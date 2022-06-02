How to follow the US Women’s Open: Australian TV Times

Five Aussie women golfers will line up for the record $10 million prize purse on offer this week when the 2022 US Women’s Open is contested at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.

Starting Thursday night AEST, world No.4 Minjee Lee headlines an Australian contingent with four wins between them already this year and all will be boosted by the promising omen that the event will mark the 21st anniversary of Karrie Webb’s 2001 victory.

Hannah Green won the Vic Open and TPS Murray River in consecutive weeks prior to the start of the LPGA Tour season, Grace Kim earned her breakthrough victory as a professional at the Epson Tour’s IOA Golf Classic while Lee was victorious at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee has been drawn to play with 2021 US Women’s Open runner-up Nasa Hataoka and Canada’s Brooke Henderson for the opening two rounds while Green is in a star-studded grouping alongside Jessica Korda and Kiwi Lydia Ko.

Lee hailed the $10 million prize purse on offer at this week – the richest in the history of women’s golf – as another “huge step” forward for the women’s game.

Thanks to a new partnership between the USGA and Ohio healthcare company ProMedica, the overall prize money has almost doubled from $US5.5 million to $US10 million in 2022, the USGA committed to playing for $US12 million by 2026.

The winner on Sunday will receive $US1.8 million.

“We’re always talking about prize increases and anything to elevate the women’s game even higher,” said Lee.

“That is what we try to keep doing. Just for the prize money to go up each year, I think it’s just a huge step in the right direction, and I think it’s only going to get better and better.”

Karrie Webb – Australia’s greatest major champion – made her US Women’s Open debut at Pine Needles in 1996 where she said it was love at first sight.

“I fell in love with Pine Needles so I was looking forward to going back there,” Webb told the USGA of her 2001 victory.

“When the gun went off on Thursday morning I managed to find the best of myself and that’s what happened that week.

“There are not many times when you feel ready to play well in a major and then go on and win.

“That’s probably the only time in my career that I knew I was going to play well that week.

“To win by eight shots in such a convincing manner on such a great golf course is still one the favourites that I’ve ever played. It’s very special to have your name on a trophy like that.”

Round 1 tee times AEST

9.22pm* Sarah Kemp, Emma McMyler (a), Dottie Ardina

9.37pm Grace Kim, Minsol Kim (a), Catherine Park (a)

10.28pm* Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson

11.05pm Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

2.56am Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye (a), Cheyenne Knight

Australian TV coverage

Coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo

Friday 4am-10am Live Round 1 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Saturday 4am-10am Live Round 2 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Sunday 2am-8am Live Round 3 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Monday 2.30am-9am Live Round 4 coverage on Fox Sports 505

Australian Player Profiles

Minjee Lee

World ranking: 4

Age: 26

Major wins: 1 (2021 Amundi Evian Championship)

LPGA Tour wins: 7

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T11 in 20175

Best finish in 2022: Won Cognizant Founders Cup

Key stat: 3.460 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (1st)

How she qualified: 2021 winner of Amundi Evian Championship; Top 30 points leader on LPGA Tour’s 2021 Race to the CME Globe; Winner of LPGA Tour-sanctioned event from 2021 U.S. Women’s Open to start of the 2022 championship; Top 75 in Rolex Rankings as of April 6

Hannah Green

World ranking: 19

Age: 25

Major wins: 1 (2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship)

LPGA Tour wins: 2

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T34 in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won Vic Open and TPS Murray River

Key stat: 74.80 per cent Greens in Regulation (7th)

How she qualified: 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner; Top 30 points leader in LPGA Tour’s 2021 Race to the CME Globe; Top 75 in Rolex Rankings as of April 6

Gabriela Ruffels

World ranking: 162

Age: 22

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: T13 in 2020

Best finish in 2022: T12 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic (Epson Tour)

Key stat: 78.57 per cent Sand Saves (7th on Epson Tour)

How she qualified: Qualified at Madera, California site on May 10

Sarah Kemp

World ranking: 179

Age: 36

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: 67th in 2010

Best finish in 2022: T8 Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville

Key stat: Two Eagles (32nd)

How she qualified: Qualified at Alexandria, Virginia site on May 11

Grace Kim

World ranking: 247

Age: 21

Major wins: 0

LPGA Tour wins: 0

Best finish at US Women’s Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won IOA Golf Classic (Epson Tour)

Key stat: 1.71 Putts Per Green in Regulation (2nd on Epson Tour)

How she qualified: Qualified at Morristown, New Jersey site on May 10

US Women’s Open Leaderboard

US Open Championship website and Leaderboard

Social Media

Twitter:

Instagram:

Hashtag: