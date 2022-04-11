Australian Senior Amateur Golf Wrap: April 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country,

NATIONAL

GA team too good for the ADF team

The 2022 Golf Australia vs Australian Defence Forces match play event took place at Rosebud Country Club.

This event features a GA team chosen with the highest available senior male ranked player in each State and Territory chosen, along with the Australian female and male mid-amateur champions, a leading senior Australian female, and a playing captain facing off against the best the ADF has to offer.

This year’s match was played in Ryder Cup format at the superbly presented Rosebud North course in fine and breezy conditions. The late withdrawal of the Victorian representative left a spot which needed to be filled quickly. Two legends of the game Adrian Barr and Pat Giles shared this responsibility with distinction.

The morning 4 ball matches went to GA 6 – 0. All GA players played very well and while not wishing to single players out, Ken Brewer’s lazy 8 under, and Dillon Hart’s 5 birdies and 2 eagles are worthy of mention.

The afternoon foursomes resulted in a 3 all score line.

At the formal dinner that evening ADF President Air Marshall Leo Davies unveiled the long anticipated trophy for this annual event. It is a superbly crafted section of a propeller blade from a Winjeel aircraft, mounted on a wooden base. Rosebud have kindly offered to house this trophy in their trophy room.

The singles matches follow on day two and the points were shared at 6 all, giving GA a victory by 15 matches to 9. All matches were played competitively and in great spirit. All ADF players are to be congratulated on their great golf and camaraderie as well as for the demanding tasks they carry out overseas and in Australia.

Greg Rhodes finally adds The National Senior Masters to his trophy cabinet

This year the National Senior Masters returned after a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions. There was a reduced field from 190 to 100 players, no practice on the course beforehand, no cut and no dinner due to post Covid measures and like many places, a lack of staff.

Many players were playing the new Tom Doak, Gunnamatta course for the very first time which represented a huge challenge as well as the day throwing up some ‘Sydney rain’ and very strong winds. If ever a local would win this event, this was the year and Simon Bracegirdle (The National) came within a whisker of achieving this.

Day 1

Play started on The Moonah course in which Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) and rookie Ian Bradley (The Australian) shared the lead with two under par 70’s. Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) was three back on 73. On 74 was Gary Graco (The National), Gary Cook (Tura Beach) and Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale). On 75 was defending champion Ken Brewer (Newcastle), Gary Brodie (Indooroopilly), Doug Cullam (Monash), Simon Dunstone (Gold Creek), Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) and Robert Smythe (Toronto).

Day 2

Day 2 play would be on the legendary Old Course with two time past champion Ian Frost (Lakelands) leading the day with a one over 73. Many of the heavyweights moved forward with Greg Rhodes, Ken Brewer, Gordon Claney posting 74’s. Local player Simon Bracegirdle also moved ahead on the leaderboard with 75 along with Gray Graco, Gary Brodie, Greg Wilson (Rosebud), Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) and Paul Maslen (Moss Vale).

So after two rounds Greg Rhodes led on 144 from Gordon Claney on 147. On 149 was Ian Frost, Gary Graco and Ken Brewer.

Day 3

Day 3 play was on the new Gunnamatta course and to make it even more difficult, rain and strong winds prevailed all day which would challenge all players. Stephen Day (Ballarat) posted the low score of the day with 74 followed by Simon Bracegirdle and Greg Wilson with 75. Past Australian Amateur Champion, John Kelly was next best with 76 followed by Ian Frost, Gray Graco, Peter Meyer (Curlewis) and David Robb (Corowa), all on 77.

For the main event, Greg Rhodes won with a three round total of 225 to win his first National Senior Masters and survived a late challenge by local Simon Bracegirdle who picked up 6 shots on the last day on Rhodes. Ian Frost and Gray Graco also challenged Greg’s lead with the trio all finishing one shot back of Rhodes on 226. Halfway through the round, Rhodes held onto a strong lead but with bogey’s on 10, 11 and 13 and doubles on 14 and 18, his lead was reduced to one shot.

In the nett event, local knowledge prevailed with Ed Holmes (The National) winning with 241 on a count back from Gray Graco (The National). Third place went to another National member, Leigh Bull on 218.

Ken Brewer and Sue Wooster win the WA Senior Amateur

Day 1

Robert Teunissen (Geraldton) led the men’s field with a superb 71. Closely behind on 72 was Nigel Barnes (Wanneroo). Paul Chappell (Hartfield), Martin Minogue (Lakelands) and Rick McKenna (Mt Lawley) were a shot further back on 73 but most players would have been looking over their shoulders as past champion Ken Brewer was lurking behind on 74.

In the women’s field, Sue Wooster was the clear favourite but started slowly on day one, posting 80. One behind Sue was Janice Gaudet (Joondalup) on 81. Next best was Robyn Lamb (Lake Karrinyup) on 84 with Sharon Thompson (Avondale) and Josephine Jones (Bunbury) on 85.

Day 2

Consistency was the key with the men as Nigel Barnes (Wanneroo) was leading after the first two days with rounds of 72 and 74, one ahead of Rick McKenna (Mount Lawley) with rounds of 73 and 74. But talking about consistency, Ken Brewer (Newcastle Golf Club), 2021 NSW Order of Merit winner, was ready to strike with two rounds of 74. Now that Ken has a good understanding of where to go and not go on the course it will be game on for Day 3.

Steadying the ship in the women’s field was the present leader Sue Wooster (The National) bringing in a 76, to go with her 80 on day one. However, Robyn Lamb (Lake Karrinyup) was charging up the leaderboard with a 79 (163 total) to get one shot in front of Janice Gaudet who was coming third in the gross.

Day 3

The men’s final group of the day contained the leader, Nigel Barnes and three hungry contenders; Rick Mckenna (Mount Lawley) at 147, Ken Brewer (Newcastle Golf Club) at 148 and Peter Bennett (Royal Perth) matching at 148. This was going to be the foursome showing lots of excitement playing for the title.

For the men it was going to be a back nine of excitement to see who would take out the championship. The back nine for the men had the shot of the tournament. It came late in the day, but it sealed the event for the men’s champion, Ken Brewer. Playing the par 3, 17th hole Brewer hit a solid hybrid off the tee and suddenly the ball wasn’t to be seen. It wasn’t until he made it up to the green that they realised it had gone in the hole. Brewer then finished off the round making birdie on the 18th to end up with a final round, two under par, 70.

The main contenders to challenge Wooster for the women’s title were Robyn Lamb (Lake Karrinyup), Janice Gaudet (Joondalup), and Sharon Thompson (Avondale). They all needed to bring something special to take on Wooster but could not mount any challenge to the former No. 1 senior in the world, Wooster.

A play-off was required to determine the men’s WA winner, between Peter Bennett (Royal Perth), Nigel Barnes (Wanneroo), Martin Minogue (Lakelands), and Stephen Graham (Mundaring). The winner from the playoff to represent WA in the National championships was Nigel Barnes.

For the men, the gross runner up was Martin Minogue (Lakelands) with a total of 223. The men’s nett winner was Stephen Graham (Mundaring) with a total of 217, runner up Rick Mckenna (Mount Lawley) was next on 220.

For the women, the gross runner up and women’s WA winner was Robyn Lamb (Lake Karrinyup) with a total of 245. The women’s nett winner was Janice Gaudet with a total of 228, runner up Janice King (Lake Karrinyup) was on 230.

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Easterbrook wins on a countback at the Royal Sydney

As is the norm for Royal Sydney, a capacity field of eager senior golfers who have been starved of golf for over a month, descended on the magnificent Royal Sydney course. Even though all the bunkers were out of play and preferred lies were allowed, the course had recovered well after the tremendous pounding from the rain it had received in the last month.

With the challenge of playing from the tips and getting the ball on the fairway, some very good scores were posted. A five way count back was required to get a winner after Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands), Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney), Robert Smythe, Damien Maguire (Pennant Hills) and Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale) all recorded scores of 76. In the end Rowan won on a count back from runner-up Adam Cornell.

On 77 was Dave McClelland (Wyong), Patrick Holt and Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale). Peter Beard was next on 78 with Greg Harnwell (Kogarah), Ken Brewer (Newcastle), David Bagust (Port Macquarie) and Richard Wallace (Avondale) all on 79.

In the nett results, Royal Sydney members filled the first three places with Stephen Martin winning with 68 followed by John Granger on 69. Patrick Holt was third on a count back with 71.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=7649387053007813240

VICTORIA

Victorian GA team wins by 1 over the ADF team

It was the 32nd staging of the Victorian match against the ADF team which is made up of defence personnel from the army, navy and air force and it was once again staged at its traditional host venue of Sorrento Golf Club.

The Victorians prevailed 12.5 to 11.5 in a tightly contested affair that consisted of one round of four-ball, one of foursomes and one of singles.

The ADF jumped out to a 4 to 2 lead following the Thursday morning four-ball, but the Victorian team levelled things up at 6-all after the foursomes.

A thrilling Friday finish in the singles resulted and the Victorian team’s five victories in the 12 matches was enough to seal victory.

The results were not the most important aspect of the week said Stu McLean, the ADF playing captain, who was delighted with the staging of the event once again.

“The ADF Golf Association is grateful for GA’s continued support in coordinating the ADFGA and GA Vic events.”

For the ADF players lucky enough to be selected and available to play (Covid and flood assist operations saw some players drop out for higher-priority work), the two matches against the VIC GA and GA team are the paramount events in their golfing year.

Simon Bracegirdle wins the Alpine Senior Masters

Simon Bracegirdle (The National) won the Alpine Senior Masters with rounds of 73-71. Battling wind, cold temperatures and a wayward putter, Simon won by two shots ahead of Chris Tatt (Buninyong) and John Owen (Barwon Heads). John and Chris started the event with a bang after shooting 70 and 69 respectively in the first round which left a lot to make up from Simon in the second round.

“Girdle” closed with 71 to leap frog Chris and John who could not repeat their round one form. David Robb (Corowa) was next on 150 followed by Colin George (St. Andrews Beach), Peter Bence (Peninsula- Kingswood) and Paul Treloar (Gisborne) on 154.

In the women’s stableford event, it was a win to Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 71 points. Jenny Long (Box Hill) and Sue Simon (Southern) were next on 68 points.

George and Pascoe successful in the South Western Classic

The South Western Classic is played over 36 holes at Colac and Angelsea golf clubs. Colin George (Rosebud) was the only player to shoot in the 70’s on both days. Colin’s 77, 75 was good enough to win by three shots over John Owen (Barwon Heads) who had rounds of 82-73. John’s last round was a superb 73 but he gave away too much of a start to George, after John’s opening round of 82. Third place went to Steve Valentine (Kew) who is coming back from shoulder surgery. Steve lead the field on day 1 after shooting the low round of 74 at Colac but faded in the 2nd round with 82. Peter Bradbury (Curlewis) finished fourth with rounds of 81-77. Rounding out the top five was Keith Kinkelde (Clifton Springs) with 81-78.

In the nett event, Keith Kinkelde won with 141 from Ian Winter (SGA) on 145. Third place went to Steve Valentine on 146.

In the women’s scratch stableford, it was another win to Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) with 59 points from Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 50. Heather took out the stableford event with 68 points from Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 66.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10669

QUEENSLAND

Tropics Golf Club will host a new Senior event in 2022

Tropics Golf Club has undergone a major restoration over the past two years and is happy to be holding the inaugural North Queensland Senior Amateur Golf Championships on Monday July 11th and Tuesday July 12th 2022.

Tropics Golf Club in Townsville is located only 15 minutes from the city. Tropics is an 18 hole championship course and has hosted many exclusive PGA events including the Queensland Masters (part of the former Von Nida Tour) and the Australian Legends Classic (part of the Australian Legends Tour). The course prides itself on its excellent presentation of fairways, rough, bunkers and greens.

Senior Foursome event added to the Gold Coast Seniors

Each year the Gold Coast DGA tries to improve its flagship Gold Coast International Seniors event. It was the first to implement live scoring in a senior event via the Golf Genius app and this year they have added a Men’s Senior Foursome event to start a great week of senior golf in July. The foursomes will be held at Surfers Paradise Golf Club on Monday 25th July with lunch included in the entry fee of $55. The Gold Coast International Seniors commences on Wednesday 27th. Entries will be out soon for both events and this week of golf in July is a must for all senior golfers.

Toyne and Davis take out the win in the Southport Seniors

A field of over 90 players took to the Southport golf course that was in perfect condition, but the blue and red tee markers made for a testing day. Southport is another great course on the Gold Coast and if you could not play it this year, mark it down for next year, as it is one you should not miss.

A total of 8 players were able to play to or better than their handicap on the day. They were Frank Vrachas (Sanctuary Cove) who had 38 points, followed by Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows) on 37 points and then Lyndell Cronin (Southport), Madonna Cameron (Nudgee), Andrea Davis (Surfers Paradise), Darryl Stuckey (Brisbane), Gordon Buck (Keperra) and Steve Burchill (Wynnum) who all had 36 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Andrea Davis (Surfers Paradise), who had 78 strokes. She was followed by Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who had an 81 and Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) who had an 83.

In the Men’s scratch event, Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly), led the way with a 74, but he was closely followed by Darryl Stuckey (Brisbane), Frank Vrachas (Sanctuary Cove) and Darren Craig (Burleigh), who all had 75’s.

Reports from John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10643

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Gregory and Hood winners at Tea Tree Gully

It’s not often that Tea Tree Gully Seniors don’t take the honours in SA Senior golf but that was the case in March, when “visitors” won 7 of the 8 sections of the Tea Tree Gully Masters.

A warm day with little wind and a course who’s excellent condition gave no indication of the high number of rounds being played every day at this very successful Adelaide north-eastern foothills course.

The Vines of Reynella pair of Paul Gregory and Mark Potter, local “gun” Norm Cordina and Andy Edwards (Mt Osmond) all led or shared the lead at some time during their rounds. Gregory (70) prevailed over Potter (72), for his second victory in 2022, with Cordina (73) and Andy Edwards (74) close behind.

Potter’s nett 68 won him the Men’s Senior Nett by a stroke from Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) followed by Gregory and Edwards.

In the super seniors, Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) (74) edged out local champion, Mike Richards by a solitary stroke and also won the nett with 69.

Thaxted Park’s Lyn Hood, took the honours for both the Stroke and Nett competitions (81/68). Lyn was well clear from Mi Park (North Adelaide) and Anne Arnfield (Royal Adelaide) in the Gross. Hannah Tayler (72) was runner up in the Nett with Pam Withers (Blackwood), third.

Angela Masters (Blackwood) (88) continued her domination of the Women’s Super Senior section, winning all the 4 rounds to-date. Clubmate, Rosemary Underwood (91) came second and local Libby Emery was a stroke further back.

Julia Tannebring was the sole local winner in the Nett with a 74. Rosemary Underwood (75) scored another second placing with Angela Masters, third.

Gregory and Park finish on top in the Thaxted Park Seniors

The field of 112 players entered for the Thaxted Park Masters on a well-presented course with the breaking greens presenting a challenge to the visiting players. The Thaxted Park Masters is proudly sponsored by Lion Brewing and On Fire Racing.

Local players handled their course well by dominating the Nett with Peter Mueller (68), Michael Bolton (68), Malcolm Williams (70) and Roger Hoper and Rino Boffa (both 73’s).

With three of the main Order of Merit contenders in Paul Gregory, Mark Potter (both from The Vines) and Mt Osmond’s Andy Edwards grouped together, an epic battle ensured. Gregory did not record a bogey for his round however his five birdies were off-set by three doubles. Potter took second with Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) edging out Edwards on a count-back.

This was Gregory’s third win from his five starts so far and he will take some beating for the season’s honours.

Bob Baird always puts in a good performance in his home course event and did not disappoint in winning both the Gross and Nett. Robert Greenwood was runner up in the nett on a count back. Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) was second on a count-back in the Gross, picking up OOM points were Tea Tree Gully’s Jim Richards and Mike Richards (both with 80’s).

Mi Park (North Adelaide) is becoming a consistent performer in the Senior Women’s section, winning both the Gross and Nett. However, both wins were on a count-back from Kathryn Hender (the Vines) (85/74) in both the Gross and the Nett. Amanda Heapy took third in the Gross and Sarah Russell (Morth Adelaide) was third in the Nett.

In the super seniors, Angela Masters (Blackwood) continued her domination of this section with 83 being the best round from all the ladies. Other members of the dedicated Blackwood contingent filled the next three places – Paula White (90), Pam Withers (93) and Rosemary Underwood (96).

Thaxted’s Judith Henley (75) won the Nett from Masters (76) and another local, Helen Barber (77).

Bricknell and Heapy take the honours at Flagstaff Hill

Steve Bricknell (Goulburn) made the most of his trip to SA (Steve’s son was competing in the Australian Junior Amateur) by winning the Flagstaff Hill SASOOM round.

With several of the main Order of Merit contenders missing (Covid etc) plus perfect weather providing opportunities for others, the tree lined, sloping fairways and tricky greens of Flagstaff Hill proved too difficult for the majority of the field

Bricknell’s 76 was a shot clear of Shane Amor (Grange) having his best result in the season to-date. Contenders Mark Potter (The Vines) and Andy Edwards (79) will rue their triple bogeys in their scores of 78 and 79 respectively. Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) also turned in a 79.

In the Nett, Richard Hood took the honours in the Hood household. Richard’s very steady 72 showing how to keep out of trouble. Shane Amor (73) was another good effort from one of the lower handicap player from Peter Norman (North Adelaide) (74) and Steve Bricknell (75)

Sam Robertson (Mt Osmond) also broke 80 in winning his first SASOOM event. Sam was well clear of Order of Merit leader, Lindsay Elliott with 85.

A Mt Osmond quinella in the Nett – Alan Bartram (72) from Sam Robertson (73) showing that some competitors could play around their handicap. Taras Mular (Grange) was next with 78.

Amanda Heapy (The Vines) shot the day’s best score amongst the ladies with an 86 in her first event win. The consistent Lyn Hood Thaxted Park) (89) and Mi Park (North Adelaide) (90) took the placings.

Amanda (73) and Mi (77) took first and second in the Nett with Hannah Tayler (North Adelaide) (77), third.

6 out of 6 wins for Angela Masters although her score of 86 didn’t please her, a second nine of 39 after going out in a horror 48, showed her class. Blackwood clubmate Pam Withers (89) came in second.

In the Nett Pam (73) was well clear of Angela (79) with Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) and Janice Harris (Thaxted Park) both returning 82’s.

SA report from John Anderson

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10695

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

The WA Senior season kicked off with the Albany Seniors

Two events have been completed so far in the month to kick off a busy calendar of Seniors Golf in WA. It started with the Albany Classic over 36 holes on 5th & 6th March.

This is always a difficult track and the scoring indicated it lived up to it’s reputation.

Round one saw the leading contenders Paul Chappell (Hartfield) and Evan Sewell (Manjimup) atop the leaderboard with opening scores of 78 and 79 respectively.

Second round scoring was a little better with Paul Chappell rising to the occasion to shoot a fine 73 for a 36 hole total of 151, and the winner by a big margin of 11 shots.

In second place was David Berhardsen Jnr (85,77) on a countback from David Alexander (84,78).

The second event for 2022 was played at Gosnells and hats off to the greens staff and organisers as players were treated to a course and greens in very good condition. Post match platters were also very tasty.

The winner of this event was local member Don Mc Lean with one over par 71. Runner up with a score of 74 was John Ryan on a count back from Mike Lucas and Evan Sewell.

Hartfield Senior Classic

Paul Chappell won the Hartfield Senior Classic with a two round total of 152. Paul finished 4 shots ahead of runner up Peter Bennett who was on 156. Equal third was John Ryan, Martin Minogue and Michael Lucas, who were all on 159.

In the nett, Francis Forrester won with 149 on a count back from Peter Phillips.

In the women’s event, Robyn Lamb won with 165. Jo Calvo won the nett with 152.

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

April 11 The Vines Seniors (SA)

April 21-22 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 21-22 Horsham Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 28 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 28-29 The Australian Golf Club Medal (W-SOOM- NSW)

May 02 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 02-05 Cobram -Barooga Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 03 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 05-06 Duntryleague Seniors (NSW)

May 06 Bribie Island QSOOM

May 06-07 Golf WA Regional Seniors (WA)

May 09 Southern Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 09-11 NSW Senior Classic (NSW) *

May 13 Maroochy River QSOOM (QLD)

May 13 Box Hill Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 17 Strathfield Seniors (NSW)

May 21 Tura Beach Seniors (NSW)

May 24 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 26-29 Northern Territory Amateur -Senior OOM (NT)*

May 30 Pacific Harbour QSOOM (QLD)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields.