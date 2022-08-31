2023 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ program

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Veteran golfers at the Port Stephens national championships

WE present the 2023 edition of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association ‘Week of Golf’ program. The association organises a comprehensive program of some 50 veteran golf events for men and women older golfers across the state

The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity. 

Unfortunately, in the past couple of years many veteran golf events have been disrupted due to covid, extensive flooding and other issues so here’s hoping 2023 is trouble free and offers a fresh start for all.

Whilst the new year is still a few months away we publish the program now to enable intending participants to plan well ahead, whether they are thinking about tackling just one event, or maybe planning an extensive expedition. Most of the events are not yet open for entries and it is always a good idea to contact individual tournament directors closer to events to keep up to date on their status.

See the 2022 NSW Veteran Golf Association Week of Golf Program

2023 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year.  In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.

NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at  each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events.  The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

More NSW Vets Golf info

For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

How to join

To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.

To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers normally join through their local Group or Club

 

2023 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program

(Program details last updated 31/8/22)

Dates

Event / Courses 

NSWVGA Rep

Tournament Director

Phone / Email

Status Program / Entry Form

6 Feb – 10 Feb 23

Myall Coast Week Of Golf

Hawks Nest
Rep: t.b.a.

Ross Kirwan
0418 912 009
myallcoastvets@gmail.com

Not yet open

13 Feb – 17 Feb 23

Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.

Ian Brown
02 4443 2500 or 0412 913 100
ib2500@outlook.com

Open
Download program/entry details
Download Conditions of Entry
Click for online entry

13 Feb – 17 Feb 23

*Norfolk Island Veterans Tournament
Norfolk Island
Rep:

 

Click for information and entry

20 Feb – 24 Feb 23

Illawarra Week Of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Russell Vale, The Links Shell Cove, Wollongong
Rep: t.b.a.

Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
illawarravets2019@gmail.com

Not yet open

27 Feb – 3 Mar 23

Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Springwood, Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Lithgow
Rep: t.b.a.

Brian Gibblett
0427 495 891
bigpaws@dodo.com.au

Not yet open

6 Mar – 10 Mar 23

City of Orange Vets Classic
Duntryleague, Wentworth
Rep: t.b.a.

John Dalton
0488 040 350
orangegolfclassic@bigpond.com

Not yet open

13 Mar – 17 Mar 23

Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: t.b.a.

Paul Gorman
0447 413 213
pgorman50@bigpond.com

Not yet open

13 Mar – 17 Mar 23

Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong
Rep: t.b.a.

Tim Cameron
02 6026 5321
pro@howlonggolf.com.au

Not yet open

20 Mar – 24 Mar 23

Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
Rep: t.b.a.

Rod Booth
03 5874 9172
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au

Not yet open

27 Mar – 31 Mar 23

Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
Rep: t.b.a.

Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372
golfpro1@richriver.com.au

Not yet open

27 Mar – 31 Mar 23

Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
Rep: t.b.a.

Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
tlvwog@gmail.com

Not yet open

3 Apr – 4 Apr 23

NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Wagga Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.

t.b.a.

Not yet open

1 Apr – 2 Apr 23

Boggabri Weekend Of Golf
Boggabri
Rep: t.b.a.

Milton Scaysbrook
0428 434 669
milton1942@outlook.com

Not yet open

3 Apr – 6 Apr 23

Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Rep: t.b.a.

John Fenton
02 6792 1844
admin@narrabrirsl.com.au

Not yet open

10 Apr – 14 Apr 23

Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree
Rep: t.b.a.

Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
paullwilde@me.com

Not yet open

17 Apr – 21 Apr 23

New England Week Of Golf
Inverell
Rep: t.b.a.

Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332
shadlow8@bigpond.com

Not yet open

17 Apr – 18 Apr 23

Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
Tumut
Rep: t.b.a.

Helen Pearce
02 6947 1139
proshoptumut@gmail.com

Not yet open

20 Apr – 21 Apr 23

Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
Gundagai
Rep: t.b.a.

Bronson Beattie
02 6944 1926
golf@gdsclub.com.au

Not yet open

24 Apr – 28 Apr 23

Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
Rep: t.b.a.

Kate White
0438 426 484
ktwhite7@bigpond.com

Not yet open

24 Apr – 28 Apr 23

Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
Rep: t.b.a.

Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
chandler.rowan@gmail.com

Not yet open

29 Apr – 30 Apr 23

NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
dates and venue to be confirmed
Rep: t.b.a.

t.b.a.

Not yet open

1 May – 5 May 23

Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.

Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au

Not yet open

1 May – 5 May 23

Armidale Week Of Golf
Armidale
Rep: t.b.a.

Greg Constantine
0417 211 449
Armidale_Vets_Golf@outlook.com.au

Not yet open

8 May – 12 May 23

Muree Week of Golf
Muree
Rep: t.b.a.

Betty Ritchie
0408 689 684
betty.richie@bigpond.com

Not yet open

15 May – 19 May 23

Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Foster
Rep: t.b.a.

Martin Salt
0408 609 497
lsa47294@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

22 May – 26 May 23

Gloucester Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: t.b.a.

Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
buettel@ozemail.com.au

Not yet open

29 May – 2 Jun 23

NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Shoalhaven Heads
Rep: t.b.a.

Greg Collins
02 4448 8683
shgolfclub2@bigpond.com

Not yet open

5 Jun – 9 Jun 23

Lake Macquarie Classic Week Of Golf
Toronto
Rep: t.b.a.

t.b.a.

Not yet open

12 Jun – 16 Jun 23

*no event

 

 

19 Jun – 23 Jun 23

*no event

 

 

26 Jun – 30 Jun 23

Brisbane Water Week Of Golf
Toukley, Everglades, Wyong
Rep: t.b.a.

Steve Mitchell
0448 882 342
sandgmitchell1@live.com.au

Not yet open

3 Jul – 7 Jul 23

Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Geoff McCann
0403 158 757
mccanngeoff44@gmail.com

Not yet open

10 Jul – 14 Jul 23

Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
Rep: t.b.a.

Rachel Jacobson
02 6653 1006
manager@sawtellgolf.com.au

Not yet open

17 Jul – 21 Jul 23

Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
Rep: t.b.a.

Geoff Grayson
0409 030 751
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

24 Jul – 28 Jul 23

Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: t.b.a.

Jim Poulos
0413 087 412
ballinawog@gmail.com

Not yet open

24 Jul – 28 Jul 23

Far South Coast Week Of Golf
Tura Beach, Eden, Bega, Pambula-Merimbula
Rep: t.b.a.

Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au

Not yet open

31 Jul – 4 Aug 23

Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
Rep: t.b.a.

Ray Kent
0410 570 488
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com

Not yet open

7 Aug – 11 Aug 23

Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads
Rep: t.b.a.

Ross Lever
02 7557 2794
ross.lever@bigpond.com

Not yet open

14 Aug – 18 Aug 23

Yamba Week Of Golf
Yamba
Rep: t.b.a.

Mike Grills
0432 101 973
mikelord6567@yahoo.com.au

Not yet open

21 Aug – 25 Aug 23

Coffs Harbour Week Of Golf
Coffs Harbour
Rep: t.b.a.

Peter Vernon
0422 010 343
spidervernon@yahoo.com

Not yet open

28 Aug – 1 Sep 23

Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
Rep: t.b.a.

Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

4 Sep – 5 Sep 23

Hastings River Week Of Golf-1
Port Macquarie
Rep: t.b.a.

John Tracey
0437 398 705
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com

Not yet open

7 Sep – 8 Sep 23

Hastings River Week Of Golf-2
Wauchope Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Bill Studeman
0404 825 848
bilby507@gmail.com

Not yet open

11 Sep – 15 Sep 23

Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
Rep: t.b.a.

Bob Colley
0427 738 593
mudgeevets@gmail.com

Not yet open

16 Sep – 17 Sep 23

NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
Narromine
Rep: t.b.a.

Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979 or 0427 299 625
ash.bullock@bigpond.com

Not yet open

18 Sep – 22 Sep 23

Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.

Phil Halpin
0439 440 213
pfhalpin@gmail.com

Not yet open

25 Sep – 29 Sep 23

Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217
martin_dg@bigpond.com

Not yet open

2 Oct – 6 Oct 23

Glen Innes Week Of Golf
Glen Innes
Rep: t.b.a.

Ken Kempton
0427 453 066
gigolf@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

4 Oct – 6 Oct 23

Howlong Week Of Golf
Howlong
Rep: t.b.a.

Paul Steiner
02 6026 5822
pro@howlonggolf.com.au

Not yet open

9 Oct – 13 Oct 23

Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.

Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573
bruce.norris@bigpond.com

Not yet open

9 Oct – 13 Oct 23

Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
Rep: t.b.a.

Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
denigolf@bigpond.net.au

Not yet open

14 Oct – 15 Oct 23

NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
venue t.b.a

Organised by Golf NSW

 

16 Oct – 20 Oct 23

Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
Rep: t.b.a.

Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au

Not yet open

16 Oct – 20 Oct 23

Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters
Rep: t.b.a.

Alan Hobbs
0424 142 595
ipawph1949@outlook.com

Not yet open

23 Oct – 27 Oct 23

Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
Rep: t.b.a.

Col Voss
0413 672 917
colcvoss@gmail.com

Not yet open

23 Oct – 27 Oct 23

Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
Griffith
Rep: t.b.a.

Rob Trembath
0427 636 470 or 02 6963 6470
griffithvetgolf@gmail.com

Not yet open

30 Oct – 3 Nov 23

Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: t.b.a.

Gary Watt
02 4981 4536
garyjwatt@gmail.com

Not yet open

6 Nov 23 – 10 Nov

NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.

John Dixon
0407 210 644
jbdixon1@bigpond.com

Not yet open

5 Nov – 10 Nov 23

*AVGU National Championships
venue t.b.a
Rep:

 

 

13 Nov – 17 Nov 23

Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Bowral, Moss Vale, Gibraltar Country Club, Highlands
Rep: t.b.a.

John Bowes
0434 140 984
jbowes31@bigpond.com

Not yet open

20 Nov – 24 Nov 23

Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
Rep: t.b.a.

Phil Mitchell
0427 822 104
everlast86@bigpond.com

Not yet open

20 Nov – 22 Nov 23

NSWVGA Medal Eastern Final
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: t.b.a.

Geoff McCann
0403 158 757
mccanngeoff44@gmail.com

By qualification only

20 Nov – 22 Nov 23

NSWVGA Medal Western Final
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.

Lyn Roberts
02 6852 3473
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au

By qualification only

27 Nov – 1 Dec 23

Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo
Rep: t.b.a.

Bob Smith
02 4296 6953
bobsmith6@bigpond.com

Not yet open

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here