How to watch the 2022 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times

Eight Australian golfers will line up for the 2022 US Open Championship when the storied event heads to the Southern Hills Country club in Oklahoma for the first time since 2007.

FedExCup leader and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler heads the field as he looks for his second major championship victory of the season.

Opposing him will be Cameron Davis, Jason Day, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith.

Smith has been our best performer this year and hopefully he has exorcised the demons of his triple-bogey six on the 12th hole of the final round of the US Masters – when the hearts of so many Aussie golf fans were trashed.

Southern Hills is one of the great old venues on the major rota, having hosted three US Open and four US PGA Championship editions.

2022 US PGA Championship Australian TV Coverage

Unfortunately there will be no free to air coverage of the US PGA Championship in Australia but Fox Sports and Kayo will have extensive live broadcasts and streaming.

Live coverage begins Thursday 10pm (All times AEST) with Featured Groups and full coverage from 4am to 10am Friday.