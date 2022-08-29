Padraig Harrington’s latest on playing the Chip and Run Shot: “Paddy’s Golf Tips”

Padraig Harrington has shown recently he’s definitely still got it as a professional golfer with a couple of outstanding senior tour wins but many are just as impressed with his ongoing talent as a no-nonsense golf coach.

The three-time major winner has had a standout debut year on the senior tour, winning his first senior major, the US Senior Open, in June and backing it up with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the US Champions Tour a couple of weeks back.

Harrington is known for his relentless attitude to his own golfing improvement but when it comes to his ‘Paddy’s Golf Tips’ YouTube channel you get his very approachable, laid-back, common sense approach to passing his talent on to us struggling amateurs.

As one fan commented on his most recent video:

“I swear that while I was watching you win the US Senior Open I could hear you describing the shots before you hit them. I’ve watched all your videos and they have helped correct bad habits that creep into my game over time. Cheers on your major!” Andrea Echevarria