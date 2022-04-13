Senior Golfers Can Rotate Too: Some simple golf swing tips

YOU may no longer be able to swing a golf club like a Colin Morikawa or Victor Hovland but by harnessing the visuals of golfing legends Lee Trevino and Sam Snead you can get more effortless power no matter your age.

This new golf swing video offers some simple advice for older golfers on getting your body working better and providing better rotation through impact.

Milo and Henry from The Art of Simple Golf reckon a great place to start is to copy Sam Snead with the driver and Lee Trevino with short irons – both the best at what they did.