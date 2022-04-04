How to watch the 2022 US Masters: Live Australian TV and Streaming times

TIME to dust off all the Amen Corner and ‘blooming azalea’ references with the 86th edition of the US Masters about to hit Augusta National as well as Australian television and streaming screens.

There will be extensive live and preview coverage on Foxtel, Kayo and free to air on 9Gem and 9Now. Live coverage begins 5am Friday, April 8 (AEST)

Aussies making the Magnolia Lane journey to the tee box include recent Players Champion Cameron Smith (probably our best Green Jacket hope in some years), 2013 Masters Champion Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and debutantes Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert and Cameron Davis.

World number one John Rahm is the early favourite with Smith on the second line of most betting cards alongside Justin Thomas. A wildcard is Tiger Woods who has been practicing on the course but is yet to make a final decision on his fitness to play (as of Monday).

Foxtel’s Week of Coverage

Fox Sports (and Kayo) will have a dedicated week of coverage and special programming beginning Monday (April 4) with live 1st round coverage beginning Friday 5am (AEST) and the final round 4am Monday, April 11.

With over 100 hours of LIVE coverage, FOX SPORTS 503 will be the home of The Masters, with FOX SPORTS 506 acting as a supporting channel, showcasing the 15th and 16th holes.

Viewers will also be treated to special coverage of the legendary Amen Corner, comprising of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes, to be broadcast in 4K for Foxtel customers on FOX SPORTS Ultra HD (Channel 505) across the tournament.

In the build-up, Australian golf fans can also enjoy Aussies at The Masters premiering Monday (April 4) at 7.00pm AEST with Australia’s only Masters champion Adam Scott and Augusta debutant Min Woo Lee join Geoff Ogilvy, Paul Gow and FOX SPORTS’ Braith Anasta to share their Masters stories and preview all of the tournament’s upcoming action ahead of tee off.