Super Senior Golfers rarin’ to go in 2022

By Martin Gallagher.

After a 2 year hiatus the 2022 Super Senior Pennant run by the NSW Super Senior Golf Association is rarin’ to go into its 20th year on the week commencing the 25th July.

The Pennant was last played in 2020 where Castle Hill defeated Forster Tuncurry at The Lakes Golf Course in Sydney.

A record 68 teams involving over 870 registered players are set to compete. Of those 68 teams 12 are competing for the first time. They are: Bayview, Brighton Lakes, Lakeside at Camden, Antill Park, Liverpool, Tanilba Bay, Merewether, Kew on the Mid North Coast, Moss Vale, Worrigee, Links Shell Cove and St. Georges Basin.

The Pennant will be split into 10 Divisions, 8 of which will have 7 teams and 2 will have 6 teams. Each team will play one another in their respective Division. The Pennant involves teams from as far north as Port Macquarie through to Newcastle, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and as far south as the South Coast and Highlands.

Each team can register as many as 15 players with 8 competing in each round, the format being singles match play off scratch. At the completion of the 7 rounds the two best teams in each Division enter into a Knock Out Final series to determine the Champion Club for the year.

The Association has a website where all matters pertaining to the Pennant can be found. As well the Association will be rescheduling its annual Super Senior Championship to the 17th November at Toukley Golf Club on the Central Coast. Over $3 000 worth of prizes are on offer where a game of Golf (Stableford), a mini breakfast and lunch after the game will cost just $60 to enter. Details are on the website.. www.superseniorpennant.com

Address all enquiries to the Captain at: martin@ccphotos.com.au

Story Source: Martin Gallagher is Captain of the NSW Super Senior Golf Association