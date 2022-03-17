Senior women’s age qualification for Golf Australia events lowered: Australian Senior Amateur Wrap March 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including the lowering of the age qualification level for senior women competing in GA events, the team for the ADF challenge chosen; and results of events around the states as well as upcoming senior events.

NATIONAL

ADFGA vs GA team finalised



The Australian Defence Force Golf Association (ADFGA) was formed in 1985 with several objectives including the encouragement and promotion of golf amongst members of the Australian Services, in addition to control and organisation of competitive events against overseas service teams and non-service golfing associations.

The ADFGA’s current competition schedule includes matches against teams representing states from Victoria and South Australia.

The national match commenced in approximately 2007. The 12-person match is played in a Ryder/Presidents Cup-style format and is an important way GA can acknowledge and give back to our defence force personnel through a friendly competitive experience. The team is made up of 9 senior men, 1 senior women and 1 mid-amateur man and women. The GA team is captained by Mike Peeck from Queensland.

This year the event moves to Rosebud Country Club and is played on March 20 – 22. The following GA players are Robbie Berne (TAS), Ken Brewer (NSW), Paul Chappell (WA), Brad Dowling (QLD), Peter Hargreaves (NT), Tammy Hall (TAS), Dillion Hart (QLD), Bruce Lindner (SA), Stacie McDonald (NSW), Kevin Naismith (VIC), Chris Winslade (ACT), Mike Peeck- Captain (QLD) and Adrian Barr Vice Captain and playing reserve (VIC).

Senior women’s age for GA events lowered

Golf Australia announced that the age to qualify for its women’s senior events will reduce to 50 years. This change is in line with events conducted by major international golf organisations including The R&A, USGA, Golf Canada, England Golf and Golf New Zealand.

It also assists the strength of senior women’s golf reflecting that of senior men’s golf.

Golf Australia’s general manager of events and operations Therese Magdulski said, “whilst the major catalyst to the change was to ensure we aligned to all other major countries in the world, we also know that the quality in men’s and women’s golf is not quite similar enough at this time to have the same age range that would provide suitable strengths in field for our national and state championships,” she said.

“Whilst 55 years and above in men’s senior golf provides the requisite strength, it doesn’t in women’s senior golf, hence we feel the lower age of 50 years is more suited to women’s senior golf at this point in time,” Magdulski said.

The change will be effective for events from 1 January 2022 and will apply to the Australian Women’s Senior Amateur, various state and territory amateurs, and the GA women’s senior Order of Merit national and state competitions.

The Australian Mid Amateur Championships will remain unchanged and are open to men and women aged 30 to 54 years.

Note: it is at the discretion of each committee to determine its own age criteria for senior events at its club.

Report from Golf Australia

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Another Rookie win, John Harrison takes out the Stonecutters Ridge Seniors

2022 is appearing to be the year of the rookies with John Harrison (Monash) popping up at Stonecutters Ridge after shooting a one over par round of 72 to lead another well-known Monash member and part of our senior advisory team, Doug Cullam, who posted three over par 74 to grab the runner up trophy. For those of you who don’t know, John Harrison is the GM at Monash Country Club and we welcome him into the senior family and congratulate him on his maiden seniors victory. Warren Marsh (Kogarah) was third with 75 while six golfers were next all on six over par 77’s. These players were David McClelland (Wyong), Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale), Russell Kellam (Dunheved), Britton Cross (Pymble), Stephen Hunt (Glenmore) and Steven Bicknell (Goulburn).

In the nett event, Allen Lalor (Stonecutters) won on a countback from John Harrison after both players finished on 69 nett. Warren Marsh was next with 70 followed by Stephen Hall (Forster-Tuncurry) on 71. In the over 65’s, Warren Marsh took the win with 75 from Stefan Albinski with 76. Greg Stanford was third with 77.

Birthday boy John Fearnley wins another Concord Seniors

John Fearnley (Dunheved) made a successful return to the site of his first seniors victory at Concord with another win at Concord. Two years ago in 2020, John won the Concord seniors just days after John turned 55 and so it was fitting on the day of his 57th birthday that John would win again. Concord sits at the top of the tree as far as senior events goes with capacity fields every year and this year was no different with a field of 120 plus a waitlist of around 30 who never made the field. From when you enter the gates of the club you move into first class, with superbly manicured gardens around a beautiful clubhouse in which all visitors are welcomed to enjoy a cuppa and a sandwich before we take to an awesome Doak designed course. As per usual, the course was magnificent and even shooting a high score is pleasurable around Concord.

Many thanks to Mick Gordon for his vision in starting the Concord Seniors some 20 years ago and building it up to such a special event that attracts a capacity top class field. Also thanks to Captain Ken Lockery and his team for hosting the seniors and presenting a magnificent course and experience.

So for the results, John Fearnley won with 73. Runner-up went to Bryan Gulliver (Maitland) with 74 off a handicap of 6. Bryan supports senior golf all around the country and if was a fitting reward to see him accepting his runner up prize. A herd of players were then on 75 which included Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale), Doug Cullam (Monash), Jumg Yun (Castle Hill), Laurence Bockman (Long Reef), Ken Brewer (Newcastle), Paul Barry (Liverpool), Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale) and John Harrison (Mona Vale).

