Australia’s 60 best regional golf courses you can play for $50 or less

ONE of the great joys of golf is the ability to get out of big cities and metropolitan areas and discover and play some of the fabulous golf courses scattered around regional and country areas.

If you already reside in a regional area you are probably well aware that one of the additional benefits of country golf is that green fees are usually significantly more palatable than many of their city cousins.

Here the team at Golf Australia Magazine has put together a list of the best golf courses you can play throughout regional Australia – including cities with a population under 200,000 – where the green fee presents a real bargain.

To qualify for the list, a course’s most expensive green fee was not to exceed $50. Golf Australia Magazine editors and Top 100 ranking judges poured through their notes and observations to come up with the courses they believed “present great, enjoyable golf at a price that won’t break the bank for an afternoon of fun”.

The green fees listed are the rack rate for visitors and the GAM team prioritised the courses in order of their lowest green fee available across the week.

$50-$46

ALBANY GC

Albany, Western Australia

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Albany is not only the oldest town in Western Australia; its golf club was one of the first formed in the state. From nine-hole beginnings in 1898, Albany did not become an 18-hole layout for more than 50 years and today is one of only a few true links courses found outside Britain and Ireland with such a long history. Thick woolly-bush and peppermint trees line most of the naturally undulating fairways, which run predominantly in a north-south direction parallel to Middleton Beach, about three kilometres from the town centre.

It is not a hard course in sublime weather conditions, but it bares its teeth when the wind whips in across King George Sound. Once you’ve played Albany you’ll understand why Tour pro Craig Parry rates it as one of his favourites in Australia and is widely regarded as one of the best valued golf experiences in the country.

www.albanygolfclub.com.au

BRIBIE ISLAND GC

Woorim, Queensland

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Bribie Island is one of the biggest sand islands of Brisbane’s Moreton Bay and this sandy base has given rise to a wonderful course that is ranked in the Top-100 Public Access Courses in Australia.

This is evident from the 1st hole with Melbourne Sandbelt-style bunkering lining the edge of the fairway.

Bribie Island has some memorable holes with the 172-metre par-3 16th being one of the best. Played across the edge of a lake and a sandy wasteland, the only place to miss this green and still save par is from the front right of the putting surface.

www.bribiegolf.com.au

BUSSELTON GC

Busselton, Western Australia

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Busselton Golf Club dates back to 1907 so it’s not surprising the course winds between beautiful redgums and peppermint trees.

Extensively redesigned in 1979 by Murray Dawson, Busselton is widely regarded for having some of the best playing surfaces in regional WA.

A feature of many holes is Dawson’s green complexes, where the putting surface is protected by sand and is angled to your approach. One of the best examples of this is on the 169-metre par-3 6th hole where the green, sitting beyond two bunkers, lies at almost a 45-degree angle to your tee shot. The right-hander who can fade the ball has a distinct advantage here but it’s still a precise shot to leave yourself a putt for birdie.

www.busseltongolfclub.com.au

CLUB CATALINA

Batemans Bay, New South Wales

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Natural water hazards, well-placed bunkers and tree-lined fairways offer an enjoyable challenge at this 27-hole layout. Club Catalina is an established course with some of the finest playing surfaces in regional New South Wales, where the scenic views of Batemans Bay and its surroundings add to the round.

In recent years, the club commissioned acclaimed course architect Harley Kruse to develop a 27-hole masterplan, which has already yielded improvements with the redesign of several holes and the implementation of a tree clearing program.

www.clubcatalina.com.au

COFFS HARBOUR GC

Coffs Harbour, New South Wales

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Coffs Harbour is one of the most challenging and best-maintained layouts in regional NSW.

Heavily tree-lined fairways, punctuated by clever fairway bunkering or one of the many water hazards scattered throughout, cover a good mix of undulating and easier-walking flat areas.

Last year, the club enlisted former PGA Tour player and course designer, Craig Parry, to create a masterplan that will elevate the course further over the next decade.

www.coffsharbourgolfclub.com.au

Horsham GC. PHOTO: Supplied.

HORSHAM GC

Horsham, Victoria

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

No course in this country has undergone as much unplanned change in the past dozen years.

But the bounce back after the devastating Black Saturday bushfires of 2009 has been enormous. More than 90 percent of the mature trees on the course were destroyed and as a result what was a narrow, tree-lined layout has now become sparser. But the layout is no less challenging or enjoyable thanks to a masterplan prepared by course designers Neil Crafter and Paul Mogford.

The sand base is one of the key aspects to be incorporated into the redesign with ‘new’ bunkers being a feature of the work.

www.horshamgolfclub.com.au

MURRAY DOWNS G&CC

Murray Downs, New South Wales

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Set in the heart of the historic Murray Downs sheep station on the NSW side of the Murray River, the Geoff and Ted Parslow-designed course opened for play in 1989 and has been ranked one of Australia’s Top-100 Courses ever since.

Man-made lakes were included to help with irrigation and drainage, and a mass of mature native gums now line all fairways. Throw in some strategic, well-sculpted bunkering – featuring its spectacular ochre red sand – and water hazards on many holes and it is no wonder Murray Downs has been so highly acclaimed.

www.murraydownsgolf.com.au

TURA BEACH CC

Tura Beach, New South Wales

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Elevation changes and a stunning, oceanside setting are hallmarks of this early Peter Thomson-Mike Wolveridge design on the Sapphire Coast of NSW.

Regarded by many as the pick of the region’s courses, Tura Beach uses its sloping, fragmented piece of land to full effect and delivers 18 holes that provide a serious test for golfers of all standards.

The early holes move onto the flatter terrain closest to the beach and include the very good par-5 4th hole, which features staggered fairway bunkers in the driving zone forcing players to make a strategic decision on the tee. Having successfully found the fairway of the 474-metre hole, players then need to avoid another trap in the middle of the fairway, in the typical lay-up area, en route to the bunkerless green.

www.turabeachcountryclub.com.au

YAMBA G&CC

Yamba, New South Wales

Green fee: $50 (seven days).

Yamba is one of the great hidden gems among the courses showcased in the rankings.

The course lies close to the centre of town, with two loops of nine holes stretching out from the clubhouse and several holes lying within earshot of the breaking waves on nearby Pippi Beach.

Yamba is an easy-walking journey but there are few flat lies to be experienced with most of the fairways featuring a natural ripple above the sand base below. A lot of work has been carried out in the past decade or so with more than half the greens re-built to create large, undulating putting surfaces surrounded by quality bunkering. The changes have been superb.

The holes nearest the adjoining bushland – the 4th, 5th and 6th holes on the front, as

well as the 15th, 16th and 17th holes on the inward nine – offer a sense of isolation from the rest of the course and are a real highlight of the round.

www.yambagolf.com.au

HALF MOON BAY GC

Yorkeys Knob, Queensland

Green fee: $49 (seven days).

Great views and challenging holes are the memorabe aspects you can take away from a round at Half Moon Bay.

It’s not a long layout but there is plenty of trouble to be found wide of the tree-lined fairways with water hazards and out-of-bounds (OOB) coming into play on several holes.

www.halfmoonbay.com.au

WARRNAMBOOL GC

Warrnambool, Victoria

Green fee: $49 (seven days).

Set in and around the sand dune landscape so common on Victoria’s Shipwreck Coast, the course is enjoyable for golfers of all standards. But the accurate ball-striker will excel here as most of the fairways are lined with ti-tree, some thick rough and sandy wasteland.

Some of that ti-tree has been cleared to expose vast sandy wasteland on some of its best holes, which can be found midway through the front nine.

www.warrnamboolgolf.com.au

BAIRNSDALE GC

Bairnsdale, Victoria

Green fee: $46 (seven days).

From the beautiful rotunda in the main street of town, it’s about a 15-minute drive south to Eagle Point where you will find the Bairnsdale Golf and Bowls Club.

Nicely maintained couch fairways and some of the best putting surfaces in all of Vicroria’s Gippsland region make Bairnsdale a must for any golfer visiting the area.

The two par-4s leading away from the clubhouse ease you into the round, before the first significant challenge presents on the 491-metre par-5 3rd hole. There is out-of-bounds well off to the right of the fairway, which will only hinder wild hitters. Of more concern are the fairway bunkers – one on the right of the driving zone and another on the left of the popular lay-up distance from the green. Avoid the pitfalls en route here and you can have a good shot at an early birdie.

The 3rd is followed by arguably the prettiest of Bairnsdale’s holes – a 134-metre par-3 played over the edge of a water lily-filled lake to a large green protected left and right by bunkers and featuring a ridge running through its heart. It’s a good test of your iron play early in the round.

www.bairnsdalegolf.com.au

$45-$40

CLUBARHAM G&SC

Barham, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

Any golf course which has a hole named “Gallipoli” must be worth a look at.

The hole in question is the 383-metre par-4 5th at cluBarham Golf & Sports Club. One of the deepest and largest bunkers of any course on the Murray River guards the entire front of the small elevated green and it is not uncommon for players to rack up big numbers trying to extricate their ball from the sand.

The par-72 course is carved from natural bushland and a stream winds its way through most of the holes, while majestic river gums and cypress pine trees line many of the holes. Top players consider the best way to play Barham is hold your score around the front nine and make your score on the inward half which consists of three par-5s, with two under 450-metres in length.

Renowned architect Ross Watson has redesigned some holes – the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 9th holes are of note – but the majority of the routing remains unchanged from its humble beginnings nearly a century ago.

www.clubarham.com.au

COBRAM-BAROOGA GC

Barooga, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

Cobram-Barooga GC offers one of the best value golfing experiences along the great Murray River.

The 36-hole complex, incorporates an Old and West Course, which are always in very good condition.

Both courses present differing challenges but the more mature Vern Morcom-designed Old Course – the host of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s TPS Murray River tournament won by Hannah Green earlier this year – is the pick of the two.

In recent times, the course has been renumbered and several holes redesigned by course architect Ben Davey (Contour Golf Design) as part of the clubhouse’s relocation to the adjoining Barooga Sports Club. These new holes have certainly added some depth to the quality of Morcom’s original creation.

www.cbgc.com.au

COUNTRY CLUB TASMANIA

Prospect Vale, Tasmania

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

The gambling golfer will fit right in at Country Club Tasmania – not just in the resort’s casino, but also on the Peter Thomson and Mike Wolveridge-designed course.

The course, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, features the Thomson and Wolveridge trademark risk-and-reward options on many holes. The pair crafted the layout with a priority on course management. If you think your way around this course you will avoid the water that comes into play on 12 holes and the bunkers spread throughout.

www.countryclubtasmania.com.au

HAWKS NEST GC

Hawks Nest, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

This seaside hideaway at the southern end of NSW’s Great Lakes region lies between the beautiful Myall River and the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean.

Hawks Nest is deceptively tough from the back markers while offering an enjoyable challenge to the high handicapper or novice from the front tees. In recent times, the club commissioned former Tour player and course designer Craig Parry to create a masterplan for redesigning the course to fulfil its enomous potential with an emphasis on encouraging a variety of shots and playing lines on each hole.

www.hawksnestgolfclub.com.au

LEONGATHA GC

Leongatha South, Victoria

Green fee: $45 (seven days)

Carved from magnificent bushland, Leongatha is the highest ranked course in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

The Vern Morcom-designed par-70 layout covers idyllic rolling terrain with fairways flanked by majestic trees, some of which are clearly more than a century old.

Morcom took full advantage of the topography, creating some truly memorable holes that dogleg left and right and across varying terrain. These risk-reward holes also feature smallish greens, which place a real premium on finding the right spot in the fairway from the tee and accuracy from the fairway.

www.leongathagolf.com.au

MORUYA GC

Moruya, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

The high-quality design and presentation of the Moruya layout is such that it has become the home of the South Coast Open, which is a qualifying event for the Australasian PGA Tour’s NSW Open.

The 485-metre par-5 1st is a terrific opening hole that gives you the opportunity to score well straight out of the blocks, that is if you can avoid the out-of-bounds left and the creek that cuts through the fairway about 180 metres from the green.

This long, straight three-shotter is not indicative of the remaining holes in the round, with all, except the par-3s, doglegging left or right between tee and green. This is a wonderful feature of the design as you are forced to answer numerous questions about club and shot selection during the round, adding to the overall enjoyment.

www.moruyagolfclub.com.au

MOSS VALE GC

Moss Vale, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

Located in the heart of the picturesque Southern Highlands, Moss Vale Golf Club is widely regarded as one of the prettiest layouts in regional New South Wales.

The overriding challenge at Moss Vale is keeping your ball in play between the seemingly endless rows of pines, elms, eucalypts and claret ash trees that line every fairway. There is also a creek, which meanders through the course, that must be crossed 12 times during a round.

From the clubhouse, the Moss Vale course appears hilly with several holes sweeping down from a nearby hill to greens near the clubhouse. But the majority of the course is gently undulating and makes for a pleasant walk.

www.mossvalegolfclub.com.au

OCEAN SHORES CC

Ocean Shores, New South Wales

Green fee: $45 (seven days).

Ocean Shores Country Club offers spectacular scenery as well as great golf. There are fantastic Pacific Ocean views from the clubhouse, while the Great Dividing Range forms a distant and majestic backdrop to many holes on the par-72 layout.

Designed by Bruce Devlin and Robert Von Hagge, Ocean Shores opened for play in 1972 and has withstood the test of time across half a century, which is testament to the quality of the design and foresight of advances in equipment shortening courses. This layout is a strong 6,359 metres from the back tips, while the well-manicured greens are some of the biggest and most challenging in New South Wales.

All that said, the club is embarking on a staged redesign of the course with acclaimed architect Richard Chamberlain overseeing the work.

www.oceanshorescc.com.au

QUEENSCLIFF GC

Queenscliff, Victoria

Green fees: $45 (weekdays); $50 (weekends).

Queenscliff is located on Department of Defence land Swan Island at the eastern tip of the beautiful Bellarine Peninsula.

The sandy site has some gentle undulations perfect for golf and a collection of gorgeous cypress pine trees that are hallmarks of some of the grandest venues in the game.

www.queenscliffgolfclub.com.au

DEVONPORT CC

Spreyton, Tasmania

Green fee: $44 (seven days).

Devonport has long been regarded as one of the best courses in Tasmania. A regular host of the Tasmanian Open and Amateur, it is an unpretentious beauty.

The club has completed an extensive $11 million upgrade of its clubhouse after the golf club merged with the Devonport Bowls and Croquet Club and Spreyton Bowls Club.

The new club features a state-of-the-art sports centre, an international standard indoor bowls area, four grass greens and a two croquet courts, while the acclaimed Vern Morcom-designed course also now includes a remodelled par-3 10th hole, crafted by course architect Graeme Grant.

The new hole plays shorter than the original, whilst covering the same terrain, and still has the tidal Mersey River as a backdrop to the hole. Grant created a new green complex, with a pear-shaped putting surface protected by three small pot-like bunkers and a more expansive sandy hazard. Narrow at the front and wide at the back, the green is only a few metres from scrub on the edge of the riverbank.

