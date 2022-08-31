2023 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ program

WE present the 2023 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state

The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

Unfortunately, in the past couple of years many veteran golf events have been disrupted due to covid, extensive flooding and other issues so here’s hoping 2023 is trouble free and offers a fresh start for all.

Whilst the new year is still a few months away we publish the program now to enable intending participants to plan well ahead, whether they are thinking about tackling just one event, or maybe planning an extensive expedition. Most of the events are not yet open for entries and it is always a good idea to contact individual tournament directors closer to events to keep up to date on their status.

2023 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.

NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

How to join

To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.

To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers normally join through their local Group or Club

2023 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program

(Program details last updated 31/8/22)

Dates Event / Courses NSWVGA Rep Tournament Director Phone / Email Status Program / Entry Form