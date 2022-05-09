Stuart Appleby shines on Champions Tour, Day blows potential drought breaking win: Aussies on Tour

Stuart Appleby (pictured) shot a sparkling 67 on Sunday in Georgia for a top 15 finish on the US Champions Tour while Jason Day’s first two rounds on the US PGA Tour saw  him threatening for his first victory since 2018.

Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours, with information provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA. This edition was written by Tony Webeck from the PGA of Australia.

A drought-breaking win again proved elusive yet Jason Day has recorded his best finish in three months at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland.

A three-shot leader through 36 holes, Day’s tournament aspirations took a fatal hit with a third-round 79 in atrocious conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm but he bounced back with a closing 70 to earn a tie for 15th.

It is his best result since another near miss at the Famers Insurance Open in January and provides a timely boost in confidence in the countdown to the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills starting May 19.

Making the turn in one-over, Day birdied the par-5 10th to get back to square and then picked up another birdie when he drove the green at the par-4 14th.

A failure to get up-and-down at the par-4 15th resulted in a second bogey for the round in what was an emotional occasion for the Day family.

The first mother’s day since the passing of his mother Dening, Day wrote a moving column for Golfweek celebrating the influence she had on his life and that of his own family.

“When she was first diagnosed, I was so angry that lung cancer threatened to take my mum from us early,” Day wrote.

“Today, I am grateful for the additional memories we’ve built throughout her lung cancer journey. From weeknight dinners, painting classes and vacations to my mum being there for those priceless moments during holidays with our children, her diagnosis helped us realise that our time as a family should never be taken for granted.”

Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his strong season on the DP World Tour, rising to 13th on the DP World Tour Rankings with a top-10 finish at the Betfred British Masters in England.

Tied for the lead after the first round, an eagle at the par-5 17th on Sunday elevated the Ras Al Khaimah Classic champion to a tie for eighth and will deliver a lift on his current Official World Golf Ranking of 110.

It was a strong finish too for Stuart Appleby at the Champions Tour’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia, a Sunday 67 resulting in a 20-spot climb up the leaderboard and into a tie for 14th, seven shots back of champion Steve Flesch.

Results

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm, Potomac, Maryland

Winner   Max Homa         67-66-71-68—272           $US1.62m        

T15        Jason Day           63-67-79-70—279           $141,750

MC        Danny Lee          68-73—141

MC        Cam Davis          67-75—142

MC        Cameron Percy  70-72—142

MC        Marc Leishman 68-75—143

MC        Brett Drewitt     72-72—144

MC        Matt Jones         73-72—145

MC        Aaron Baddeley 74-84—158

 

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Winner   Thorbjørn Olesen            66-70-69-73—278           €369,213

T8          Ryan Fox             66-73-72-71—282           €40,477

T45        Jason Scrivener 70-74-73-71—288           €11,076

MC        Maverick Antcliff             73-72—145

MC        Zach Murray      74-73—147

MC        Wade Ormsby   73-75—148

 

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

Winner   Brent Grant       69-65-69-69—272           $US135,000

T48        Harrison Endycott           71-67-71-76—285           $3,300

MC        Nick Voke           69-74—143

MC        Curtis Luck         69-76—145

MC        Ryan Ruffels      73-75—148

MC        Rhein Gibson     77-72—149

 

Asian Tour

The 41st GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Korea

Winner    Bio Kim 67-68-68-72—275           $US255,536

T50        Won Joon Lee    70-72-73-76—291           $5,025

MC        Junseok Lee       71-76—147

MC        Kevin Yuan         72-75—147

MC        Travis Smyth      75-72—147

MC        Cory Crawford  75-74—149

MC        Scott Strange     77-75—152

MC        Will Heffernan  83-76—159

 

Ladies European Tour

Madrid Ladies Open

Jarama-RACE Golf Club, Madrid, Spain

Winner    Ana Pelaez         69-67-63-66—265           €45,000

T60        Kristalle Blum    71-70-75-78—294           €1,005

 

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Quito Open

Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Winner    Manav Shah       63-69-68-66—266

T21        Denzel Ieremia  72-67-66-73—278

MC        Charlie Hillier     75-72—147

 

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

Winner    Steve Flesch       67-73-65—205  $270,000

T14        Stuart Appleby  73-72-67—212  $28,058

T39        John Senden      71-72-74—217  $8,280

T47        Rod Pampling    70-73-75—218  $5,940

T61        Stephen Leaney 74-72-75—221  $2,790

WD        Robert Allenby  76

