from the likes of Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz, Peter Fowler, and Mike Harwood, all of whom have snared more than a fair share of Aussie golf’s finest silverware throughout their illustrious careers.

2007 NSW Open Champion Jason Norris adds some depth to the field also. The South Australian, a four-time winner on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia (which included a win in the European Tour Co-Sanctioned Fiji International in 2017), will be making his debut in the SParms PGA Legends Tour Ranks.

“Fans can walk the fairways beside their favourite player and will undoubtedly see golf played at its best. There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury Region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action.”

“Golf is the number one pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assist us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old,” Mr Fraser added.

Albury City Mayor Kylie King said she was excited to see the NSW Senior Open return after a two-year hiatus.

“We are proud to support this fantastic event, bringing a host of visitors to experience our region and putting Albury on the national stage,” Mayor King said.

“Our community will also be able to enjoy the action and see some Australian golf legends in the flesh.”

Andy Rogers from the SParms PGA Legends Tour said that the NSW Senior Open is going to be one of the marquee events this season.

“The NSW Senior Open has always been a strong feature of the SParms PGA Legends Tour, and we can’t wait to get to the Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

The $120,000 NSW Senior Open will be played over 54 holes at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Albury, from October 28th to 30th. Entry is free.

For more information please visit www.nswsenioropen.com.au

Story Source: Dave Tease, Golf NSW Media Manager