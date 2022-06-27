Mark Hensby 3rd at US Senior Open, Minjee a lip out away from a 3rd major: Aussies on Tour

Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours, with information provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA

Australia’s Mark Hensby has finished third to Padraig Harrington at the US Senior Open with an inspiring final round display that will have him rethinking his retirement plans.

Hensby turns 51 on Wednesday (June 29) and halfway through the US Champions Tour major at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania the former Tamworth schoolboy took to Facebook to announce 2022 would be his last year on tour.

But that was before his 2-under 69 on Sunday saw him finish outright third with a confirmed place in the 2023 Senior Open.

Ireland’s Harrington (72) had held off a fast-finishing Steve Stricker (65) to claim his first senior major championship by a single stroke

Hensby tied for 10th at the recent KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship but still had to come through qualifying to earn a place at Saucon Valley. The ride next will be much more comfortable.

Hensby still wasn’t certain of his retirement plans following his round.

“I’m not sure I’m going to play much golf after this year, so if I do, obviously it’s there,” Hensby said of his reward for finishing inside the top 10 and ties.

“We’ll see.”

Owning a share of the lead after Round 1, Hensby produced one of the best rounds on Sunday, yet it could have been even better.

Nine shots adrift of Harrington at the start of the final round, Hensby had six birdies in his round of two-under 69, a double bogey at 14 followed by a bogey at 15 halting any charge he may have been hoping to mount.

“It got really tiring towards the end,” Hensby conceded.

“It’s difficult when you know you’re not going to have a chance to win. Play as aggressive as you can without being stupid.

“I hit it close, and I drove it particularly well most of the day, other than two drives in a row (at 14 and 15).

“If you drive it well here you can make some birdies because the pins, even though they’re tough, I had a lot of wedges in so I can get it close enough.”

As Hensby finished six shots back of Harrington, Minjee Lee put herself in position for a third major title and a second in succession at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

A three-putt on the 71st hole would prove crucial as Lee finished one back of Korea’s In Gee Chun in a week in which fellow Aussies Hannah Green and Stephanie Kyriacou also finished inside the top 10.

If Lee and Hensby finished just shy it was a breakthrough win for Kristalle Blum on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series.

Blum finished one clear of New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori to claim the Golf Vlaanderen LETAS Trophy in Belgium and take an important step towards graduating to the LET proper in 2023.

Elsewhere around the world Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his sensational 2022 form by finishing third at the DP World Tour’s BMW International Open, Gabi Ruffels was tied for 10th at the Epson Tour’s Island Resort Championship and defending champion Junseok Lee gave a spirited difference of his Kolon Korea Open title, finishing in fifth spot just two shots from the winner.

Results

Champions Tour

US Senior Open

Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Winner Padraig Harrington 71-65-66-72—274 $US720,000

3 Mark Hensby 67-73-71-69—280 $275,666

T11 Steven Alker 72-67-71-73—283

T13 Rod Pampling 73-70-70-71—284

T25 Stuart Appleby 76-69-71-72—288

T49 Richard Green 71-71-73-77—292

T51 John Senden 73-72-72-76—293

62 Gavin Coles 74-73-77-75—299

MC Robert Allenby 75-75—150

MC Michael Campbell 79-74—153

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

Winner In Gee Chun 64-69-75-75—283 $US1.35m

T2 Minjee Lee 73-68-73-70—284 $718,826

T5 Hannah Green 71-69-72-75—287 $274,165.40

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-72-72-72—288 $155,464.16

T40 Sarah Kemp 73-74-72-74—293 $42,957

T46 Lydia Ko 72-67-76-79—294

MC Katherine Kirk 74-76—150

MC Su Oh 75-75—150

MC Sarah Jane Smith 78-73—151

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Winner Xander Schauffele 63-63-67-68—261 $US1.494m

T56 Cam Davis 65-66-73-74—278 $19,007

MC Marc Leishman 71-69—140

MC Brett Drewitt 69-72—141

MC Jason Day 74-71—145

WD Danny Lee

DP World Tour

BMW International Open

Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Winner Haotong Li 62-67-67-70—266 €340,000

3 Ryan Fox 66-64-71-67—268 €126,000

67 Wade Ormsby 68-72-78-72—290 €4,300

MC Zach Murray 71-71—142

MC Elvis Smylie 74-71—145

MC Scott Hend 76-78—154

WD Maverick Antcliff 78

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Players Championship

Nishinasuno Country Club, Tochigi

Winner Yuki Inamori 68-66-66-65—265 ¥10m

T47 David Bransdon 68-71-71-70—280 ¥145,200

T52 Andrew Evans 69-71-68-73—281 ¥125,500

MC Michael Hendry 74-67—141

MC Adam Bland 72-71—143

MC Dylan Perry 73-71—144

Asian Tour

Kolon The 64th Korea Open Golf Championship

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Korea

Winner Minkyu Kim 72-71-68-69—280 $US383,304.94

5 Junseok Lee 72-72-66-72—282 $35,775.13

T51 Wonjoon Lee 76-70-74-75—295 $4,224.87

MC Kevin Yuan 76-74—150

MC Cory Crawford 81-70—151

MC Kevin Chun 73-79—152

MC Ben Eccles 78-74—152

Korn Ferry Tour

Live and Work in Maine Open

Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine

Winner Pierceson Coody 69-62-67-66—264 $US135,000

T15 Curtis Luck 75-66-70-65—276 $10,623

MC Rhein Gibson 71-73—144

MC Nick Voke 71-74—145

MC Ryan Ruffels 75-76—151

Challenge Tour

Blot Open de Bretagne

Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

Winner Alfie Plant 65-67-69-68—269 €40,000

T30 Jack Thompson 66-76-70-70—282 €1,875

Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship

Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan

Winner Ssu-Chia Cheng 68-64-67—199 $US31,875

T10 Gabriela Ruffels 70-70-69—209 $3,667

T26 Amelia Garvey 68-67-77—212 $1,784

T45 Karis Davidson 67-73-74—214 $973

T54 Soo Jin Lee 71-68-76—215 $794

MC Robyn Choi 71-72—143

MC Grace Kim 69-74—143

MC Emily Mahar 68-76—144

MC Hira Naveed 73-73—146

MC Julienne Soo 73-73—146

MC Laura Hoskin 75-75—150

MC Stephanie Na 79-75—154

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

Winner Jana Melichova (a) 68-65-69—202 ——

MC Amy Walsh 73-75—148

LET Access Series

Golf Vlaanderen LETAS Trophy

Millennium Golf, Belgium

Winner Kristalle Blum 69-67-75—211 €6,400

2 Momoka Kobori 71-73-68—212 €2,926.67

T40 Stefanie Hall 75-72-77—224 €504

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Bupa Tour Championship

PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

Winner Jesus Montenegro 68-71-71-72—282

T36 Denzel Ieremia 71-68-80-77—296