www.devonportcountryclub.com.au

MALENY GC Maleny, Queensland Green fee: $42.50 (seven days). Designed by renowned architect Graham Papworth and inspired by the origins of the game in Scotland – covers about 25 percent of the Maleny Community Precinct, with the remaining land being devoted to other sports as well as heritage, walking paths, rainforest and wetlands The par-68 course was built in stages – at an amazing cost of $1.6 million – with the first nine opening for play in 2015 and the remaining holes officially hosting rounds in early 2020. Maleny opens with a cracking par-3. The 136-metre gem is played from an elevated tee over a deep gully to an angled green, which slopes markedly from right-to-left. The green is actually terraced into a hillside and a rock wall beneath the low side of the putting surface creates a steep drop-off and any ball finishing at the base of the wall will leave an almost impossible recovery shot. Not long after the full 18 holes opened for play, Adam Scott played the course and made a double bogey five at the first, en route to setting the course record of 62. www.malenygolfclub.com.au HERVEY BAY G&CC Hervey Bay, Queensland Green fee: $41 (seven days). Golf has been played at Hervey Bay since 1945 but it wasn’t until the laste 1970s that the layout was expanded to 18 holes and its reputation as the finest course on Queensland’s Fraser Coast. In recent times, the club has begun a program of green and bunker renovations, with noted deisgner Richard Chamberlain crafting the new green complexes. The 295-metre par-4 8th was the first to undergo change with the green more than doubled in size and the surrounds given more definition with mounds and hollows as well as a deep greenside bunker. The new green opened four months ago and the Tifeagle surface is already beautifully smooth and rolling at a good speed, while the TifTuf surrounds provide a tight surface that offer a wide range of chipping options. www.hbgcc.com.au . CAPEL GC Stratham, Western Australia Green fees: $40 (Mondays); $50 (Tues-Sun). Blink and you might just miss it. Driving along the Bussell Highway, about 20 minites’ drive south of Bunbury, it is easy to miss the turn into the Capel course, which could prove disastrous for golfers as this is one of the best conditioned layouts outside of Perth. It is also an easy walking par-72 layout, with relatively wide, nicely manciured fairways gently rolling between the thickly tree-lined edges. The subtle breaking greens are also generous in size. All but three holes laid out predominantly north-east to south-west, which adds to the challenge of making a good score here as the ocean breezes blow across your playing line more often than not. www.capelgolfclub.org.au COOROY GC Cooroy, Queensland Green fee: $40 (seven days). Cooroy Golf Clib is a hidden gem in the heart of the rolling valleys of the Noosa hinterland, about 25 minutes’ drive west of Noosa Heads. What the course lacks in length (5,359 metres from the back markers) it more than makes up for in interesting holes as it plays nine holes out and nine back. One of those holes is short par-4 9th alongside two lakes to the left is a narrow, but exciting, journey from tee to green, while the following hole, a 164-metre par-3, plays along the edge of the aforementioned lake in the opposite direction. It features a narrow green with a long ‘coffin-style’ bunker left. www.cooroygolf.com.au GISBORNE GC Gisborne, Victoria Green fees: $40 (weekdays); $45 (weekends). Gisborne is widely regarded as the best course in the Mt Macedon Ranges region, about 40 minutes’ drive north west of Melbourne’s outskirts. Designed by Vern Morcom in the late 1940s, much of his original work remains with only slightly alterations made at various times during recent decades. Gisborne is typical of Morcom’s work –

no two holes present the same and the risk-reward elements dominate throughout.

