Golf Challenge NSW Open promises tight tussle: How to follow and Live TV Times

The richest event remaining on the 2021/22 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule, the Golf Challenge NSW Open, takes centre stage at Concord Golf Club in Sydney this week. There will be live TV coverage Friday to Sunday.

The $400,000 event has the potential to bring out big changes to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit standings with less than $9,000 separating third and sixth.

A top-three finish at season’s end will be rewarded with a full card on next year’s DP World Tour, while a top-five finish will earn direct entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Final Qualifying School at the end of the year.

Fortinet Australian PGA champion Jediah Morgan, two-time DP World Tour winner Andrew Dodt and Vic Open champion Dimitrios Papadatos currently occupy the three most lucrative spots, but the chasing pack beneath them are determined to secure the life-changing opportunities on offer.

Challenge Tour player Blake Windred, defending champion Bryden Macpherson and 2021 runners up Jack Thompson and Nathan Barbieri will also be ones to watch. Click here to view the full Order of Merit standings.

Event schedule & information

Thursday 17th – Sunday 20th March 2022

Concord Go lf Club

Prize fund: $400,000

www.nswopen.com

Event information

FULL LEADERBOARD

Marque players

Bryden Macpherson – Defending NSW Open champion

Jed Morgan – Recent Australian PGA Champ and Order of Merit leader

Andrew Dodt – Two-time European Tour winner and second on Order of Merit

Dimi Papadatos – Recent Vic Open champion

Blake Windred – 2021 Vic PGA Champion

Full field list

TV Guide

The event will be televised from Friday to Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo Freebies in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

Round 2: Friday 18 March: 12pm – 5pm (Kayo)

Round 3: Saturday 19 March: 12pm – 5pm (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Round 4: Sunday 20 March: 12pm – 5pm (Fox Sports and Kayo)

Social media