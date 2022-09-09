New event added to Australian Summer of Golf

The Australian Summer of Golf is set to welcome a new addition with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia to assist in staging The Cathedral Invitational in December.

Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club, located in Thornton, Victoria, will play host to the two-day invitation only event on December 5th and 6th 2022.

Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club features an 18-hole, championship course currently ranked 14th in Australia by Australian Golf Digest. The club, based in regional Victoria, is privately owned by David and Sonya Evans.

The Cathedral Invitational will be held immediately following the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. It will feature many of Australia’s best Male and Female golfers and showcase some of the world’s leading international talent finishing off their 2022 season.

The unique 36-hole format will be played over two days where players will compete for the title. Day two will see the Cathedral gates open to the public for the first time. Tickets will be available to purchase http://cathedralinvitational.com from 1st October 2022.

Broadcast coverage will be provided through Fox Sports.

The Cathedral Invitational Chairman and course owner, David Evans has long held the vision of developing a private members course in Australia with the capacity to host major golf events. His vision to establish the golf course and now The Cathedral Invitational Event was inspired by Augusta National and the success of The Masters.

“The announcement of The Cathedral Invitational is the next step in our journey to become one of the world’s great member and event destinations,” Mr Evans said. “This year is just the beginning. We welcome the support of our membership, Fox Sports, the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, the Shire Community and of course the players, as we cement Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club on the world stage and contribute to the development of Professional golf in our country.

“It is an incredibly exciting time in Australian Golf right now, with the success of our Female and Male players on the world stage and part of growing The Cathedral Invitational is to provide another vehicle to showcase their amazing talents on home shores.”

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments director Nick Dastey was pleased to be involved in delivering another fantastic playing opportunity for tour members.

“We’re excited to work with David, Sonya and the wider Cathedral team to help bring to life the vision they have for this exciting event at a beautiful golf course in a stunning location in regional Victoria,” Mr Dastey said.

“We have no doubt this event has the potential to become a firm favourite for not only the players, but the golfing public in years to come.”

More announcements around player field, sponsors and ticketing will be released in the coming weeks.

About Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club

Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club was inspired by a vision to create something truly unique in Australian Golf. Set within the beautiful Victorian Northeast region and nestled within the spectacular Australian landscape.

We would like to acknowledge that Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club is located on the lands of the Taungurung people, and we wish to acknowledge them as Traditional Owners. We would also like to pay respects to their Elders, past and present, and Aboriginal Elders of other communities.

The land in which Cathedral sits today was purchased in early 2004. The area has special significance to David and Sonya Evans. Sonya is fifth generation of the Dobson Family, who are local and significant community contributors.

Cathedral Lodge covers 300+ acres of the Evans Family farm.

After years of experiencing unique and highly tailored golf clubs around the world, the vision to create Australia’s very own was brought to life. This translated into Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club, located in the heart of the Australian countryside.

Story Source: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team