And if that’s not enough to entice, there’s always the challenge of the tee shot on the par-3 16th across a lake to a heavily-bunkered green with Mt Macedon looming on high in the background. www.gisbornegolf.com.au HIDDEN VALLEY RESORT Wallan, Victoria Green fees: $40 (weekdays); $50 (weekends) Located less than 60 minutes’ drive from Melbourne’s CBD, Hidden Valley is set on 450 acres of rolling land surrounded by picturesque Victorian countryside. The presentation of the par-73 layout has improved significantly in recent years, so it now complements the quality of Craig Parry’s design, which presents some interesting challenges during a round. But, perhaps, the most interesting of all is left until last. The par-3 18th – with tees offering shots from 112 metres through to 166 at the very back – demands a full water carry to an island green where the putting surface lies beyond three bunkers. Once you have hit the green here, make the walk across the bridge with your putter in hand. www.hiddenvalleyresort.com.au LAKES ENTRANCE GC Lakes Entrance, Victoria Green fee: $40 (seven days). Lakes Entrance covers a wonderful sandy landscape with high dunes the only thing separating it from the beach and the waters of Bass Strait. When the club moved to its current site in 1958, the land was a combination of swamp and undulating sand ridges covered with coastal banksias, wattle and ti-tree – the perfect land for a natural links. The legendary designer Vern Morcom laid out the 18 holes simply by walking the land and driving pegs into the ground to mark the location of tees and greens. The front nine runs closest to the beach and covers rolling terrain with several tees elevated on dunes to offer ocean views. Argubaly the best of these holes is the 418-metre par-4 7th, which follows the direction of dunes to the right and doglegs left around a pond that lies on the inside corner of the fairway. On final approach to the green, the fairway narrows dramatically between the ti-tree and the locals have dubbed this part of the hole “The Khyber Pass” because it is tight and treacherous. www.lakesentrancegolf.com.au LEURA GC Leura, New South Wales Green fees: $40 (weekdays); $50 (weekends). Leura has had a reputation for being a fine layout dating back more than a century. The original nine holes were designed by Carnegie Clark in 1904 before overseeing the extension to 18 holes 20 years later. Part of that build included the introduction of bentgrass greens, giving Leura the distinction of being the first Australian course to have the pure putting surface. Be sure to have your phone handy for a photo beside Leura’s 14th hole where the green is positioned just metres away from clifftops overlooking the majestic Jamison Valley. www.leuragolfclub.com.au LOXTON GC Loxton, South Australia Green fee: $40 (seven days). The Loxton Golf Club was formed nearly a century ago but it wasn’t until the mid 1970s that it took a great leap towards becoming the best layout in the Riverland region. After a major tree-planting program that saw eucalypts, casuarinas, melaleucas, bottlebrushes, wattles as well as Aleppo and Canary Island pines scattered around the course, all greens were converted to bentgrass and have flourished ever since. As have the very good couch fairways. www.loxtongolf.com.au MARYBOROUGH GC Maryborough, Queensland Green fee: $40(seven days). If you haven’t played golf on Queensland’s Fraser Coast you may not have heard of this golfing gem. To give you an idea of the quality of the layout, it was originally designed in 1927 by Scottish expat Dan Soutar, who also has Kingston Heath on his architecture resume. While the course was upgraded in the mid-1980s, the bones of Soutar’s work remain. The terrain varies from relatively flat to some interesting natural rolling topography towards the end of the round. www.maryboroughgolfqld.com.au . MT GAMBIER GC Mt Gambier, South Australia Green fee: $40 (seven days). Located halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide, Mt Gambier has gained a reputation for the best presented layout on South Australia’s Limestone Coast. Recent upgrades to the agronomy and design tweaks under the guidance of Neil Crafter and Paul Mogford (Golf Strategies) in recent times have really enhanced that standing. Mt Gambier boasts plenty of testing holes where the elevation change, from tee-to-green combined with a dogleg to make for a challenging shot-making experience from an uneven lie. For example, the slightly uphill 500-metre par-5 7th offers a wide fairway but the ideal playing line from tee is to the right side before laying up to the left half of the short grass, to safely avoid bunkers short right of the small green. www.mtgambiergc.com.au NARACOORTE GC Naracoorte, South Australia Green fee: $40 (seven days). Naracoorte’s par-72 layout was carved out of wild, thick scrub, wattles and bracken more than 90 years ago and today it is one of the prettiest courses in regional South Australia. The course lies across beautiful rolling terrain and the deep sandy base beneath its fairways ensures the layout is playable year-round, while the bunkering is natural and easily maintained. In fact, there are elements of the design and set-up of the course – like putting surfaces cut right to the lip of bunkers – that have obviously been influenced by the design of the great Melbourne Sandbelt courses. www.naracoortegolf.com.au . RATHO FARM Bothwell, Tasmania Green fee: $40 (seven days). Ratho is the birthplace of Australian golf. The nation’s oldest course, just a few minutes’ drive from small town of Bothwell, dates back to 1822 when Scot, Alexander Reid, played on Ratho with featheries and clubs brought from the home country. Three generations of Reids followed in their enjoyment of the links. The great-grandfather of Greg Ramsay purchased Ratho in 1936 and in recent years Ramsay has been working with course designers Neil Crafter and Paul Mogford to restore the course to its true origins.

www.rathofarm.com ROBE CC Robe, South Australia Green fee: $40 (seven days) Robe Golf Club was founded 98 years ago but it has only appeared on the radar of travelling golfers in the past few years, thanks to the creation of six new holes. Course architects Neil Crafter and Paul Mogford (Golf Strategies) were commissioned to design six new holes west of the clubhouse and heading off into spectacular duneland behind West Beach. The new holes follow the natural contouring of the dunes, along the coast. The par-4 7th plays directly to the west and the green lies in a natural amphitheatre among the dunes. Two radar huts from World War II, once secreted deep in the scrub-covered dunes, were restored and are a feature of the hole. The short climb to the next tee slowly reveals a wonderful par-3, played across the top of a dune and usually into the teeth of the prevailing south-westerly, which brings a lone bunker front left of the putting surface into play. www.robegolfclub.com