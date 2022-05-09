Stuart Appleby shines on Champions Tour, Day blows potential drought breaking win: Aussies on Tour

Stuart Appleby (pictured) shot a sparkling 67 on Sunday in Georgia for a top 15 finish on the US Champions Tour while Jason Day’s first two rounds on the US PGA Tour saw him threatening for his first victory since 2018.

Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours, with information provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA. This edition was written by Tony Webeck from the PGA of Australia.

A drought-breaking win again proved elusive yet Jason Day has recorded his best finish in three months at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland.

A three-shot leader through 36 holes, Day’s tournament aspirations took a fatal hit with a third-round 79 in atrocious conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm but he bounced back with a closing 70 to earn a tie for 15th.

It is his best result since another near miss at the Famers Insurance Open in January and provides a timely boost in confidence in the countdown to the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills starting May 19.

Making the turn in one-over, Day birdied the par-5 10th to get back to square and then picked up another birdie when he drove the green at the par-4 14th.

A failure to get up-and-down at the par-4 15th resulted in a second bogey for the round in what was an emotional occasion for the Day family.

The first mother’s day since the passing of his mother Dening, celebrating the influence she had on his life and that of his own family.

“When she was first diagnosed, I was so angry that lung cancer threatened to take my mum from us early,” Day wrote.

“Today, I am grateful for the additional memories we’ve built throughout her lung cancer journey. From weeknight dinners, painting classes and vacations to my mum being there for those priceless moments during holidays with our children, her diagnosis helped us realise that our time as a family should never be taken for granted.”

Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his strong season on the DP World Tour, rising to 13th on the DP World Tour Rankings with a top-10 finish at the Betfred British Masters in England.

Tied for the lead after the first round, an eagle at the par-5 17th on Sunday elevated the Ras Al Khaimah Classic champion to a tie for eighth and will deliver a lift on his current Official World Golf Ranking of 110.

It was a strong finish too for Stuart Appleby at the Champions Tour’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia, a Sunday 67 resulting in a 20-spot climb up the leaderboard and into a tie for 14th, seven shots back of champion Steve Flesch.

Results

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm, Potomac, Maryland

Winner Max Homa 67-66-71-68—272 $US1.62m

T15 Jason Day 63-67-79-70—279 $141,750

MC Danny Lee 68-73—141

MC Cam Davis 67-75—142

MC Cameron Percy 70-72—142

MC Marc Leishman 68-75—143

MC Brett Drewitt 72-72—144

MC Matt Jones 73-72—145

MC Aaron Baddeley 74-84—158

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Winner Thorbjørn Olesen 66-70-69-73—278 €369,213

T8 Ryan Fox 66-73-72-71—282 €40,477

T45 Jason Scrivener 70-74-73-71—288 €11,076

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-72—145

MC Zach Murray 74-73—147

MC Wade Ormsby 73-75—148

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

Winner Brent Grant 69-65-69-69—272 $US135,000

T48 Harrison Endycott 71-67-71-76—285 $3,300

MC Nick Voke 69-74—143

MC Curtis Luck 69-76—145

MC Ryan Ruffels 73-75—148

MC Rhein Gibson 77-72—149

Asian Tour

The 41st GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Korea

Winner Bio Kim 67-68-68-72—275 $US255,536

T50 Won Joon Lee 70-72-73-76—291 $5,025

MC Junseok Lee 71-76—147

MC Kevin Yuan 72-75—147

MC Travis Smyth 75-72—147

MC Cory Crawford 75-74—149

MC Scott Strange 77-75—152

MC Will Heffernan 83-76—159

Ladies European Tour

Madrid Ladies Open

Jarama-RACE Golf Club, Madrid, Spain

Winner Ana Pelaez 69-67-63-66—265 €45,000

T60 Kristalle Blum 71-70-75-78—294 €1,005

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Quito Open

Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Winner Manav Shah 63-69-68-66—266

T21 Denzel Ieremia 72-67-66-73—278

MC Charlie Hillier 75-72—147

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

Winner Steve Flesch 67-73-65—205 $270,000

T14 Stuart Appleby 73-72-67—212 $28,058

T39 John Senden 71-72-74—217 $8,280

T47 Rod Pampling 70-73-75—218 $5,940

T61 Stephen Leaney 74-72-75—221 $2,790

WD Robert Allenby 76