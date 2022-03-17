Golf travel to Western Australia resumes after recent border reopening

The Mandurah Masters Golf Championship for club golfers aged over 35 is among the first major events to be hosted in Western Australia since the WA border reopened to visitors on March 3. The championship began on Sunday with golfers from every state and territory uniting at the seaside city of Mandurah for a week of golf, social and entertainment events. Many more WA golf tourism events are now in the works.

The four round Mandurah Masters is being hosted at Mandurah’s top championship and resort courses. All entrants play one round at The Cut, Meadow Springs, Secret Harbour and Mandurah Country Club. Away from the courses, participants have time to explore Mandurah’s waterways, eco-tourism walk and biking trails, restaurants, bars and cafes. Boasting a festive atmosphere, each night there are entertainment events fostering camaraderie among the golfing fraternity.

Mandurah is fast gaining a reputation as a world-class golf and tourism destination. Just 45 minutes south of Perth, Mandurah features waterways twice the size of Sydney Harbour which are home to a playful population of Indo Pacific bottlenose dolphins. Cruising the estuaries, boating watersports, fishing and crabbing are popular pursuits. There’s fabulous beaches and you can explore nature in the surrounding national parks, reserves and forests. When the sun goes does, Mandurah lights up. Dine alfresco and indulge in succulent, locally caught seafood or choose from a melting pot of flavours from around the world. A brewery, micro-breweries and a gin distillery are trendy new additions to the Mandurah hospitality scene.

One of Australia’s most awarded golf travel companies, Go Golfing, is hosting the Mandurah Masters. Go Golfing has an enviable track record of hosting Masters Golf events throughout Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam. Their popular Gold Coast World Masters has been running for 27 years and regularly attracts upwards of 800 golfers while their Centara World Masters event in Thailand has worldwide appeal with golfers attending from 31 countries. Tournament director Peter McCarthy is excited by what Mandurah offers up for visiting golfers.

“Mandurah offers everything golfers want and more. There’s no shortage of top-ranking golf resorts, built by world-class designers, that offer up very different golfing experiences in diverse settings. Coupled with Mandurah’s seaside location, accommodation to suit all budgets, vibrant restaurant and hospitality precincts plus a plethora of tourism experiences and activities made it a natural selection. We’re confident golfers will love what Mandurah delivers and have committed to hosting the Mandurah Masters long-term,” he said.

The City of Mandurah and its tourism arm Visit Mandurah are supporting the event. “With the Championships teeing off in Mandurah this weekend, we’re looking forward to welcoming players, organisers and spectators from across Australia to our beautiful part of the world,” Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams said.

“Mandurah is well equipped to host this great golfing event, from our top-class local golf courses, and the huge range of tourism, dining and leisure opportunities to enjoy when off the course.

“During their spare time, we hope visitors are able to enjoy our beautiful waterways, great local businesses and restaurants, and exciting City Centre throughout their stay. Best of luck to everyone involved.”

More golf tours to Perth, Mandurah, Margaret River, Pilbara planned

On the back of the success of the Mandurah Masters Golf Championship, event promoters Go Golfing have scheduled a series of escorted 14 day tours to Western Australia that visit Perth, Mandurah and the Margaret River regions. Further tours are planned in the north of the State, taking in the Pilbara region as well as a suite of golf travel packages state-wide.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the State Government was pleased to support the prestigious event being held in WA. “Securing the World Masters Golf Events package is a great way to showcase what makes Perth and Mandurah such popular holiday destinations to interstate visitors,” Minister Cook said.

“The Matagarup Bridge Climb and scenic Elizabeth Quay in the CBD, and the chance to spot dolphins in Mandurah are just some of the wonderful experiences on offer to those travelling here for the event. These events also help boost the local economy through visitor spend, which is an important part of the tourism industry’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19.”

For more information visit Go Golfing