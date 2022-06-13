Ken Brewer leads senior order of merit: Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap June 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country.

NATIONAL

Ken Brewer claims the Sydney Senior Classic

Ken Brewer (Newcastle) took out his first three-day Australian ranking event in his own state of NSW having won several other major events in WA and Victoria.

Brewer played three consistent rounds of golf and was never out of the top three on any of the three days. Having spoken to Ken after his win, his consistency showed out in that he never made more than a bogey over the three days and he also made eight birdies.

Ken before this event was ranked at No.1 having played three events and now moves further ahead in the Australian Men’s Senior OOM after this win.

Runner-up to Ken was David Bagust (Port Macquarie) who finished on 223 after rounds of 76,71,76. David is a fine player having won an Australian Senior and NSW senior championship and was the one who could spoil Ken’s party. David held a narrow one shot lead over Ken moving into the last round at Avondale but his 76 to Ken’s 71, sealed the victory for Brewer.

Grant Merdith (Links Shellcove) was next on 228 after rounds of 76,78 and 74. Fourth place went to Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) and Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands) after both finished on 229.

Many thanks go to The Lakes, The Australian and Avondale for holding the event under very trying conditions that all courses in Sydney were under due to torrential rainfall over months. All three courses were in an amazing state and a credit to their greenstaff.

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Adam Cornell wins at Duntryleague

Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) didn’t even know he had won the event as he jumped in his car for the six-hour drive back to Sydney.

Adam had rounds of 77- 73 to finish one shot ahead of Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) 75 – 76. Third place was shared between Doug Cullam (Monash) and Robert Payne (Duntryleague) who both finished on 154. Graham Leake (The Links Shell Cove) rounded out the top five with 156.

In the nett event, local Colin Radford won easily with a two round total of 142. Second place went to Roy Payne (The Grange) on 149 with two players John Osborn (Mudgee) and Brain Smart (Macquarie Links) finishing on 150.

Two familiar names were at the top of the over 65’s. Peter Beard won with 151 while Graham Leake was runner-up on 156.

A count-back decides the winner at Tura Beach

Gary Cook (Tura Beach) won the Tura Beach seniors after a count-back over fellow member Robert Staite after both players finished on a two round total of 151. A long way back in third place was Andrew Kew (Tura Beach) on 159. Past winner Russell Rogers was fourth with 16.

In the nett event, Glen Patrick (Warburton) upset the locals with a win in the nett after he finished on 144. Runner-up was Phillip Rolfe (Tura Beach) on 145 with Andrew Kew next on 151.

In the Over 65’s, Robert Staite won easily with a total of 151 to finish ten shots ahead of Russell Rogers on 161.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=7649387053007813240

VICTORIA

Greg Wilson and Heather Harley win the Box Hill Senior Amateur

Greg Wilson (Rosebud) broke through to win his first Doug Bachli senior event with a fine par round of 71 to finish two shots clear of the field.

A trio of players were two behind Wilson which included John Kelly (The Metropolitan), Kevin Naismith (Southern) and Shayne Pettitt (Keysborough) after each produced rounds of 73. Ian Rubinstein (Cranbourne) and Peter Meyer (Curlewis) round out the top 5 with rounds of 74.

In the nett event, Ian Rubinstein (Cranbourne) had a win with 69 from Mark Whitfield (Box Hill) on 70. Robert Lowe (Dorset), John Kelly (The Metropolitan), Leslie Mavropoulos ( Box Hill) and John Noy (The Metropolitan) all finished on nett 72.

In the women’s scratch event, Heather Harley (Kooringal) finished with 23 scratch stableford points from Roz Farrell (Huntingdale) on 21. In the women’s nett event, Kay Lee (Churchill Park) won with 32 stableford points from Heather Harley and Tina Cowie (Grafield) who both were on 31 points.

Naismith wins the Commonwealth Senior amateur

Kevin Naismith (Southern) continued his many wins of 2022 with his win at Commonwealth. Kevin finished on one under par 72 to finish two ahead of runner-up, Simon Bracegirdle (The National). Third place went to David Winter (Lakeside) on 75. Fourth place was Ravindra De Soysa (The Metropolitan) on 76.

In the nett event, Ravindra De Soysa won the nett with 72 to finish two shots ahead of five players on 74. These were Kevin Naismith, Simon Bracegirdle, David Winter, Ian Winter (The SGA) and Mark Dunstan (Spring Valley).

In the women’s stableford event, it was a win to Robyn Charnley (Rossdale) with 36 points. Runner-up was Tina Cowie (Gaefield) on 34 with third place going to Kathyrn Morriss (Rossdale) on 32 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10669

QUEENSLAND

Brad Dowling shoots par to easily win the Pacific Harbour

A total of 64 players competed, made up of 52 men and 12 women took on the Pacific Harbour course in the annual seniors event.

Only 6 men were able to play to or better than their handicap on the day. They were Graham Paul (Brisbane) who had 38 points, Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) who had 37 points and Ian Robinson (Pelican Waters), Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines), Reggie Livermore (Pacific Harbour), Brad Dowling (Southport) who all had 36 points.

The best result by the women was 37 points scored by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove). She was followed by Lee-Anne Barnes (Mt Warren Park) on 35 points and Christina Brown (Nudgee) and Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who both had 34 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove), who had an 82. She was followed by Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who had an 85 and Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who had an 87.

In the Men’s Scratch, Brad Dowling (Southport) parred the course with an excellent 72, leaving the rest of the field in his wake. He was followed by Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) on 76 and Graham Williams (Nudgee), Richard Zizek ( Windaroo) and Stephen Deane (Brisbane) on 77.

Ian Frost continues his good form winning at the Bribie Island Seniors

A total of 89 players competed made up of 78 men and 11 women in the Bribie Island seniors. All but the last few groups got to play the course in good weather conditions, with the overcast skies keeping the temperature cooler than normal for this time of the year. Unfortunately for the last few groups, the skies opened, and the rain poured down fairly heavily for a while.

Despite that, the best scores in the Women’s Nett and Scratch came from Andrea Davis, who played in the last group and had to deal with the worst of the weather.

Only two players were able to play better than their handicap on the day. They were Stephen Rose (Headland) who had an excellent 39 points and Andy Hewlett (SGA) who had 37 points. The next best score for the men was 35 points which was shot by Maurie O’Sullivan (Redcliffe), Jeff Kelly (Keperra), Peter Martin (Brisbane) and Randall Morrison (Nudgee).

The best result by the women was 34 points scored by Andrea Davis (Surfers Paradise) and Gwen Clutterbuck (Bribie Island). They were followed by Laurence Bargibant (Lakelands) on 32 points and Marie Barjon (Pacific Harbour) who had 31 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Andrea Davis (Surfers Paradise), who had an 81. She was followed by Gwen Clutterbuck (Bribie Island) who had an 88 and Laurence Bargibant (Lakelands) who had a 90.

In the Men’s Scratch, Ian Frost (Lakelands) won once again with a 75. He was closely followed by Richard Zizek (Windaroo Lakes) on 76 and Graham Black (Virginia) on 77.

Reports from John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10643

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

June 12-13 Catalina Seniors (NSW)

June 13 RACV Royal Pines QSOOM (QLD)

June 14 Lakelands Senior Open (WA)

June 19 Heathcote Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 20 Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 20-23 CTHGC National Seniors Match Play (M- SOOM)*

June 20-21 Shepparton Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 23-24 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 24 Carbrook QSOOM (QLD)

June 30 Killara Seniors (NSW)

July 04- 07 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 10-13 South Pacific Ladies Classic (QLD)

July 11 Secret Harbour Men’s and Women’s Senior Open (WA)

July 18 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

July 22 -24 Hahn Super Dry Open (Darwin) (M&W-Senior OOM) (NT)*

July 25 Gold Coast Senior Foursomes Amateur (QLD)

July 26 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 27-29 Gold Coast Senior Amateur (QLD)*

July 30 Seaside Classic Seniors (NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields