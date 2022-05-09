Stuart Appleby shines on Champions Tour, Day blows potential drought breaking win: Aussies on Tour

Stuart Appleby (pictured) shot a sparkling 67 on Sunday in Georgia for a top 15 finish on the US Champions Tour while Jason Day’s first two rounds on the US PGA Tour saw him threatening for his first victory since 2018.
Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours, with information provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA. This edition was written by Tony Webeck from the PGA of Australia.
A drought-breaking win again proved elusive yet Jason Day has recorded his best finish in three months at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland.
A three-shot leader through 36 holes, Day’s tournament aspirations took a fatal hit with a third-round 79 in atrocious conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm but he bounced back with a closing 70 to earn a tie for 15th.
It is his best result since another near miss at the Famers Insurance Open in January and provides a timely boost in confidence in the countdown to the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills starting May 19.
Making the turn in one-over, Day birdied the par-5 10th to get back to square and then picked up another birdie when he drove the green at the par-4 14th.
A failure to get up-and-down at the par-4 15th resulted in a second bogey for the round in what was an emotional occasion for the Day family.
The first mother’s day since the passing of his mother Dening, Day wrote a moving column for Golfweek celebrating the influence she had on his life and that of his own family.
“When she was first diagnosed, I was so angry that lung cancer threatened to take my mum from us early,” Day wrote.
“Today, I am grateful for the additional memories we’ve built throughout her lung cancer journey. From weeknight dinners, painting classes and vacations to my mum being there for those priceless moments during holidays with our children, her diagnosis helped us realise that our time as a family should never be taken for granted.”
Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his strong season on the DP World Tour, rising to 13th on the DP World Tour Rankings with a top-10 finish at the Betfred British Masters in England.
Tied for the lead after the first round, an eagle at the par-5 17th on Sunday elevated the Ras Al Khaimah Classic champion to a tie for eighth and will deliver a lift on his current Official World Golf Ranking of 110.
It was a strong finish too for Stuart Appleby at the Champions Tour’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia, a Sunday 67 resulting in a 20-spot climb up the leaderboard and into a tie for 14th, seven shots back of champion Steve Flesch.
Results
PGA TOUR
Wells Fargo Championship
TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm, Potomac, Maryland
Winner Max Homa 67-66-71-68—272 $US1.62m
T15 Jason Day 63-67-79-70—279 $141,750
MC Danny Lee 68-73—141
MC Cam Davis 67-75—142
MC Cameron Percy 70-72—142
MC Marc Leishman 68-75—143
MC Brett Drewitt 72-72—144
MC Matt Jones 73-72—145
MC Aaron Baddeley 74-84—158
DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Winner Thorbjørn Olesen 66-70-69-73—278 €369,213
T8 Ryan Fox 66-73-72-71—282 €40,477
T45 Jason Scrivener 70-74-73-71—288 €11,076
MC Maverick Antcliff 73-72—145
MC Zach Murray 74-73—147
MC Wade Ormsby 73-75—148
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
Winner Brent Grant 69-65-69-69—272 $US135,000
T48 Harrison Endycott 71-67-71-76—285 $3,300
MC Nick Voke 69-74—143
MC Curtis Luck 69-76—145
MC Ryan Ruffels 73-75—148
MC Rhein Gibson 77-72—149
Asian Tour
The 41st GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Namseoul Country Club, Korea
Winner Bio Kim 67-68-68-72—275 $US255,536
T50 Won Joon Lee 70-72-73-76—291 $5,025
MC Junseok Lee 71-76—147
MC Kevin Yuan 72-75—147
MC Travis Smyth 75-72—147
MC Cory Crawford 75-74—149
MC Scott Strange 77-75—152
MC Will Heffernan 83-76—159
Ladies European Tour
Madrid Ladies Open
Jarama-RACE Golf Club, Madrid, Spain
Winner Ana Pelaez 69-67-63-66—265 €45,000
T60 Kristalle Blum 71-70-75-78—294 €1,005
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Quito Open
Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador
Winner Manav Shah 63-69-68-66—266
T21 Denzel Ieremia 72-67-66-73—278
MC Charlie Hillier 75-72—147
Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
Winner Steve Flesch 67-73-65—205 $270,000
T14 Stuart Appleby 73-72-67—212 $28,058
T39 John Senden 71-72-74—217 $8,280
T47 Rod Pampling 70-73-75—218 $5,940
T61 Stephen Leaney 74-72-75—221 $2,790
WD Robert Allenby 76