How to follow the 2022 US Open: Australian TV Times, Tee Times

Seven Aussie golfers line up for the 122nd US Open Championship this week and it is expected to be a typical brutal affair at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, a course steeped in golfing history.
Australia’s best chance is again likely to be Cameron Smith, who has been working on his driver performance to back up his incredible short game and putting.
Perth golfer Min Woo Lee could also put in a big showing. The 23 year old is using the incentive that he would be part of the first brother-sister combination to win a major, after big sister Minjee Lee won the Women’s US Open last week. Despite his tender years, Min Woo is already known for stepping up on the big occasions.
Also teeing off in Brookline will be regulars Adam Scott and Marc Leishman, Jed Morgan, Lucas Herbert, and Todd Sinnott.
The tournament returns to Brookline for the first time since 1988 when Curtis Strange defeated Nick Faldo by four strokes in an 18-hole playoff after the pair completed 72 holes in six-under.
In a tough week for the Aussie contingent, Rodger Davis and 1981 champion David Graham were our best in a tie for 47th, a week that reinforced to Davis the difficulty of US Open set-ups.
“It was one of those weeks where it was just a struggle from virtually the first hole on,” said Davis. “You don’t tend to have too many good memories of those weeks.
“I do remember though that the last hole was a hell of a finishing hole. I do remember that. “It also had a lot of blind tee shots. The only course that I know of that perhaps has more would be Prestwick.”
US Open Australian TV coverage
Wednesday
9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Thursday
9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Friday
1am-9am Live Round 1 coverage on Fox Sports 503
9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Saturday
1am-9am Live Round 2 coverage on Fox Sports 503
9am-11am Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Sunday
2am-10am Live Round 3 coverage on Fox Sports 503
10am-12pm Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Monday
2am-10am Live Round 4 coverage on Fox Sports 503
10am-12pm Live from the US Open on Fox Sports 503
Round 1 tee times AEST
9.29pm Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
10.02pm* Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise
2.30am* Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
3.25am Min Woo Lee, Joohyung Kim, Seamus Power
3.25am* Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
3.58am Danny Lee, Keita Nakajima (a), Nick Taylor
4.09am* Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, Harris English
4.20am Ryan Fox, Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino
4.31am Todd Sinnott, Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag
Australian Player Profiles
Cameron Smith
World ranking: 6
Age: 28
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 5
Best finish at US Open: T4 in 2015
Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship
Key stat: 1.767 Strokes Gained: Total (4th)
How he qualified: Winners of the Players Championship in 2021 and 2022; Those players qualifying for the season-ending 2021 Tour Championship.
Adam Scott
World ranking: 43
Age: 41
Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)
PGA Tour wins: 14
Best finish at US Open: T4 in 2005
Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational
Key stat: 311.6 yards Average Driving Distance (17th)
How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.
Lucas Herbert
World ranking: 46
Age: 26
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 1
Best finish at US Open: T31 (2020)
Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Key stat: 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting (3rd)
How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.
Marc Leishman
World ranking: 52
Age: 38
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 6
Best finish at US Open: T18 in 2016
Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Key stat: 59.09 per cent Putting from 10 Feet (7th)
How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.
Min Woo Lee
World ranking: 64
Age: 23
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 0
Best finish at US Open: First appearance
Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
Key stat: 320.7 yards Average Driving Distance (2nd)
How he qualified: From the current Official Golf Rankings, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 23, 2022.
Jed Morgan
World ranking: 247
Age: 22
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 0
Best finish at US Open: First appearance
Best finish in 2022: Won Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
How he qualified: From the 2020/21 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Final Order of Merit, the top finisher who is not otherwise exempt as of May 23.
Todd Sinnott
World ranking: 439
Age: 30
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 0
Best finish at US Open: First appearance
Best finish in 2022: Won TPS Victoria
How he qualified: Top three finisher at Final Qualifying at Caledonian GC in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Championship site & Leaderboard
https://www.usopen.com/
Social Media
Twitter: @usopengolf
Instagram: @usopengolf
Hashtag: #USOpen
Additional Source Material: Martin Blake and Tony Webeck, Australian Golf Media Team
The article mentions Cameron Davis?
Allan, thanks for pointing out that typo. We typed Cameron Davis when it was obviously referring to Cameron Smith. At least the editor had the right golfer photo, tee time mention and Player Profile. The editor has been struggling with a bad case of the flu this week so we might cut him some slack and just issue a stern ‘No Typo’ warning at this stage. Thanks again for pointing out the error.