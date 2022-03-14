Aaron Pike wins epic play off with Momoka Kobori to claim inaugural TPS Hunter Valley

Aaron Pike clinched the inaugural TPS Hunter Valley in a thrilling finale at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club. The enthralling final day on Sunday saw the lead change hands on a number of occasions but it was always Pike and New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori in the top two positions, ultimately finishing tied at eight-under and three clear of the field.





Kobori, 22, had a short putt of no more than three feet at the 72nd hole that would have secured her the title, Pike’s clutch par in the group behind sending the pair back to the 18th hole for a sudden death playoff.





Both failed to find the fairway with their tee shots yet Pike threaded a brilliant approach around a tree to just 12 feet behind the hole as Kobori found the front edge.





Pike’s birdie try just missed on the low side and when Kobori holed out from four feet the playoff went to a second hole.





Both found the fairway at their second attempt and traded pars once again, Pike two-putting from the front edge as Kobori’s birdie attempt stayed on the high side of the hole.





But it was Pike’s laser-like approach to two feet at the third extra hole that earned the 36-year-old Darwin local the title.

“I didn’t feel like I was doing much wrong to be honest”, Pike said following the victory.

“This golf course doesn’t give its shots up easy so I knew someone in front of me might be playing well but they’re not going to be seven or eight-under through 10 holes.

“I couldn’t believe [Kobori] was four-under through nine. I don’t know what golf course she was playing. She’s obviously playing like a gun at the moment.”

“It’s a matter of time until she wins, not if.”

Kobori was seeking to join her younger brother Kazuma as a PGA Tour of Australasia winner and showed remarkable composure for a 22-year-old so young in her career.

Even as she and Pike went back-and-forth in the playoff she barely flinched, only succumbing when Pike produced the knockout shot on the third extra hole.

The TPS Junior Players Series Hunter Valley also went extra holes, Newcastle’s Ella Scaysbrook winning at the second playoff hole.

FINAL RESULTS

TPS Hunter Valley is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $200k.

The Webex Player Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

Original Source: Josh Marton | Australian Golf Media