Three classic golf swings side by side… One tempo

PEOPLE seem to love checking out the latest golf swing tips but sometimes maybe a better option is sitting back and watching three classic golf swings in action – you could do far worse than trying to emulate the ‘Hall of Fame’ swing tempo of Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Vijay Singh.

The three golfing greats are seen here practicing side by side at a US Champions Tour event. The tour tweeted the video on the weekend.

“Like Butter”, “Smooth as silk”, “Poetry in motion” were some of the responses.