In the Over 65’s, Stefan Albinski beat Ross Bockman on a count back with 75. Bryan Gulliver won the nett with 68.

East Coast Low forces postponement of several NSW SOOM Events

A ‘once in a lifetime’ rain event that hammered the East Coast of Australia forced the postponement of many senior events. In NSW the Castle Hill Seniors, Pennant Hills Seniors, NSW Senior Foursomes, NSW Seniors Championship and the Manly Seniors were all postponed. In Queensland the Arundel Hills and Oxley Seniors were also cancelled.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

VICTORIA

Lavender and Pascoe take out the Kooringal Senior Amateur

James Lavender (Northern) left a quality field in tatters after shooting rounds of 72-73 to romp home by 8 shots at Kooringal. A three way tie for second was between Peter Meyer (Curlewis), Greg Welsh (Colac) and Robert Wallace (Midlands) after all three finished on 153. Peter Meyer won the countback to claim the runner up prize. Terry Thompson (Southern) was next on 154 with Graham Roberts (Ballarat) and Peter Bradbury on 155.

In the men’s nett event, Barry Miles (Sanctuary Cove) won with rounds of 68-72 to finish one shot ahead of Greg Welsh on 141. Ian Wilson (Kooringal) was third on 142 and a further shot back was Michael Gwin (Kooringal) on 143.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, a familiar winner, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) survived a count back from Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) after both players finished on 52 scratch stableford points. Third place went to Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 50 points.

In the women’s stableford, Kathy Naoumidis disappointment of losing on a countback soon disappeared by taking out the stableford with 70 points to finish one shot ahead of Thy Ly (Kooringal) on 69. Third place went to Heather Harley with 68 points.

McCleary and Wooster win the top prizes in the Cranbourne Senior Amateur

Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) returned to the winners rostrum after a few lean seasons with rounds of 74-72 to finish one shot ahead of Rodney Ware (Traralgon) on 147. A further shot back on 148 was Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) and past Cranbourne winner Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath). Rounding out the five was Shayne Pettitt (Keysborough) on 149.

In the men’s nett event, Peter Walsh (Rosebud) won with rounds of 68-72 to finish two shots ahead of Ian Mc Cleary and Graham Roberts (Ballarat) on 142. Terry Thompson (Southern), Jim Maher (Lang Lang) and Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) rounded out the five after they all finished on 144.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Sue Wooster (The National) showed her class with a twelve shot margin over runner up Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough). Sue finished with rounds of 34 and 37 scratch stableford points. Sue has amassed an impressive senior career winning on many occasions in the US on the senior amateur circuit and in 2020 Sue obtained her World No. 1 senior ranking. It is great to see her play some of the Victorian senior events. She is the player to beat when she tees it up in any senior women’s event.

In the women’s stableford event, Kathy Naoumidis won with a great score of 39-34 points to win by seven shots over Robyn Charnley (Rossdale) on 66. Third place went to Sue Wooster and Dale Thompson (Southern) on 65 points.

Tatt and Pascoe win at Eureka

The Eureka Senior amateur is played over two course, Buninyong GC and Ballarat GC. The results showed that cream always risers to the top as seasoned campaigners, Chris Tatt and Helen Pascoe, showed a younger field in winning the Eureka Senior Amateur. In the Men’s scratch event, Chris Tatt (Buninyong) posted rounds of 71-75 to finish two shots ahead of James Lavender (Northern) who claimed the runner-up prize with rounds of 72-76. Third place went to John Owen (Barwon Heads) on 150 with John Kelly (Metropolitan) on 152. Frank Fowler (Thirteenth Beach) rounded out the five with 153.

In the Men’s nett event, Richard Sheehan (Trafalgar) finished two better than his handicap finishing on 142. Runner-ups were Alphons Duivenvoorden (Warburton) and Jeff Hasthorpe (Trafalgar) on 144. Chris Tatt, Henk Van De Ven (Royal Hobart) and Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) were next on 146.

In the women’s scratch stableford Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) showed a clean pair of heels after firing rounds of 34-33 to finish 17 points ahead of runner-up Bev Smith (Hepburn Springs) on 50 points. Julie Daniel (Numurkah) finished third with 46. Heather Harley (Kooringal) rounded out the top four with 41 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Julie Daniel won with a fine score of 74 points. Helen Pascoe was runner-up on 71 from Bev Smith on 70. Karen Rahilly (Rossdale) was next on 67 and Mary Dyer rounds out the five with 66 points.



More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10669

QUEENSLAND

Frost and Belonogoff take out the Links Hope Island Seniors

A large field of 120 senior golfers took to a pristine Links Hope Island course.

As usual for this time of year, the weather forecast suggested that there was about a 70% chance of showers on the day, but we were lucky enough to get through most of the morning with no rain at all. A little fell on us for a short while towards the end, but it hardly warranted getting a rain jacket out. The breeze was strong enough to make club selection important, especially on the Par 3, 17th hole. I should have played it as a Par 4 instead of going for the green and sending my ball in for a swim. My guess is it had plenty of friends down there.

A total of 5 players were able to play better than their handicap on the day. They were Robert Somers (Redland Bay) and Gary Cooper (Boomerang Farm), who both had 39 stableford points, Col Hallam (Redcliffe) who had 38 points and Susan Matheson (Sanctuary Cove), and Paul Fink (Sanctuary Cove) who both had 37 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific), who had 82 strokes. She was followed by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had an 83. In the Men’s Scratch, Ian Frost (SGA) won with a 2 over par 73, followed by local Roger Worms (Links Hope Island) and Michael O’Shea (Pacific) who both had 74s.

Frost and Belonogoff go back to back at Redcliffe

A field of 127 seniors competed at Redcliffe. It was a typical summer’s day today with warm temperatures and high humidity, making near perfect conditions for golf. The course was in great condition and the greens were rolling nice and true.

We had a nice surprise for the players today, with Shield St Eats offering the nice sum of $1,000 in cash for any player who scored a Hole in One on the 11th hole. I would like to thank Mal Burke for his generous sponsorship of this hole. Shield St Eats can be found at the corner of Shield St and Prince Edward Parade at Redcliffe.

A total of 3 women and 8 men were able to better their handicap on the day with the best scores coming from John Drew (Gailes), Gordan Buck (Keperra) and Lee-Anne Barnes (Mt Warren Park) all scoring a very good 42 points. They were followed by Mark Jones (Redcliffe) who had 40 points and Jeffrey Griffin who had 39 points. Then came Karen Nash (Redcliffe), Steve Plahn (Redcliffe) and Karl Vorhauser (Virginia) who all had 38 points.

For the second event in a row, Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) had the best women’s scratch score with a 79. She was closely followed by a quartet of players who all had 80. They were Natalie Turnbull (Redcliffe), Collette Byrne (McLeod), Andrea Davis (Surfers Paradise) and Claire Jackson (Redcliffe).

Also for the second event in a row, the Men’s Scratch was won by Ian Frost (SGA), on a countback from Anthony Baker (Keperra). Ian and Anthony both had 74s. They were closely followed by the trio of Mark Jones (Redcliffe), Brad Oliver (Royal Queensland) and Karl Vorhauser (Virginia) who all had 75s.

Report from John Jayo

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10643

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Wins for Edward, Phillips, Masters in the Osmond Seniors

In the Men’s Senior Gross, local Andy Edwards (71) won his first event in his rookie season of SOOM golf. Andy’s 2-handicap and experience in open-age pennants, suggest another contender for 2022 season honours. Mark Potter (The Vines) (73) was second well clear of Peter Shaw (Grange) (77) and 2021 SOOM winner Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) (78).

Men’s Senior Nett also went to Andy Edwards, Mark Potter and Peter Shaw with Blackwood’s Phil Donaldson therefore getting the prize voucher under the “one prize” convention.

In Men’s Super Senior Gross, former long term Mt Osmond/now Royal Adelaide member, Rod Phillips, drew on his course knowledge to lead his category with a 77. Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) overcame a quintuple bogie start for an 80 matched by Tea Tree Gully’s Phil Smith.

Men’s Super Senior Nett went to the ever-persevering John Gilleade (Blackwood) (70), a popular winner although only just on a countback from Thomas Schonfeldt (Thaxted Park).

Sarah Russell (North Adelaide) (84) took the Women’s Senior Gross by one stroke from Joanne Rawson (Glenelg) with Amanda Heapy (The Vines) and Sharon Honner (Royal Adelaide) turning in 88’s. Sarah’s score was also good enough to win the Women’s Nett (74) by a stroke from Cathy Leong (Mt Osmond), Helen Rawnsley (Mt Osmond) and Sharon Honner.

Women’s Super Seniors Gross saw 2021 champion, Angela Masters (Blackwood), continue her domination with her third win from three starts. Angela was well clear of Diane Biebrick (North Adelaide). Angela didn’t get the Nett however, pipped on a countback by local Jenny Butcher (73’s)

SA report from John Anderson

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2022/10695

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

March 17 Manly Seniors (NSW)

March 17-18 VIC vs ADFGA Match ( VIC)

March 21 South Australian SOOM Tea Tree Gully (SA)

March 21 Southport QSOOM (QLD)

March 21-22 Golf Australia vs ADF – (Rosebud GC- VIC)

March 23 Sun City Senior Amateur Open (WA)

March 24-25 Hartfield Senior Open (WA) *

March 25 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 26- 27 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

March 28 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 28 Royal Queensland QSOOM (QLD)

March 29-31 The National Senior Masters (M-SOOM -VIC)*

April 04 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 04 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 04-05 Victorian Women’s Autumn Tournament (VIC)

April 04-06 Western Australia Senior Amateur (WA)*

April 07-08 Southwestern Senior Classic (M&W – VIC)

April 08 Bribie Island QSOOM (QLD)

April 10 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 11 The Vines Seniors (SA)

April 21-22 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 21-22 Horsham Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 28 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 28-29 The Australian Golf Club Medal (W-SOOM- NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields