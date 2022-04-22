Entries open for 2022 Far South Coast Vets Week of Golf

ENTRIES are open for the fast-approaching 22nd edition of the popular NSW Far South Coast Vets Week of Golf to be conducted at four top coastal golf courses.

The Sapphire Coast event for men and women veteran golfers is scheduled to take place from the 24th – 29th July at Tura Beach, Bega, Eden and Pambula-Merimbula.

Tournament director Norm Hamilton said organisers were thankful that currently all COVID restrictions around playing golf and enjoying club house facilities have been relaxed and were hopeful that by the time the Vets event is played in July this situation would continue.

He urged all those intending to play in the event to download the provided entry form and sign up.

Cost of the event, held under the auspices of the NSW Veteran Golfers Association, is just $40 per day or $150 for the week.

Download Entry Form