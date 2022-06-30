Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic back in action with a celebrated 2022 edition

THE long-running and popular Peninsula Home Hospice Charity Golf Classic was finally back in action at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort recently with a very successful 2022 edition of the three day event completed after two years of covid cancellations.

A host of well known sporting names helped to bolster the Classic, which has now been running for some eight years.

Hard-working organiser Patricia Randall was delighted to finally get the tournament, highlighted by a big fundraising dinner on the Wednesday night, completed after two years of frustrating cancellations caused by the covid pandemic.

Pat said the 2022 edition was an outstanding success both in participant numbers and fundraising efforts.

She is already looking forward to a bigger and better event in 2023, and we no doubt will have details of that in due course.

Proceeds from the Classic go to aid palliative care, including to the Mornington Peninsula Home Hospice and to Yarrawonga District Health through Helping Hands.