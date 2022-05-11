Australian Senior Amateur Golf Wrap: May 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country. Lots of rain about but some states and courses still managed some tournament action.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Veteran Stanford wins at the Doon

Like a bottle of Grange, some golfers out on the northern beaches with a seniors card just keep on producing the goods.

Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) plotted his away around one of Sydney’s only dry courses, Bonnie Doon, to win by three shots after firing a superb one over par round in the Bonnie Doon Seniors.

Showing up all the junior age groups he also won the over 65’s but in seniors you can only win one trophy. Runner-up was Dave Mc Clelland (Wyong) with 32 scratch points on a count back from local Paul Kammel also on 32.

Next placed player was Greg Murphy (Russell Vale) with 31. Rounding out the top five were four players on 30 points, these were Geoff Lawson (Bonnie Doon), Gerhard Niess (Liverpool), Kang Lee (Liverpool) and Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes).

In the nett event, Greg Murphy won with 39 points from Greg Stanford on 38. Kang Lee was next with 37 points and fourth went to Constantine Carpis (Bonnie Doon) on 36.

In the hotly contested Over 65’s scratch, Greg took the points with 35 but Peter Beard went home with the win with 30 points from Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) and Lindsay Forrest (Bonnie Doon) both on 29 scratch points.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

VICTORIA

Kevin Naismith and Kathy Naoumidis winners at Gardiners Run

It was pleasing to see some great scores popping up in the Gardiners Run Senior amateur.

All too often clubs set up courses to discourage scoring which is counter productive. Senior golf is all about the comradery, catching up with friends and enjoying good competitive golf. Players don’t want to get beaten up by silly pins and overly long holes. Well done Gardiners Run on your course setup.

Kevin Naismith (Southern) continued his run of wins in 2022 by firing a superb three under par score of 69. He was only one shot better than three players who all finished on two under par 70. These were Greg Wilson (Rosebud), Russell Hughes (Gardiners Run) and Ravi De Soysa (The Metropolitan). Mark Minarelli (Gardiners Run) also bettered par with a one under 71. Stephen McNamara (Curlewis) and Simon Bracegirdle (The National) were equal with par on 72.

In the nett event, Roger Wang (Peninsula -Kingswood) fired a slick 69 to finish one ahead of a trio of golfers on 70. These were Peter Turner (Koringal), Alphons Duivenvoorden (Warburton) and Ravi De Soysa.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) won with 29 points from Sally Green (Latrobe) on 28. Third place went to Heather Harley (Kooringal) with 26 points. In the stableford event, Sally Green won with a great score of 40 points. Sally finished five shots ahead of Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) and Kathy Naoumidis on 35 points.

Shayne Pettitt and Heather Harley win the Horsham Senior amateur

Shayne Pettitt (Keysborough) won the Horsham Seniors with two steady rounds of 74-72 to finish at four over par.

Greg Orvis (Thirteenth Beach) and Steve Valentine (Kew) were two shots in arrears on 148. Peter Bradbury (Curlewis) was next on 150 and Alan Bullas (Portsea) rounded out the top five with 151.

In the nett event, Alistair Howell (Horsham) smashed the entire field with an amazing score of 120 (62-58) to finish a whooping twenty two shots better than his handicap. No doubt his old handicap is now a thing of the past. Runner-up only eighteen shots behind Alistair was Steve Valentine (Kew) on 138. Third place went to Keith Finkelde (Clifton Springs) on 139.

In the women’s scratch stableford, Heather Harley (Kooringal) won with 60 points over perennial winner Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) and Jenny Mc Rae (Horsham), who both finished on 57 points. Sue Walter (Hamilton) and June Tickell (Trafalgar) rounded out the top five on 51 scratch points. In the stableford event, Heather Harley took the SOOM points but not the winners prize. Dale Thompson (Southern) won with 71 from Jenny Mc Rae on 69.

Two elite seniors win at Cobram-Barooga

This is one of the most popular events on the Victorian calendar played over 4 days on both the Old and West courses.

As they say the cream rises to the top with Gordon Claney storming home in the third round to win by five shots while Sue Wooster won by fourteen shots.

Day 1

Simon Dunstone (Gold Creek) showed a return to form to lead after day one after firing 73 to lead by one shot over locals Gary Hunt and Alan Lowndes who were at 74. Steve Valentine (Kew) was next with 76 with the eventual winner Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) sitting way back on 79.

In the women’s event Sue Wooster (The National) opened her account with 33 scratch stableford points to lead by six shots over Helen Pascoe (Bunninyong) who was on 27. A further five shots behind Pascoe was Heather Harley (Kooringal).

Day 2

Steve Valentine (76-76) and Gary Hunt (74-78) were the joint leaders lead after day two after both players were sitting on 152. Gordon Claney moved up to second after carding a 75. Peter Hannah (Pelican Waters) (81-74) returning to senior golf, was three off the leaders along with Peter Bence (78-77) (Peninsula-Kingswood).

Sue Wooster extended her lead after round two after firing a one over par, 73. Helen Pascoe improved on her first round with 29 points while Heather Harley slipped back with 27 points.

Day 3

Gordon Claney blitzed the field after firing a magnificent three under par 69 to finish on 223 and win by four shots over Gary Hunt. Third place one shot behind Hunt was Peter Hannah and Steve Valentine on 228.

In the nett event, Steve Valentine won with three consistent rounds of 73 to finish two shots ahead of Gary Hunt on 221. Third place went to Peter Hannah and Peter Bence, who were both on 222.

Sue Wooster closed out her event with 31 points to finish fourteen shots ahead of runner up Helen Pascoe. The former world number one senior player, Wooster is definitely the player to beat whenever she enters an event. Third place went to Heather Harley.

In the women’s stableford, Marje Brophy (Centenary Park) won on a count back from Patricia Scandrett (Cobram- Barooga) after both players finished on 101. Third place went to Beverley McIntosh (Numurkah) on 99 with Sue Wooster and Bobette Wilkinson (Tocumwal) next on 92 stableford points.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Nick Wake all class at The Vines Seniors in the South Australian SOOM

SA Seniors were presented with a treat in playing The Vines of Reynella immediately after the club held the Australian Junior Championships.

The southern foothills club had done a superb job in hosting the championship and had received positive feedback and it was obvious why to the field of sixty who tackled The Vines Seniors on a slightly cool and blustery day.

Senior Men

Reigning SA State Senior Champion, Nick Wake had only played three events to date, winning at Blackwood but struggling at Tea Tree Gully as he made the transition from membership at Blackwood to the requirements of a sand belt course at his new home at Glenelg. Using an older tried and trusted driver and fairway wood and a controlled approach to the challenges of The Vines, Nick shot a superb one under, 70, making four birdies in the round.

Last event’s winner, Steve Bricknell (Goulburn) again took advantage of his trip to SA, taking second place (75) with local contenders Mark Potter and Paul Gregory shooting 77’s but adding more OOM of points. Wake’s Nett 68 was well clear of Michael Johnston (The Vines) and Phil Donaldson (Blackwood) who returned 73’s.

Super Seniors Men

Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) added more points in the close race for the Super Senior OOM by winning the Gross with an 81 from two locals, Chris Watson and Craig Morrison (83’s).

Thomas Schonfeldt (Thaxted Park) with an excellent Nett 68 finished well clear of a contingent of local members, Tony Van Wyk (72), Chris Watson (73) and Nigel Coles (73).

Senior Women

Amanda Heapy (the Vines) took her second win in a week with again turning in the best score from all the ladies with an 81. Mi Park (North Adelaide) continued his consistent season for second but was well back (88). In the Nett, it was again Amanda (71) from Mi (74) and Kathryn Hender (74)

Super Senior Women

Well it finally happened, after battling hard all season Rosemary Underwood got the honours over her Blackwood clubmate Angela Masters (88 to 90). Briony Willaims from Mt Osmond recorded a 91 but that gave her a fantastic Nett 66 and no-one got anywhere near that number. Underwood’s 75 was matched by local Vivian Dahl.

The SA Senior Order of Merit now goes into winter recess, reassembling for the events on the sand belt courses in August. With Kooyonga’s Bruce Lindner and Richard Payne expected to play these events, there will be at least 8 low-handicap contenders capable of winning so we can look forward to some great golf.

SA report from John Anderson

