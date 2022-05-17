How to watch the 2022 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The second hole at Southern Hills

Eight Australian golfers will line up for the 2022 US Open Championship when the storied event heads to the Southern Hills Country club in Oklahoma for the first time since 2007.

FedExCup leader and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler heads the field as he looks for his second major championship victory of the season.

Opposing him will be Cameron Davis, Jason Day, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith.

Smith has been our best performer this year and hopefully he has exorcised the demons of his triple-bogey six on the 12th hole of the final round of the US Masters – when the hearts of so many Aussie golf fans were trashed.

Southern Hills is one of the great old venues on the major rota, having hosted three US Open and four US PGA Championship editions.

2022 US PGA Championship Australian TV Coverage

Unfortunately there will be no free to air coverage of the US PGA Championship in Australia but Fox Sports and Kayo will have extensive live broadcasts and streaming.

Live coverage begins Thursday 10pm (All times AEST) with Featured Groups and full coverage from 4am to 10am Friday.

Previous articleDoes the US PGA Championship have an “image problem”?
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.

Leave a Reply