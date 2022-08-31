2023 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ program

WE present the 2023 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state
The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
Unfortunately, in the past couple of years many veteran golf events have been disrupted due to covid, extensive flooding and other issues so here’s hoping 2023 is trouble free and offers a fresh start for all.
Whilst the new year is still a few months away we publish the program now to enable intending participants to plan well ahead, whether they are thinking about tackling just one event, or maybe planning an extensive expedition. Most of the events are not yet open for entries and it is always a good idea to contact individual tournament directors closer to events to keep up to date on their status.
2023 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
How to join
To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.
To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers normally join through their local Group or Club
2023 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program
(Program details last updated 31/8/22)
|
Dates
|
Event / Courses
NSWVGA Rep
|
Tournament Director
Phone / Email
|
Status Program / Entry Form
|
6 Feb – 10 Feb 23
|
Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
|
Ross Kirwan
|
Not yet open
|
13 Feb – 17 Feb 23
|
Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
|
Ian Brown
|
Open
|
13 Feb – 17 Feb 23
|
*Norfolk Island Veterans Tournament
|
|
20 Feb – 24 Feb 23
|
Illawarra Week Of Golf
|
Steve Wicks
|
Not yet open
|
27 Feb – 3 Mar 23
|
Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
|
Brian Gibblett
|
Not yet open
|
6 Mar – 10 Mar 23
|
City of Orange Vets Classic
|
John Dalton
|
Not yet open
|
13 Mar – 17 Mar 23
|
Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
|
Paul Gorman
|
Not yet open
|
13 Mar – 17 Mar 23
|
Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
|
Tim Cameron
|
Not yet open
|
20 Mar – 24 Mar 23
|
Tocumwal Week Of Golf
|
Rod Booth
|
Not yet open
|
27 Mar – 31 Mar 23
|
Rich River Week Of Golf
|
Richard Caiolfa
|
Not yet open
|
27 Mar – 31 Mar 23
|
Tamworth Week Of Golf
|
Paul McDougall
|
Not yet open
|
3 Apr – 4 Apr 23
|
NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
|
t.b.a.
|
Not yet open
|
1 Apr – 2 Apr 23
|
Boggabri Weekend Of Golf
|
Milton Scaysbrook
|
Not yet open
|
3 Apr – 6 Apr 23
|
Narrabri Week Of Golf
|
John Fenton
|
Not yet open
|
10 Apr – 14 Apr 23
|
Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
|
Paul Wilde
|
Not yet open
|
17 Apr – 21 Apr 23
|
New England Week Of Golf
|
Jim Shadlow
|
Not yet open
|
17 Apr – 18 Apr 23
|
Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
|
Helen Pearce
|
Not yet open
|
20 Apr – 21 Apr 23
|
Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
|
Bronson Beattie
|
Not yet open
|
24 Apr – 28 Apr 23
|
Cootamundra Week Of Golf
|
Kate White
|
Not yet open
|
24 Apr – 28 Apr 23
|
Uralla Week Of Golf
|
Rowan Chandler
|
Not yet open
|
29 Apr – 30 Apr 23
|
NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
|
t.b.a.
|
Not yet open
|
1 May – 5 May 23
|
Forbes Week Of Golf
|
Lyn Roberts
|
Not yet open
|
1 May – 5 May 23
|
Armidale Week Of Golf
|
Greg Constantine
|
Not yet open
|
8 May – 12 May 23
|
Muree Week of Golf
|
Betty Ritchie
|
Not yet open
|
15 May – 19 May 23
|
Great Lakes Week Of Golf
|
Martin Salt
|
Not yet open
|
22 May – 26 May 23
|
Gloucester Week Of Golf
|
Peter Buettel
|
Not yet open
|
29 May – 2 Jun 23
|
NSWVGA Match Play Championships
|
Greg Collins
|
Not yet open
|
5 Jun – 9 Jun 23
|
Lake Macquarie Classic Week Of Golf
|
t.b.a.
|
Not yet open
|
12 Jun – 16 Jun 23
|
*no event
|
|
|
19 Jun – 23 Jun 23
|
*no event
|
|
|
26 Jun – 30 Jun 23
|
Brisbane Water Week Of Golf
|
Steve Mitchell
|
Not yet open
|
3 Jul – 7 Jul 23
|
Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
|
Geoff McCann
|
Not yet open
|
10 Jul – 14 Jul 23
|
Sawtell Week Of Golf
|
Rachel Jacobson
|
Not yet open
|
17 Jul – 21 Jul 23
|
Maclean Week Of Golf
|
Geoff Grayson
|
Not yet open
|
24 Jul – 28 Jul 23
|
Ballina Week Of Golf
|
Jim Poulos
|
Not yet open
|
24 Jul – 28 Jul 23
|
Far South Coast Week Of Golf
|
Norm Hamilton
|
Not yet open
|
31 Jul – 4 Aug 23
|
Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
|
Ray Kent
|
Not yet open
|
7 Aug – 11 Aug 23
|
Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
|
Ross Lever
|
Not yet open
|
14 Aug – 18 Aug 23
|
Yamba Week Of Golf
|
Mike Grills
|
Not yet open
|
21 Aug – 25 Aug 23
|
Coffs Harbour Week Of Golf
|
Peter Vernon
|
Not yet open
|
28 Aug – 1 Sep 23
|
Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
|
Frank Ryan
|
Not yet open
|
4 Sep – 5 Sep 23
|
Hastings River Week Of Golf-1
|
John Tracey
|
Not yet open
|
7 Sep – 8 Sep 23
|
Hastings River Week Of Golf-2
|
Bill Studeman
|
Not yet open
|
11 Sep – 15 Sep 23
|
Mudgee Week Of Golf
|
Bob Colley
|
Not yet open
|
16 Sep – 17 Sep 23
|
NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
|
Ashley Bullock
|
Not yet open
|
18 Sep – 22 Sep 23
|
Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
|
Phil Halpin
|
Not yet open
|
25 Sep – 29 Sep 23
|
Silver City Week Of Golf
|
Dennis Martin
|
Not yet open
|
2 Oct – 6 Oct 23
|
Glen Innes Week Of Golf
|
Ken Kempton
|
Not yet open
|
4 Oct – 6 Oct 23
|
Howlong Week Of Golf
|
Paul Steiner
|
Not yet open
|
9 Oct – 13 Oct 23
|
Tenterfield Week Of Golf
|
Bruce Norris
|
Not yet open
|
9 Oct – 13 Oct 23
|
Deniliquin Week Of Golf
|
Margaret Radeski
|
Not yet open
|
14 Oct – 15 Oct 23
|
NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
|
Organised by Golf NSW
|
|
16 Oct – 20 Oct 23
|
Leeton Week Of Golf
|
Jason Mimmo
|
Not yet open
|
16 Oct – 20 Oct 23
|
Manning Valley Week Of Golf
|
Alan Hobbs
|
Not yet open
|
23 Oct – 27 Oct 23
|
Kew Week Of Golf
|
Col Voss
|
Not yet open
|
23 Oct – 27 Oct 23
|
Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
|
Rob Trembath
|
Not yet open
|
30 Oct – 3 Nov 23
|
Port Stephens Week Of Golf
|
Gary Watt
|
Not yet open
|
6 Nov 23 – 10 Nov
|
NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
|
John Dixon
|
Not yet open
|
5 Nov – 10 Nov 23
|
*AVGU National Championships
|
|
|
13 Nov – 17 Nov 23
|
Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
|
John Bowes
|
Not yet open
|
20 Nov – 24 Nov 23
|
Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
|
Phil Mitchell
|
Not yet open
|
20 Nov – 22 Nov 23
|
NSWVGA Medal Eastern Final
|
Geoff McCann
|
By qualification only
|
20 Nov – 22 Nov 23
|
NSWVGA Medal Western Final
|
Lyn Roberts
|
By qualification only
|
27 Nov – 1 Dec 23
|
Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
|
Bob Smith
|
Not yet open