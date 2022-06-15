How to follow the 2022 US Open: Australian TV Times, Tee Times

Seven Aussie golfers line up for the 122nd US Open Championship this week and it is expected to be a typical brutal affair at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a course steeped in golfing history.

Australia’s best chance is again likely to be Cameron Smith, who has been working on his driver performance to back up his incredible short game and putting.

Perth golfer Min Woo Lee could also put in a big showing. The 23 year old is using the incentive that he would be part of the first brother-sister combination to win a major, after big sister Minjee Lee won the Women’s US Open last week. Despite his tender years, Min Woo is already known for stepping up on the big occasions.

Also teeing off in Brookline will be regulars Adam Scott and Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Lucas Herbert, and Todd Sinnott.

The tournament returns to Brookline for the first time since 1988 when Curtis Strange defeated Nick Faldo by four strokes in an 18-hole playoff after the pair completed 72 holes in six-under.

In a tough week for the Aussie contingent, Rodger Davis and 1981 champion David Graham were our best in a tie for 47th, a week that reinforced to Davis the difficulty of US Open set-ups.

“It was one of those weeks where it was just a struggle from virtually the first hole on,” said Davis. “You don’t tend to have too many good memories of those weeks.

“I do remember though that the last hole was a hell of a finishing hole. I do remember that. “It also had a lot of blind tee shots. The only course that I know of that perhaps has more would be Prestwick.”

US Open Australian TV coverage

Wednesday

9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Thursday

9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Friday

1am-9am Live Round 1 coverage on Fox Sports 503

9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Saturday

1am-9am Live Round 2 coverage on Fox Sports 503

9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Sunday

2am-10am Live Round 3 coverage on Fox Sports 503

10am-12pm Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Monday

2am-10am Live Round 4 coverage on Fox Sports 503

10am-12pm Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503

Round 1 tee times AEST

9.29pm Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

10.02pm* Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise

2.30am* Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker

3.25am Min Woo Lee, Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power

3.25am* Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3.58am Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima (a), Nick Taylor

4.09am* Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, Harris English

4.20am Ryan Fox, Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino

4.31am Todd Sinnott, Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag

Australian Player Profiles

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 6

Age: 28

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 5

Best finish at US Open: T4 in 2015

Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship

Key stat: 1.767 Strokes Gained: Total (4th)

How he qualified: Winners of the Players Championship in 2021 and 2022; Those players qualifying for the season-ending 2021 Tour Championship.

Adam Scott

World ranking: 43

Age: 41

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

PGA Tour wins: 14

Best finish at US Open: T4 in 2005

Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational

Key stat: 311.6 yards Average Driving Distance (17th)

How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.

Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 46

Age: 26

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at US Open: T31 (2020)

Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Key stat: 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting (3rd)

How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.

Marc Leishman

World ranking: 52

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 6

Best finish at US Open: T18 in 2016

Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Key stat: 59.09 per cent Putting from 10 Feet (7th)

How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 64

Age: 23

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Key stat: 320.7 yards Average Driving Distance (2nd)

How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.

Jed Morgan

World ranking: 247

Age: 22

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

How he qualified: From the 2020/21 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Final Order of Merit, the top finisher who is not otherwise exempt as of May 23.

Todd Sinnott

World ranking: 439

Age: 30

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won TPS Victoria

How he qualified: Top three finisher at Final Qualifying at Caledonian GC in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Additional Source Material: Martin Blake and Tony Webeck, Australian Golf Media Team