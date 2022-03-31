Some super simple advice on not duffing your chip shots: Golf Instruction Video

WE all know that chipping performance can make or break a round and there is nothing more frustrating than hitting great tee or fairway shots only to duff your chip shot and turn a possible birdie into a bogie… or worse. The short game can be an area for great improvement, particularly for older golfers, because it doesn’t require brute strength or supreme flexibility.

This new video from golf pro regular Danny Maude offers some simple advice and steps to take your chipping prowess to a new level.