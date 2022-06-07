A rare treat for Ingenia Lifestyle NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championship winners

By Dave Flatt.

Players in the INGENIA LIFESTYLE NSWVGA MACTHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS were given a rare treat when NSW Veteran Golf Association Life Member Bob Coulson presented the trophies to the winners.

Mr Coulson, after whom the Men’s trophy is named, is credited with introducing this particular Matchplay format to Australian Veterans golf.

He was a member of the Australian team that competed in an international event in the USA in 1966. Along with his colleague Bill Mead, Coulson originated the Australian Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championships, which then became the NSWVGA Championships.

Mr Coulson, who admits to being 92 years of age, is still a keen golfer. He travelled up early from Sydney to present his trophy at the Port Stephens event before moving on to Harrington to play in the Over 80s Australian Championships.

Men’s Champion Warren Gorton from Hawks Nest had the rare privilege of receiving the Bob Coulson Trophy from the man himself. In the Men’s Final Gorton turned the tables on 2020 and 2021 Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown with a convincing 6 & 5 win.

The Ladies Championship was won by defending champion Lyn Banks from Scone who had a convincing 5 & 3 win over Fran Giudes from Nelson Bay.

The Matchplay Championship is one of the “majors” of the NSW Veteran Golfers’ Association’s calendar, and this year the event was filled to capacity of 144 players before Covid forced the withdrawal of several players on the eve of the event. With 5 divisions of Men and four divisions of Ladies, all matches were hotly contested. Division 1 Men and Ladies played off scratch, while all other divisions were played to handicap.

Other divisional winners were:

MEN’S DIVISION 2: Matt Kumjew (Hurstville)

LADIES DIVISION 2: Wendy Thompson (Emerald Downs)

MENS DIVISION 3: Harold Yates (Beverly Park)

LADIES DIVISION 3: Sue Meagher (The Lakes)

MENS DIVISION 4: Peter Lamborn (Wakehurst)

LADIES DIVISION 4: Pat Hawkins (Nelson Bay)

MENS DIVISION 5: Doug Henderson (Howlong)

This is the final year the event has been staged in Port Stephens, before it moves on next year to Shoalhaven Heads on the NSW south coast. Club professional Greg Collins is confident that he and his veterans Committee can build on the success of the Port Stephens event to firmly cement the Matchplay Championships as one of the flagship events of the NSWVGA calendar.

Article Source: Dave Flatt is the NSWVGA Matchplay tournament director

